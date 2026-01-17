FAFO in Real Time: Leftist Gets Secret Service Visit Over 'What She Deserves' Threat to Press Sec

Jamie Bonkiewicz is truly bonkers. She is a left wing activist who tweets tons of revolting nonsense on X. Welp, it appears she went too far.

The Secret Service came to my door today because of a tweet.



No threats. No violence. Just words.



That’s where we are now. — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) January 17, 2026

For anyone doubting me. Here they are pic.twitter.com/yOjDhO2m40 — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) January 17, 2026

No one is questioning Bonkers Jamie. We all know she's a crazy lady.

Bonkers Jamie really thinks she needs to prove to X Secret Service did come. No one doubts it.

Crazy! So…what did you say that prompted the visit? — William Wolfe 🇺🇸 (@WilliamWolfe) January 17, 2026

You are doing the favorite trick of the left: playing victim and crying tyranny at the slightest bit of accountability.



You do deserve to be locked up forever, because it’s clear you enjoy nothing more than seeing people die for disagreeing with you.



And instead you are free —… pic.twitter.com/egKT3gwPlr — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) January 17, 2026

Well, here are just some of Bonkers Jamie's greatest hits!

What does Karoline Leavitt “deserve”? — Florida Dad (@FLDadReborn) January 17, 2026

Maybe that will jog Bonkers Jamie's memory.

What @DataRepublican said, you insufferable cretin. Nothing is more anathema to the left than personal accountability. Cry more.... — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) January 17, 2026

What were the words, Jamie? — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) January 17, 2026

They were not nice words, Jamie.

Honey just because you are a liberal resist retard doesn’t make you immune from consequences — Brianna Price🇺🇸🦅 (@briprice661) January 17, 2026

What was the tweet? — PaulleyTicks (@PaulleyTicks) January 17, 2026

That wasn't nice, Bonkers Jamie. It's almost like you know something is planned and coming up. That will make Secret Service give you a little visit and a talking to.

Oh, yes! That's Bonkers Jamie.

This happens under any administration when people post stuff that could be construed as a threat to high level officials.



Maybe try not doing that pic.twitter.com/ZVUQuNah10 — Patrick Casey (@restoreorderusa) January 17, 2026

That's good advice, but Bonkers Jamie won't take it.

This couldn't happen to a nicer person. You dont get to write tweets out encouraging and wishing death on conservatives just because we dont AGREE WITH YOU. I pulled your posts. You're bat s**t crazy.



Quit pretending you are a victim. You use your platform to incite violence.… — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) January 17, 2026

She needs to go touch grass.

That’s because you people are crazy and commit assassinations and assassination attempts on a regular basis. — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) January 17, 2026

Maybe don't threaten the Press Secretary next time? — ✪ Evil Te𝕏an ✪ (@vileTexan) January 17, 2026

Seems like good advice.

