FAFO in Real Time: Leftist Gets Secret Service Visit Over 'What She Deserves' Threat to Press Sec

justmindy
justmindy | 11:30 PM on January 17, 2026
Meme

Jamie Bonkiewicz is truly bonkers. She is a left wing activist who tweets tons of revolting nonsense on X. Welp, it appears she went too far. 

Advertisement

No one is questioning Bonkers Jamie. We all know she's a crazy lady.

Bonkers Jamie really thinks she needs to prove to X Secret Service did come. No one doubts it.

Well, here are just some of Bonkers Jamie's greatest hits!

Maybe that will jog Bonkers Jamie's memory.

justmindy
They were not nice words, Jamie.

That wasn't nice, Bonkers Jamie. It's almost like you know something is planned and coming up. That will make Secret Service give you a little visit and a talking to.

Oh, yes! That's Bonkers Jamie.

That's good advice, but Bonkers Jamie won't take it.

She needs to go touch grass. 

Seems like good advice. 

Advertisement

Advertisement

