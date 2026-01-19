Minnesota Churchgoers Feared for Their Lives Again: Mob Storm + Fresh Memories of Trans Shooter's Attack

In light of a Leftist mob storming a Minnesota church yesterday because they believe the pastor is an ICE Agent, one tweep with their eye on history reminded us of what other churchgoers in Minnesota endured and why this incident likely really terrorized these congregants.

Reminder. Back in aug 2025, just 5 months ago, a leftist trans shooter wounded 30 people mostly children and killed 2 of those children in a church in Minneapolis, MN. The nation might have forgotten but, I bet residents of Minneapolis have not. The terror is real. https://t.co/jcpqLmf5qb — unseen1 (@unseen1_unseen) January 19, 2026

That was just five short months ago. Surely, the churchgoers sitting in pews with their families and small children had flashbacks of those terrible scenes.

Minneapolis is currently occupied by communist lynch mobs. There is zero local law enforcement in Minneapolis @MinneapolisPD. Trump must invoke the Insurrection Act, suspend habeas corpus and posse comitatus, and federalize Minneapolis now! https://t.co/Nd7PF8VrPi — Kishon Fisherman (@KishonFisherman) January 19, 2026

It doesn't seem local law enforcement has any interest in protecting conservative citizens. What a disaster!

After the August terror attack, every person involved in this should be charged with terrorism and all material supporters should face the same charges. https://t.co/WdSEiOvlTi — Luce Wood (@wood_luce) January 19, 2026

If you go to a church, ask the leader what his security plan is. https://t.co/LkTaZuOZ8p — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) January 19, 2026

This is key. Every church needs to have a plan to protect their members.

https://t.co/TW2PENuKPx This is a critical point you've made. How was anyone in that congregation to know that some of those rioters weren't about to start shooting at them. After all, it isn't as if there have been no church shootings in the past. And what chilling effect will… — John Bulkeley (@bulkeley_john) January 19, 2026

Bondi better get under this one today! Rioters are being allowed to do whatever they want by MN. Do we need another shooting at a church to stop this? Losing faith daily in Bondi the leadership. Churches have been under attack since Obama, and don’t see much of a change. NEED… https://t.co/FQmweilLt2 — Terry Mueller (@TerryMu97456187) January 19, 2026

One of the tenets of American society is freedom of religion. If churches are not protected, there is nothing left.

I wish they’d come to a TX church … ooooohhhhhhhhh https://t.co/VXqVDl7Q3d pic.twitter.com/akxkmXSBpF — Anastasia Beaverhausen (@CREWBABE1030) January 19, 2026

Or a Florida church ... that would be a choice.

I had forgotten this was where that happened 😣

🥺 https://t.co/7mg9kQm80G — Integrityand Karma (@IntegrityandK) January 19, 2026

People in Minnesota have certainly not forgotten about it, though.

Christian churches and Jewish synagogues have had to deal with so many crazy people in the past few years. I’m sure this intrusion was terrifying. https://t.co/Qk6dRoGtQt — Mary Schmid (@MarySchmid2) January 19, 2026

It can't be allowed to go unanswered.

Christian persecution is real. And it's here. https://t.co/T6dNQ1w4gu — Matty Mulls 🎙 (@mattymullspod) January 19, 2026

I don't want to hear a single joke about silly yokels bringing guns to church ever again. https://t.co/oqfGvgGvAI — Bax (@MattBaxendell) January 19, 2026

Clearly, arming themselves is very necessary.

