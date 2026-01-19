Child Sex Offender Raid Interrupted by Militant Leftist Activists — Peak 2026 Liberal...
Minnesota Churchgoers Feared for Their Lives Again: Mob Storm + Fresh Memories of Trans Shooter's Attack

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on January 19, 2026
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

In light of a Leftist mob storming a Minnesota church yesterday because they believe the pastor is an ICE Agent, one tweep with their eye on history reminded us of what other churchgoers in Minnesota endured and why this incident likely really terrorized these congregants.

That was just five short months ago. Surely, the churchgoers sitting in pews with their families and small children had flashbacks of those terrible scenes. 

It doesn't seem local law enforcement has any interest in protecting conservative citizens. What a disaster!

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
This is key. Every church needs to have a plan to protect their members.

One of the tenets of American society is freedom of religion. If churches are not protected, there is nothing left. 

Or a Florida church ... that would be a choice. 

People in Minnesota have certainly not forgotten about it, though. 

It can't be allowed to go unanswered.

Clearly, arming themselves is very necessary.

