Touch Grass, Dude ... Bill Madden Thinks Usha Vance's Baby Is a Distraction from JD's Imaginary Affair

Bill Madden is a singer/songwriter who seems to spend more time on his political activism than anything. He's amassed half a million followers on X which is odd because he's dumb. This was his latest rant.

After all the speculation of JD Vance and Erika Kirk being the pasty white 2028 Republican Nazi ticket, Usha Vance's announcement seems suspicious — like some sort of 'Wag the Uterus' scam. 😂🤣👇 pic.twitter.com/mY0qQ6m8Iv — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) January 20, 2026

JD and Usha Vance supported Erika Kirk through the loss of her husband to a sniper's bullet. Because the Left is deranged, they decided that meant Erika Kirk and our Vice-President were having an affair. Yes, really. Now, they suspect SLOTUS' pregnancy is to throw the scent of the alleged affair. These people need to touch grass, stop smoking weed and get therapy.

Between this and your ridiculous guy-liner I absolutely cannot stop laughing at you. What a foolish little fella you are 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/o3cfSEAGCe — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) January 20, 2026

He's such a dork.

Wow. You are beyond disgusting. — Dr. History by the ,5 Liter Ehrenbiertrinker (@historybythpint) January 20, 2026

This is one of the sickest things Ive ever seen on this website.



You should be ashamed of yourself. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) January 20, 2026

Leftists have no shame.

ok thank you schizophrenic guy — Matt Bramanti (@mattbramanti) January 21, 2026

No, no he is not.

Weird broken shell of a man. pic.twitter.com/DhVHtgwjWE — ƬЄƛƓƛƝ ƦЄƖԼԼƳ🍸 (@velvethammer) January 21, 2026

Don't Leftists believe men don't have any say over a woman's uterus? Why is this guy commenting on Usha's uterus? Seems hypocritical.

What a filthy, racist thing to say. Hardly surprising, though.



Since it’s exactly what one expects from the prototype:



an unhinged, rabid, hypocritical leftist.



Seek help. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) January 20, 2026

What are you most upset about, a pregnant woman keeping her baby or that she is married? — James Whomever (@JamesWhomever) January 20, 2026

They hate all of this.

Damn you are just the lowest aren’t you? pic.twitter.com/QpUcPIoVAl — Elon Made Me Join (@ElonJoin839) January 20, 2026

Oh, he showed up and he got rightly ratio'd.

Gratifying to see you are receiving the good, hard Frogging cockwombles like you so richly deserve. Bless your heart.



"Cockwomble" is slang for a foolish, obnoxious person, particularly one who makes outrageous and stupid statements while believing they are wise. — RaeSM (@RaeSM3) January 20, 2026

That's the perfect description.

Dd you feel your uterus wag when you tweeted this? — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) January 20, 2026

“Speculation” in this case means a ton of anons and stupid people thinking Vance was going to ditch his incredibly hot wife for the widow of a good friend of his. — Samaritan Prime (@SamaritanPrime) January 21, 2026

They ascribe their terrible behavior to others. It's projection.

