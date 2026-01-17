Tech Workers Mistaken for ICE Agents and Accosted by Flash Mob
VIP
Hot Take: The Killing of Renee Good Was 'Rooted in Misogyny'
Kitchen Crusader: Utensil Armored Wannabe Superhero Seeks Social Justice Gets Ruthlessly M...
Two Women Plead Guilty to Running $68 Million Medicaid Fraud Scheme
VIP
While Media Looks Away, Iran Hires Terrorist Militias to Slaughter Protesters in the...
Axios: Private GOP Polls Show Declining Support for Immigration Enforcement
Jacksonville Mayor Says Video of Woman Punching Florida Trooper ‘Came From a Place...
At Least 11 Alleged ICE Vehicles Vandalized at Minneapolis Hotel Overnight
Mayor Pete's Latest Brainwave: Amend the Constitution to Strip Corporations of Free Speech...
Minneapolis Chaos: Conservative Jake Lang Stabbed in Mob Assault – 'The Tolerant Left'...
Eric Swalwell Says That as Governor, He Will Revoke ICE Agents' Driver's Licenses
Democrat Activist Fear Mongers The SAVE Act, Senator Mike Lee Is Having None...
When Will Gov. Tim 'There's Too Many Damn Guns on the Street' Walz...
VIP
No, Jim Acosta, We Do Not Care Where You Eat, You Raging Narcissist...

Tiffany Cross Accuses Pete Seat of Lying About CNN's MN Report — Then the Clip Plays and Exposes Her

justmindy
justmindy | 10:30 PM on January 17, 2026
Townhall Media

It's like CNN purposely allows people to come on and lie about what is happening in Minneapolis because they know the only place it will be corrected is on Twitter and most of their audience can't read.

Advertisement

It's too bad he has to deal with the stupid people CNN brings on the panel.

She only stops Republicans who are telling the truth from speaking.

My word! If she couldn't meet MSNBC standards, she must be a bottom feeder. They're the lowest of the low. This is the best CNN can do?

On a good day and that's being generous. 

Recommended

Tech Workers Mistaken for ICE Agents and Accosted by Flash Mob
Brett T.
Advertisement

She's both dumb and a hypocrite. It's a terrible combo.

Again, Abby only steps in to correct conservatives. That's the whole problem.

The world should expect nothing of value to come from her mouth. 

That's the most accurate representation. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CNN CONSERVATISM FAKE NEWS LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tech Workers Mistaken for ICE Agents and Accosted by Flash Mob
Brett T.
Kitchen Crusader: Utensil Armored Wannabe Superhero Seeks Social Justice Gets Ruthlessly Mocked Instead
Eric V.
Two Women Plead Guilty to Running $68 Million Medicaid Fraud Scheme
Brett T.
Minneapolis Chaos: Conservative Jake Lang Stabbed in Mob Assault – 'The Tolerant Left' Strikes Again
justmindy
Jacksonville Mayor Says Video of Woman Punching Florida Trooper ‘Came From a Place of Compassion’
Brett T.
Mayor Pete's Latest Brainwave: Amend the Constitution to Strip Corporations of Free Speech Rights
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Tech Workers Mistaken for ICE Agents and Accosted by Flash Mob Brett T.
Advertisement