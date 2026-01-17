Axios: Private GOP Polls Show Declining Support for Immigration Enforcement
Mayor Pete's Latest Brainwave: Amend the Constitution to Strip Corporations of Free Speech Rights

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on January 17, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

He's running. When Buttigieg starts coming up with new Amendments to the Constitution and taking his show on the road, he is most definitely running. 

Logic doesn't work on Mayor Pete. Just nod and smile.

So, tailor made for Democrats.

Even if he is smarter than that, and there is no evidence he is, he has to play stupid for the people he needs to vote for him.

Hey, it could be fun.

Democrats haven't thought this through. Clearly.

He's a typical Democrat. 

I mean, if Pete insists. 

The Personal Injury Attorneys, like Democrat mega-donor John Morgan, will hate that. Pete should be careful what he wishes for. 

