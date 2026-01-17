Mayor Pete's Latest Brainwave: Amend the Constitution to Strip Corporations of Free Speech...
Minneapolis Chaos: Conservative Jake Lang Stabbed in Mob Assault – 'The Tolerant Left' Strikes Again

justmindy
justmindy | 6:10 PM on January 17, 2026
Townhall Media

Terrible breaking news out of Minneapolis as Jake Lang, a conservative activist was stabbed by a mob. The Left is out of control and Walz and Frey are doing nothing about it.

That needs to happen, yesterday.

This scene should not be happening in a major American city. It's disgusting.

The crazy thing is they count on not getting prosecuted in these Leftist cities or getting a slap on the wrist. This incentivizes them to violence. On the other hand, a conservative would be put under the jail. 

There is no way and it's time to admit it.

Maybe this will be force President Trump's hand to say enough is enough. He's been extraordinarily patient. 

That's the sick part.

Bingo!

Tags:

COMMUNISM CONSERVATISM DONALD TRUMP MINNESOTA RIOTS

