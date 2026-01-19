St. Paul Hotels Cancel Reservations Due to ‘Heightened Security Concerns’
Anti-ICE Activist Who Terrorized Kids in Church Is a Sitting Saint Paul School Board Member

justmindy
justmindy | 9:30 PM on January 19, 2026
imgflip

One of the nasty Leftist protestors who stormed a church full of families trying to worship has been identified and it is very interesting, indeed.

Yes, a School Board member was responsible for helping to terrorize small children. What an example!

When elected officials willfully harm American families, the public has the right to know.

It's a shame.

Typical commie behavior.

Hopefully, she'll be under arrest, very soon. 

If there was any justice in the world. 

Oh, so she's real concerned about the safety of kids. What a fantastic Board Member she is. 

