Touch Grass, Dude ... Bill Madden Thinks Usha Vance's Baby Is a Distraction from JD's Imaginary Affair

justmindy
justmindy | 9:30 PM on January 20, 2026
ImgFlip

Bill Madden is a singer/songwriter who seems to spend more time on his political activism than anything. He's amassed half a million followers on X which is odd because he's dumb. This was his latest rant.

JD and Usha Vance supported Erika Kirk through the loss of her husband to a sniper's bullet. Because the Left is deranged, they decided that meant Erika Kirk and our Vice-President were having an affair. Yes, really. Now, they suspect SLOTUS' pregnancy is to throw the scent of the alleged affair. These people need to touch grass, stop smoking weed and get therapy. 

He's such a dork.

Leftists have no shame.

No, no he is not.

Don't Leftists believe men don't have any say over a woman's uterus? Why is this guy commenting on Usha's uterus? Seems hypocritical. 

They hate all of this.

Oh, he showed up and he got rightly ratio'd.

That's the perfect description.

They ascribe their terrible behavior to others. It's projection.

