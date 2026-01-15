Hypocrisy Alert: Obama Veterans Claim They Deported 'Nicely' — No Masks, No Warrantless Raids

White Middle-Class Homeowners Are the Enemy: Mamdani's Housing Czar Drops Bombshell in Res...
justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on January 15, 2026
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

Oh, the Obama Bros of old have had lots of opinions lately. Now, they're bragging about how they removed illegals when Barack was in charge, but they did it nicely. 

So they picked around at deporting people and then they just stopped. That's helpful. 

They have to do that because the Left has no scruples.

It was always a big ruse and a numbers game.

They always do it around election time. Violence is the only way they can get their base inspired enough to get out and vote.

Oh and Jon is mad ICE asked neighbors if there were any illegals in the neighborhood. Why is that a problem? Many people want their neighborhoods free from riff-raff. 

Typical of folks from the Barak Obama administration. It's all a bunch of double talk.

Don't expect anyone in or around the Obama Administration to ever tell the truth.

They let border patrol do their job under Obama. What difference that makes!

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS BARACK OBAMA DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

