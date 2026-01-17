Tiffany Cross Accuses Pete Seat of Lying About CNN's MN Report — Then the Clip Plays and Exposes Her

It's like CNN purposely allows people to come on and lie about what is happening in Minneapolis because they know the only place it will be corrected is on Twitter and most of their audience can't read.

Why does CNN keep inviting Tiffany Cross back on their network to lie?



Pete Seat accurately references CNN's 4PM report on Minneapolis agitators.



Tiffany Cross flips out and falsely accuses Pete Seat of misrepresenting the report and being in a cult, Abby Phillips does nothing.… pic.twitter.com/lVtZfyV1GW — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) January 17, 2026

CNN always picks the most

annoying people to be panelists.

They’re trying to trigger those

who actually have common sense. https://t.co/P8A6BQRBFA pic.twitter.com/aOFczOTn6v — TiM 𝕏 (@EvilDeadTiM) January 17, 2026

.@PeteSeat is like one of the nicest humans ever. — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) January 17, 2026

It's too bad he has to deal with the stupid people CNN brings on the panel.

Why does @abbydphillip sit there like a potted plant? — E. Perez (@eplatina9) January 18, 2026

She only stops Republicans who are telling the truth from speaking.

MSNBC fired Tiffany Cross because she didn't meet their journalistic standards 😂 — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) January 17, 2026

My word! If she couldn't meet MSNBC standards, she must be a bottom feeder. They're the lowest of the low. This is the best CNN can do?

Abby and Tiffany's combined IQ < 120. — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) January 17, 2026

On a good day and that's being generous.

Tiffany Cross is lying. — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) January 17, 2026

When @TiffanyDCross is not lying, she's completely ignorant of the facts. How in the hell do morons like her and @abbydphillip have jobs as on-air talent? — Jay Lawson (@LawsonJay) January 17, 2026

She's both dumb and a hypocrite. It's a terrible combo.

They always lie on CNN! — ACT For America (@ACTforAmerica) January 17, 2026

Pete Seat points to CNN’s 4PM report on Minneapolis, Tiffany Cross says it’s being misread, and Abby Phillips lets it play out. If the report is right there, where exactly do they disagree, and why doesn’t CNN pause to walk viewers through the facts on screen? Should anchors step… — T.M (@tmofficially) January 17, 2026

Again, Abby only steps in to correct conservatives. That's the whole problem.

Calling a fellow pundit a liar, disparaging him while being so predictably wrong. pic.twitter.com/jlkua6FgGR — FairlyBiased (@PrattNewma48705) January 17, 2026

Tiffany Cross hasn’t mastered object permanence so we shouldn’t be surprised. — Moog Rogue (@MoogRogue) January 17, 2026

The world should expect nothing of value to come from her mouth.

She actually said: "liars at the table." That is far worse than an accusation of misrepresentation. — itwasatoughassignment (@toughassignment) January 17, 2026

Tiffany Cross is a straight faced liar. — Nate Kennedy (@n8rix) January 17, 2026

That's the most accurate representation.

