Hold Them Accountable: DOJ Probe Into Walz/Frey for Shielding Illegals and Threatening ICE

justmindy
justmindy | 9:50 PM on January 16, 2026
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Apparently, the Justice Department is investigating Gov. Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey. Good! 

The Justice Department is investigating Minnesota officials, including Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, over an alleged conspiracy to impede federal immigration agents, an extraordinary escalation in the Trump administration's clash with Democratic leaders there, multiple sources familiar with the matter told CBS News.

One of the sources, a U.S. official, said the investigation stems from statements that Walz and Frey have made about the thousands of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and Border Patrol agents deployed to the Minneapolis region in recent weeks.

Subpoenas are likely to be issued in the probe, sources familiar with the matter told CBS News.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment.

"This is an obvious attempt to intimidate me for standing up for Minneapolis, our local law enforcement, and our residents against the chaos and danger this Administration has brought to our streets," Frey said in a statement to CBS News. "I will not be intimidated. My focus will remain where it's always been: keeping our city safe." 

Might big words for such small men.

When mayors and governors block local police from helping ICE arrest illegal immigrants, declare sanctuary for lawbreakers, and even threaten to arrest federal ICE agents just for doing their damn jobs—that’s not 'free speech' or 'states’ rights.' It’s outright obstruction and betrayal of their oath to uphold U.S. laws. They have a duty to enforce federal immigration law, not shield criminals and sabotage law enforcement.

That's too good for them.

He would start crying like a little girl and calling for his weird wife to come save him. Heh.

To be fair, Frey is very dumb.

Stop this before things get so much worse. 

