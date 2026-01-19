Anti-ICE Activist Who Terrorized Kids in Church Is a Sitting Saint Paul School Board Member

One of the nasty Leftist protestors who stormed a church full of families trying to worship has been identified and it is very interesting, indeed.

BREAKING: One of the anti-ICE protesters who stormed a church has been identified as Chauntyll Allen, a school board member for Saint Paul Public Schools (@SPPS_News).



This woman is in charge of your children's education.



Any comment @SPPS_News?? pic.twitter.com/cCBOz8k63c — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 19, 2026

Yes, a School Board member was responsible for helping to terrorize small children. What an example!

Libs of TikTok does not doxx anybody. All they do is bring attention to people who choose to do and say insane things under their own name in public forums. https://t.co/znVNIpLolc — Everybody is Insane (@colorblindk1d) January 19, 2026

When elected officials willfully harm American families, the public has the right to know.

The church invasion involved Minnesota government officials. ✅ https://t.co/ZzTN3z4Vcu — Jon Whitehead (@jrwhitehead) January 19, 2026

WOW. Chantyll Allen, a @SPPS_News board member who STORMED a Christian Church with an anti-ICE mob, is also instructing people on how to DOX and REPORT the live locations of ICE agents. https://t.co/ptPpQSuDr7 pic.twitter.com/0RtUmFMFMn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 19, 2026

Your tax dollars hard at work. https://t.co/kImDTlejrU — The Friar of Frogtown 🇺🇲 👍✌️ (@tsn_says) January 19, 2026

It's a shame.

Chauntyll Allen, a @SPPS_News board member STORMED a Christian church in Minnesota as part of a radical Anti-ICE mob.



You can contact the School Board and Superintendent here:



[email protected]

[email protected] https://t.co/ptPpQSuDr7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 19, 2026

Of course there were school board members as part of the church assault team. Of course. https://t.co/MBK236yBQ9 — SteveAustinWI (@SteveAustinWI) January 19, 2026

Typical commie behavior.

Why does @SPPS_News allow people on the school board that storm Churches? She’ll hopefully be charged with violating the FACE act. A federal crime.



Let’s make her famous. https://t.co/gzznMHFy6U — James 🇺🇸 (@James_9341) January 19, 2026

Hopefully, she'll be under arrest, very soon.

Get your kids OUT of public schools

Have you not seen THOUSANDS of clips of what goes on there ... and now this ?



But you won't. You'll just sacrifice your kids to this woke mob https://t.co/x47FtEvmRm — Damsel in Dissent 🇺🇸🦋🇦🇩 (@starboard_light) January 20, 2026

Chauntyll Allen needs to be fired before school opens Tuesday. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 19, 2026

If there was any justice in the world.

It gets better. The school board she’s on voted to remove police from the school and then….there was a fatal stabbing. — SKDoubleDub (@SKDoubleDub33) January 19, 2026

Oh, so she's real concerned about the safety of kids. What a fantastic Board Member she is.

