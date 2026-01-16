Hold Them Accountable: DOJ Probe Into Walz/Frey for Shielding Illegals and Threatening ICE
Criminal Illegal Alien Walks Free After Ramming ICE Vehicles Head-On: Seattle Jury Says Not Guilty

justmindy
justmindy | 8:50 PM on January 16, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

America can't go on like this. Illegals can't attack ICE officials and their vehicles because they know a jury won't convict them. This is not sustainable. 

This is one of the original articles about the crime: 

A Mexican citizen living illegally in Stanwood, Washington, is facing federal charges after allegedly ramming government vehicles and attempting to evade arrest in a high-speed chase and subsequent foot pursuit, federal officials announced Monday.

Victor Vivanco-Reyes, 25, appeared in US District Court in Seattle and is charged with two counts of assault on a federal officer. He remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for June 13, 2025. 

According to the criminal complaint, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), working with Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), US Border Patrol, and Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations (CBP AMO), had been seeking Vivanco-Reyes due to his undocumented status and prior criminal convictions which include a drive by shooting while having a weapon at a school facility. While serving time in Washington, he engaged in a prison riot. 



So, this guy previously was involved in a drive by shooting and when he was arrested for that, was involved in a prison riot. The Left chooses the strangest heroes.

Oh, they absolutely well. Stay out of blue states, patriots.

This is a great question.

That much better happen. That's the least they could do.

Probably presenting the weakest cases known to man.

Bingo!


 

