Minneapolis Chaos: Conservative Jake Lang Stabbed in Mob Assault – 'The Tolerant Left' Strikes Again

Terrible breaking news out of Minneapolis as Jake Lang, a conservative activist was stabbed by a mob. The Left is out of control and Walz and Frey are doing nothing about it.

NEW: Conservative activist Jake Lang allegedly stabbed by a violent rioter in Minneapolis, seen bleeding from his head.



Lang was seen on camera getting beaten by a violent mob outside City Hall.



Lang then attempted to flee from the scene by getting in a red sedan before… pic.twitter.com/81gmvF8YfX — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 17, 2026

Water cannons and then cannons if necessary. https://t.co/EASfQyURRK — Charlie (@hobbit1911) January 17, 2026

That needs to happen, yesterday.

There is no cohabitation with communism……sooner or later they will get to you and destroy you! That’s their religion!

Unless…… https://t.co/W1F1yHntXV — Catalin Iancu (@Tatamoshu0167) January 17, 2026

This scene should not be happening in a major American city. It's disgusting.

The crazy thing is they count on not getting prosecuted in these Leftist cities or getting a slap on the wrist. This incentivizes them to violence. On the other hand, a conservative would be put under the jail.

This type of revolution happen in Cuba my parents left in 1957 because of the revolution and this is a revolution against our government. What is the government waiting for? https://t.co/jv9DtzAqNJ — Cookie from Florida (@MarthaCasted) January 17, 2026

How long are we going to keep pretending we can share a country with these people? https://t.co/zqzJ7bIy8i — Tbone (@_percyjacksonn) January 17, 2026

There is no way and it's time to admit it.

Please keep reposting this needs to get to our president Trump. This insurrection needs to be down. This is a revolution against our country. They tried to kill him just like they did Charlie Kirk President Trump. I’m asking you and begging you https://t.co/jv9DtzAqNJ — Cookie from Florida (@MarthaCasted) January 17, 2026

When is Trump gonna do something about all this?🤮 https://t.co/DjLI8QVhG3 — Rick the STOCK guy (@laserGuyRick) January 17, 2026

These are the same people that believe your words and opinions are literal violence. https://t.co/mPYQCIswSu — •Nic• (@AsTheWorldBurnz) January 17, 2026

Maybe this will be force President Trump's hand to say enough is enough. He's been extraordinarily patient.

The tolerant left… crazy https://t.co/VLOuQG6nJc — John Whip (@johnwhip420) January 17, 2026

The radical left is out of control. — FreeThinkerFitness (@FreeThinkerFit) January 17, 2026

And Walz & Frey are cheering it on. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 17, 2026

That's the sick part.

Instantly knew it was Minneapolis.



Hope he’s okay. — Phantom Platypus (@PhantomPlatypus) January 17, 2026

Communists will kill you and then say it's morally justified because it was for the "common good." — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 17, 2026

The don't kill you because you're a nazi, they call you a nazi so they can kill you. — Sampool (@SamEldridge87) January 17, 2026

Bingo!

