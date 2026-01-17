Mayor Pete's Latest Brainwave: Amend the Constitution to Strip Corporations of Free Speech Rights

He's running. When Buttigieg starts coming up with new Amendments to the Constitution and taking his show on the road, he is most definitely running.

Buttigieg: In a country that amended its constitution so you could not purchase a beer and then realized it was a bad idea and amended it back, surely we can have an amendment clarifying that a corporation is not a person and money is not speech. pic.twitter.com/Wpmj106Sw7 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 17, 2026

Money is in fact speech—if government officials prohibited you from using your money to buy a political sign and display it on your property, that would be a restriction of your speech https://t.co/wmtVA8YFDb — Chris Freiman (@cafreiman) January 17, 2026

Logic doesn't work on Mayor Pete. Just nod and smile.

This is a dumb and ignorant position for dumb and ignorant people. https://t.co/3EXBMDG9pS — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) January 17, 2026

So, tailor made for Democrats.

this is brainless demagoguery and Buttigieg should be smarter than this.



The New York Times Company is a corporation. It should have no free speech rights? How about Paramount Pictures or ABC News or Simon & Schuster or Conde Nast? https://t.co/TRvkugYIGz — Dilan Esper (@dilanesper) January 17, 2026

Even if he is smarter than that, and there is no evidence he is, he has to play stupid for the people he needs to vote for him.

One of the dumbest comparisons anyone has ever made. But it is Pete Buttigieg. https://t.co/oo5gcPrTEy — Gary Abernathy (@AbernathyGary) January 17, 2026

I wonder what Trump would do to NBC and SNL in a world where corporations have no First Amendment rights. https://t.co/hgQsbOlmaH — Luke Wachob (@LukePUFP) January 17, 2026

Hey, it could be fun.

So if spending money and corporate resources isn't free speech, then CBS and NBC and CNN don't have free speech, right? https://t.co/uOUwfh98ql — Sunny (@sunnyright) January 17, 2026

Democrats haven't thought this through. Clearly.

The New York Times has freedom of the press. They need money to exercise it. So if it isn’t “speech,” what becomes of the NYT? https://t.co/M3r1jIXpOG — Cheese For Everyone! (@CheeseForEvery1) January 17, 2026

In other words, Buttigieg(extremely overrated) is at minimum, selectively hostile to speech and free association. https://t.co/MJUJrmOsUZ — Ethereal712 🇮🇱 🇺🇦 (@ethereal712) January 17, 2026

He's a typical Democrat.

If a corporation is not a person and has no first amendment protection, then the New York Times would have no first amendment protection. https://t.co/5prX4Dw8eP — Timothy Sutton (@tsutton94) January 17, 2026

Wild to hear Buttigieg endorse a plan to get rid of the First Amendment protections for the New York Times and CNN. https://t.co/H58pmdXDus — Brett Nolan (@brettnolan) January 17, 2026

I mean, if Pete insists.

If a corporation is not a person, it can't enter contracts or be sued. Fine if you want to go that route I guess... https://t.co/f4cCPzfXCu — Andrew "The Kid" Glidden (@asglidden) January 17, 2026

The Personal Injury Attorneys, like Democrat mega-donor John Morgan, will hate that. Pete should be careful what he wishes for.

