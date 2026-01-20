Celebrating One Year of Trump's Second Term: VIP Flash Sale!
Leftist Minnesota Teacher/Activist Berates Student for Backing ICE Self-Defense in Renee Good Case

justmindy | 4:35 PM on January 20, 2026
This probably won't be shocking, but yet another government school teacher was caught on camera yelling at a student who wasn't buying the latest Leftist talking point. 

The teacher in question is from Becker High School in Minnesota and her name is Dr. Heather Abrahamson. Safe to assume that 'Doctorate' is the same kind of doctorate Fake Doctor Jill Biden holds and mostly means they spent a long time in university racking up student loan debt. It's a thing Lefties do.

The student tried to explain Renee Good aimed her car at the police officer and he had a split second to make a decision. This is, of course, exactly right and a thoughtful retort. The Leftist teacher started screaming and waving her arms around because she clearly can't stand logic. It's like Leftist kryptonite. 

Why can't people understand a car coming at a person is a deadly weapon and will lead to the police defending themselves?

The problem is for every one student who goes out and does their own research and speaks up, there are 20 kids who just buy whatever the teacher is selling about a topic because they are trained to be spoon fed information. 

Of course she is. To these people, their job is simply a means to continue to spread their religion, progressivism. 

Clearly, she doesn't think this right leaning student has the right to be heard in a respectful manner. 

Oh, they'll absolutely turn this into an issue of a 'problem' student being disrespectful.

It's everywhere.

CRITICAL RACE THEORY EDUCATION GUN RIGHTS LIBS OF TIKTOK MINNESOTA

