Say Her Name: Kada Scott Killed After Philly DA Krasner Dropped Charges — Now He Wants to Jail ICE Agents

justmindy
justmindy | 5:30 PM on January 15, 2026
Imgflip

The Philadelphia DA is throwing around threats to arrest ICE agents and federal law enforcement. He's literally saying he will put men and women who are serving their country into jail simply because they are enforcing federal law. It's unbelievable. Last year, however, he refused to even keep a hardened criminal locked up.

This beautiful, young woman with a smile that would light up a room lost her life because Krasner cares more about his Leftist politics than the safety of his constituents. 

Seems fair.

justmindy
Apparently, he does.

America begs of you!

There has to be some recourse because their decisions are literally killing Americans.

It's terribly heartbreaking. 

Spoiler Alert: They won't.

They absolutely should and with a quickness.

