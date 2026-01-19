Child Sex Offender Raid Interrupted by Militant Leftist Activists — Peak 2026 Liberal Logic

The Law and the duties of Law Enforcement really confuse Leftists.

1) If it’s a sex offender, then the police should be arresting them.



2) No one believes you’re going after sex offenders, given no one has arrested the one in the White House. https://t.co/Cbr7Tb4ccW — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) January 19, 2026

First of all, shouldn't the focus be on arresting the sex offender and not concerning oneself with who is doing the arresting? Secondly, Minnesota law enforcement is refusing to cooperate with ICE, so they don't have much choice.

Are you retarded? Honestly, are you?



ICE ABSOLUTELY has the authority and impetus to arrest sex offenders because that crime potentially (and usually) affects immigration status of lawful immigrants as well as making an illegally present person a priority deportation.



Do you… https://t.co/Del1vuCT85 — Rekieta Law (@RekietaLaw) January 19, 2026

1) ICE is police

2) There is not a sex offender in the White House https://t.co/CCEsGouoxq — Carson Foster (@fostercarson_) January 19, 2026

In Leftist brain Trump Derangement Syndrome world, there is. These people are so so dumb.

A fundamental misunderstanding of how it works.



“The police should be arresting them.”



If he was convicted & did his time, what grounds would local police have to arrest him?



If he was arrested w/ pending charges & made bail, what grounds would police have to re-arrest?



ICE… https://t.co/LYt99vNQae — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 19, 2026

Always the adult in the room, Melugin explained why ICE would be responsible for the arrest.

Liberals literally don’t believe that their own policies exist. There are sex offenders, murderers, etc, who were convicted of their crimes, ordered deported years or decades ago, and that just never happened because local authorities didn’t want to coordinate with ICE. https://t.co/zkQkGM3c1x — Scooter Chad 🛴 (@girltummyfan) January 19, 2026

These people should have been gone, but they aren't because of Leftist elected officials who protected them.

This boomer-level lack of understanding of the problem is easy to deride, but we should remember there are likely a statistically staggering number of people who need to be educated on this. https://t.co/y2jY3b4XkJ — Noah Wall (@NoahWall) January 19, 2026

This is where the Trump Administration could come in and explain this to regular Americans not following things as closely.

Evergreen.

1) If they are under removal orders and the police have done nothing to enforce it, Feds can claim jurisdiction and get rid of them.



2) 'No one is allowed to do anything until my political will is enacted' https://t.co/pFcSftIZWs — Anti-Ketchup Rogal Dorn (@IamR0galD0rn) January 19, 2026

Leftists really believe they get to make all the laws and then decide when the laws will be enforced and they should really only be enforced when it is against a conservative.

Did you know that Homeland Security Investigations, or HSI, is primarily responsible on a federal level for Human Trafficking, including that of Children.



HSI is also a branch of ICE, or Immigration and Customs Enforcement. https://t.co/nYMwZPYhtr — OC Scanner 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@OC_Scanner) January 19, 2026

The more you know!

