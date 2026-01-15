Say Her Name: Kada Scott Killed After Philly DA Krasner Dropped Charges — Now He Wants to Jail ICE Agents

The Philadelphia DA is throwing around threats to arrest ICE agents and federal law enforcement. He's literally saying he will put men and women who are serving their country into jail simply because they are enforcing federal law. It's unbelievable. Last year, however, he refused to even keep a hardened criminal locked up.

Last June, Larry Krasner's office dropped charges of kidnapping and strangulation against a man named Keon King.



He then went on to kidnap and murder 23-year-old Kada Scott.



Krasner lowers bail and drops charges for violent criminals but wants to jail ICE agents for deporting… https://t.co/yypn0lzzCM pic.twitter.com/KrWnaCEG12 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 15, 2026

This repugnant traitor @LarryKrasnerDA allows criminals to go free. Remove him from office https://t.co/VfDpj9VTz9 — HoosierAmerican (@HoosierAmerica) January 15, 2026

This beautiful, young woman with a smile that would light up a room lost her life because Krasner cares more about his Leftist politics than the safety of his constituents.

Anyone who lowers bail/drops charges on accused violent criminals who then violate/murder again ought the be tried as accessories to subsequent violent crimes those offenders commit. https://t.co/2OU9WSiEDY pic.twitter.com/2MkX6M7cXl — Kingwood TEA Party (@kwteaparty) January 15, 2026

Seems fair.

You want more women in Philly to lose their life??!https://t.co/FyAsEOtDEi — Amanda🇺🇸Americana (@Amanda7255thAve) January 15, 2026

Apparently, he does.

one of the worst Soros - backed d.a.'s. Philly keeps electing him. wake up Philly! https://t.co/hxc1WM1Hy0 — mark dallas (@markdal19315122) January 15, 2026

America begs of you!

Of course he’s funded by Soros whose business plan is to sow chaos so he can cash in on cheap buys. There is a reason why he’s persona non grata in many European countries. Guy is just scum. https://t.co/3mbpMfyLCd — angel2145 (@Wiwikitty1965) January 15, 2026

It is time to let victims of repeat offenders to sue the law schools and licensing boards that enable these lawless judges and prosecutors who let them back on the streets. https://t.co/X0adSXiM0v — Locke-OR-Demosthenes (@locke_or_demos) January 15, 2026

There has to be some recourse because their decisions are literally killing Americans.

Soros DAs like Kasner continue to disrespect and attack law enforcement, while empowering repeat violent offenders to harm innocent victims. https://t.co/SD3OlGi84A — Justin Keener (@JustinKeener) January 15, 2026

What a beautiful girl, so sad she never should have had to worry about a criminal that should have been locked up! https://t.co/Kii7GBkply — Melanie Scott (@mel70scott) January 15, 2026

It's terribly heartbreaking.

Omg this is criminal https://t.co/PBB1LQDPOU — Carolina (@CarolinaLina775) January 15, 2026

Democrats didn’t protect Kada Scott. What makes anyone believe democrats would protect you? https://t.co/n0KwXobznL — DE (@d54588992) January 15, 2026

Spoiler Alert: They won't.

❌❌❌ Hey, Larry. Say her name. KADA SCOTThttps://t.co/Wrx2rjJ4DE — Roma (@RomaB) January 15, 2026

People like Krasner should be prosecuted. https://t.co/93nPe1ZjEK — Mike Wilson (@MikeWil82047027) January 15, 2026

They absolutely should and with a quickness.

