Hold Them Accountable: DOJ Probe Into Walz/Frey for Shielding Illegals and Threatening ICE

Apparently, the Justice Department is investigating Gov. Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey. Good!

SCOOP: Justice Department is investigating Minnesota officials, including Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, for impeding federal immigration agents, sources told @camiloreports @SarahNLynch and me. @CBSNewshttps://t.co/EKq9EFzjsg — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 16, 2026

Advertisement

The Justice Department is investigating Minnesota officials, including Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, over an alleged conspiracy to impede federal immigration agents, an extraordinary escalation in the Trump administration's clash with Democratic leaders there, multiple sources familiar with the matter told CBS News. One of the sources, a U.S. official, said the investigation stems from statements that Walz and Frey have made about the thousands of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and Border Patrol agents deployed to the Minneapolis region in recent weeks. Subpoenas are likely to be issued in the probe, sources familiar with the matter told CBS News. A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment. "This is an obvious attempt to intimidate me for standing up for Minneapolis, our local law enforcement, and our residents against the chaos and danger this Administration has brought to our streets," Frey said in a statement to CBS News. "I will not be intimidated. My focus will remain where it's always been: keeping our city safe."

Might big words for such small men.

The Trump administration appears to be getting more and more creative in its attempts to weaponize the federal government to punish dissenters — be they students, law firms, media outlets, retired servicemen and women, or, now, politicians.



Dissent is not "obstruction." It's not… https://t.co/6Yj2wU0AbP pic.twitter.com/viuxyVbCkl — Nico Perrino (@NicoPerrino) January 17, 2026

When mayors and governors block local police from helping ICE arrest illegal immigrants, declare sanctuary for lawbreakers, and even threaten to arrest federal ICE agents just for doing their damn jobs—that’s not 'free speech' or 'states’ rights.' It’s outright obstruction and betrayal of their oath to uphold U.S. laws. They have a duty to enforce federal immigration law, not shield criminals and sabotage law enforcement.

Well, it’s not like Walz and Frey are hiding it https://t.co/N7WGEN9FJR — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) January 17, 2026

Send both scumbags to Gitmo — Jack Jones (@202bn35Brigade) January 16, 2026

That's too good for them.

Walz will go berserk if he is ever arrested for anything. — Leftist Lunacy (@LibsKeepWailing) January 17, 2026

Advertisement

He would start crying like a little girl and calling for his weird wife to come save him. Heh.

Tampon is going down — T-Bone (@Montana_T_Bone) January 16, 2026

Frey is a slam dunk. What a moron. Even Karen Bass is too smart to say something like that. — Roof Top Korean (@Nexus673210775) January 16, 2026

To be fair, Frey is very dumb.

They should have already been charged. — M&M (@MatthewMummel) January 16, 2026

Throw the book at him and make an example of them for inciting hate and discontent n violence against law enforcement officers. — NE 128 (@Crawdadz7) January 16, 2026

Stop this before things get so much worse.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.