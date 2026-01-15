Alienation of Affection: Kyrsten Sinema Accused of Affair Amid U2, Taylor Swift, and MDMA-Fueled Trysts

Kyrsten Sinema may have thought she was escaping the limelight now that she was out of the Senate, but it appears she is back front and center once again. She's likely not thrilled about that prospect. Sigh.

Former AZ Sen @kyrstensinema sued by the ex wife of her head of security. Lawsuit could be made into lifetime movie. 🍿 Alleging she was having sex with multiple members of security team, then started affair with married husband of 3. Jet setting & lots of concerts. @FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/Ykb6iewxBY — Ellen McNamara (@Fox10Ellen) January 15, 2026

It seems she was having lots of fun, at least.

What I would give to go to a Green Day concert with Sinema https://t.co/Pxsy9YfP82 pic.twitter.com/gFWEFxYf43 — Charles Evans Boo 👻🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦🇬🇾🇻🇪🇹🇼🎃 (@u_mynameis) January 15, 2026

Apparently, tweeps wish they would have had the opportunity to participate in the shenanigans!

The things that make you go "Hmmm?" https://t.co/LkQcMpJGwZ — James Ellis (@AZSandbox48) January 15, 2026

There are some head scratchers for sure.

Why do all the 50 something’s need psychedelics and live music https://t.co/rA7liDK0hE — Reilly (@lifeofreilly) January 15, 2026

How do I apply for the job? https://t.co/eJ6a0EZ9OX — John T (@RealJTSullivan) January 15, 2026

That's nice. I remember what she advocated for during covid. https://t.co/Oh1fdUxDQy — Adam Levy (@iamadamlevy) January 15, 2026

The Leftists are still bitter didn't stand with Democrats to lock down America for years during COVID.

“Kyrsten Sinema please stop having sex with my husband, he and my children are all I have”



Kyrsten Sinema: https://t.co/CDY5qcFe3s pic.twitter.com/SJMFHP2Q1l — Sourdeath Sam (@SourdeathSam) January 15, 2026

To be fair, the man had some stay in it also.

Apparently saving carried interest makes one randy as all get-up. https://t.co/jijqoFxzqp — Clifford Asness (@CliffordAsness) January 15, 2026

everyone going to the Coldplay or Green Day concerts to cheat, but where are people taking their partners? That’s right, Neil Young’s 2003 concept concert: Greendale https://t.co/rt0AmgiFgW pic.twitter.com/SsO8LKyJOh — Zak 🦦 Podmore (@zak_podmore) January 15, 2026

Who knew there were best concerts to take your paramour? Learn something new every day.

Let my queen live her life https://t.co/dKLABWr1ll — Bi Blue Dog (@BiBlueDog) January 15, 2026

She's a free bird! She needs to fly and she refuses to be caged.

Maybe I'm missing something. This woman is suing Sinema for what exactly? What's illegal here? https://t.co/nb5QwdzH1N — Saint Van Halen ✝️🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱🦅🤘 (@SaintVanHalen) January 15, 2026

Can't sue someone for being a baddie.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣



The takeaway is that concerts are the way to go. You know I’m not missing that Morgan Wallen concert at US Bank stadium in April. https://t.co/C8uw4v0Lkb — Investor_NICK (@Investor_NICK_) January 15, 2026

Never ever miss a Morgan Wallen concert.

She actually might be the best to ever do it https://t.co/aVJo4FiU2V — Bowling Pete (@bibles4booze) January 15, 2026

As they say, well behaved women rarely make history or something like that.

Lmao she lived a busy lifestyle and found someone accessible and always around. After doing my research I don’t blame dude 🤣😭 https://t.co/zVfOtYuRVj — Kwam (@Kwam_E) January 16, 2026

Gives new meaning to easy access.

