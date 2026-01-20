Leftist Minnesota Teacher/Activist Berates Student for Backing ICE Self-Defense in Renee Good Case

This probably won't be shocking, but yet another government school teacher was caught on camera yelling at a student who wasn't buying the latest Leftist talking point.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Teacher at Becker High School (@BeckerSchools) in MN, caught ARGUING with a student over the shooting of Renee Good, falsely claiming that the ICE officer "was not in danger" while telling the student "just because you're alive doesn't mean you're intelligent."



The… pic.twitter.com/DjC26gdhjm — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 20, 2026

The teacher in question is from Becker High School in Minnesota and her name is Dr. Heather Abrahamson. Safe to assume that 'Doctorate' is the same kind of doctorate Fake Doctor Jill Biden holds and mostly means they spent a long time in university racking up student loan debt. It's a thing Lefties do.

The student tried to explain Renee Good aimed her car at the police officer and he had a split second to make a decision. This is, of course, exactly right and a thoughtful retort. The Leftist teacher started screaming and waving her arms around because she clearly can't stand logic. It's like Leftist kryptonite.

The kids are alright



I remember telling my college professor i thought social justice was “stupid”. Way ahead of my time 😂 https://t.co/WrWXudulnP — Dollar Bill 🇺🇸 (@Dollar_Bill_100) January 20, 2026

Sounds like the argument I had with my mom and her significant other over the weekend. Some people are just gaslit and there’s not much you can do about it. https://t.co/E77UH5htxN — Not A. Snowflake (@snowflake_not) January 20, 2026

Why can't people understand a car coming at a person is a deadly weapon and will lead to the police defending themselves?

I’m so happy to hear the youth of MN stand up to the gaslighting of our education system. We need to weed out these people that are masquerading as teachers. https://t.co/1CdMz82Q65 — TheRealJeffB (@The_Real_Jeff_B) January 20, 2026

The problem is for every one student who goes out and does their own research and speaks up, there are 20 kids who just buy whatever the teacher is selling about a topic because they are trained to be spoon fed information.

The teacher who argued with and insulted a student over the shooting of Renee Good by ICE is a leftist activist masquerading as an educator.



What is @beckerschools gonna do about this? https://t.co/YrXrLMTzz6 pic.twitter.com/koOQ9TJX4I — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 20, 2026

Of course she is. To these people, their job is simply a means to continue to spread their religion, progressivism.

Advertisement

She says “ALL students can come to class feeling safe, supported and valued” doesn’t really mean “all” students, does it? Hypocrisy much, Heather Abrahamson? — Judy (@GossettJudy) January 20, 2026

Clearly, she doesn't think this right leaning student has the right to be heard in a respectful manner.

Absolutely nothing. They may suspend her but they'll bring her back as soon as the heat is off. They're totally in agreement. Won't be surprised if that student suddenly has failing grades and poor test scores. There's always retaliation. — Telepathic Bunny Comics (@TelepathicBunny) January 20, 2026

Oh, they'll absolutely turn this into an issue of a 'problem' student being disrespectful.

This is a conservative school district too.



The teachers are still Communists. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 20, 2026

It's everywhere.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.