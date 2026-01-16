Criminal Illegal Alien Walks Free After Ramming ICE Vehicles Head-On: Seattle Jury Says Not Guilty

America can't go on like this. Illegals can't attack ICE officials and their vehicles because they know a jury won't convict them. This is not sustainable.

NEW: A Seattle jury has acquitted a criminal illegal alien who rammed his vehicle at ICE agents during an operation last year.



Victor Vivanco-Reyes, a Mexican national convicted of drive-by shooting, accelerated his vehicle at ICE agents and intentionally collided head-on with… pic.twitter.com/WRXp9Am2uV — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) January 16, 2026

This is one of the original articles about the crime:

A Mexican citizen living illegally in Stanwood, Washington, is facing federal charges after allegedly ramming government vehicles and attempting to evade arrest in a high-speed chase and subsequent foot pursuit, federal officials announced Monday. Victor Vivanco-Reyes, 25, appeared in US District Court in Seattle and is charged with two counts of assault on a federal officer. He remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for June 13, 2025. According to the criminal complaint, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), working with Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), US Border Patrol, and Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations (CBP AMO), had been seeking Vivanco-Reyes due to his undocumented status and prior criminal convictions which include a drive by shooting while having a weapon at a school facility. While serving time in Washington, he engaged in a prison riot.







So, this guy previously was involved in a drive by shooting and when he was arrested for that, was involved in a prison riot. The Left chooses the strangest heroes.

We cannot have a republic if this is what happens with jury trials. Pack it up. It’s over. https://t.co/4TEkHOhf2B — Theo, “Rosary Extremist” (@TheoKoj) January 17, 2026

A complete breakdown of institutions and the rule of law. https://t.co/HQt4PQLrag — Thomas Parker (@TheThomasParker) January 16, 2026

That same jury would happily hang any one of us for using the wrong pronouns. https://t.co/T3jxgGX0BF — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 16, 2026

Oh, they absolutely well. Stay out of blue states, patriots.

Why wasn’t this a federal court? — CovfefeKimmie (@KimmieGuy) January 17, 2026

This is a great question.

In NYC the Communists sent a 67 year old man with no criminal history to jail for 4 years for using a hand gun to stop a 15 time felon trying to hurt him. We can’t share a country with this — JimBearNJ (@JimBearNJ1) January 17, 2026

I assume they can still deport him. — Little Big Man (@HeathLongmire) January 16, 2026

That much better happen. That's the least they could do.

Please explain to me how this is any different than an all white jury acquitting a KKK member who attacks black people? https://t.co/IME1lQYxQs — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 16, 2026

The “Prosecutors” will never actually prosecute in these areas with intent to find them guilty. — 🍊Orwell Was Right🍊 (@PMgeezer) January 17, 2026

Probably presenting the weakest cases known to man.

The entire jury system is failing in this country because leftists don't believe in the rule of law — Alex Hernandez 🇺🇸 🚫 💉 (@ahernandez85a) January 16, 2026

Bingo!





