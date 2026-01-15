Minnesota State Representative Posting the Locations of Federal Law Enforcement Officers
Alienation of Affection: Kyrsten Sinema Accused of Affair Amid U2, Taylor Swift, and MDMA-Fueled Trysts

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on January 15, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Kyrsten Sinema may have thought she was escaping the limelight now that she was out of the Senate, but it appears she is back front and center once again. She's likely not thrilled about that prospect. Sigh.

It seems she was having lots of fun, at least.

Apparently, tweeps wish they would have had the opportunity to participate in the shenanigans!

There are some head scratchers for sure.

The Leftists are still bitter didn't stand with Democrats to lock down America for years during COVID.

To be fair, the man had some stay in it also.

Who knew there were best concerts to take your paramour? Learn something new every day.

She's a free bird! She needs to fly and she refuses to be caged.

Can't sue someone for being a baddie.

Never ever miss a Morgan Wallen concert.

As they say, well behaved women rarely make history or something like that.

Gives new meaning to easy access.

Tags:

ARIZONA ENTERTAINMENT KYRSTEN SINEMA LAWSUIT MUSIC

