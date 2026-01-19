MD Dems Introduce Act to Prohibit ICE Agents From Being Hired as State...
Child Sex Offender Raid Interrupted by Militant Leftist Activists — Peak 2026 Liberal Logic

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on January 19, 2026
Comedy Central

The Law and the duties of Law Enforcement really confuse Leftists. 

First of all, shouldn't the focus be on arresting the sex offender and not concerning oneself with who is doing the arresting? Secondly, Minnesota law enforcement is refusing to cooperate with ICE, so they don't have much choice. 

In Leftist brain Trump Derangement Syndrome world, there is. These people are so so dumb.

Always the adult in the room, Melugin explained why ICE would be responsible for the arrest. 

These people should have been gone, but they aren't because of Leftist elected officials who protected them.

This is where the Trump Administration could come in and explain this to regular Americans not following things as closely. 

Evergreen.

Leftists really believe they get to make all the laws and then decide when the laws will be enforced and they should really only be enforced when it is against a conservative. 

The more you know!

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY CRIME ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LAW & ORDER

