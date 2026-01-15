Hypocrisy Alert: Obama Veterans Claim They Deported 'Nicely' — No Masks, No Warrantless Raids

Oh, the Obama Bros of old have had lots of opinions lately. Now, they're bragging about how they removed illegals when Barack was in charge, but they did it nicely.

Advertisement

We did plenty of interior enforcement, and as @TerryMoran said, we did it without masked gangs, snatching citizens from their cars, disappearing people, and storming homes without warrants.



There were certainly mistakes and overreach, but this is different. It's not law… https://t.co/vlevSXMpxR — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) January 14, 2026

The most Obama ever deported from the interior was just over 100,000 and then they completely dismantled interior enforcement in 2014: https://t.co/wvzfPqW6Hy https://t.co/noBzUF3SAg — Conn Carroll (@conncarroll) January 14, 2026

So they picked around at deporting people and then they just stopped. That's helpful.

, the fact that ice agents need to hide their identity to prevent being doxed by left wing lunatics isn’t the dub you think it is. https://t.co/EsKK3wW6Qi — Ronin Eternales (@RoninEternales) January 14, 2026

They have to do that because the Left has no scruples.

Doesn't deny that they claimed turning people away at the border was considered a "deportation" https://t.co/lpCAURKdob — DaisyTreeBeats412 (@DaisyTreeBeats) January 14, 2026

It was always a big ruse and a numbers game.

Actually, this is more like inciting insurrection.



Democrat politicians have been inciting violence for the last decade. They instigated riots in the lead up to the 2016, 2020, and 2024 elections. Now they’re actively inciting their mentally ill activists to murder @ICEgov… https://t.co/ZwMscN6WOV — Ignacio Couce (@CouceIgnacio) January 15, 2026

They always do it around election time. Violence is the only way they can get their base inspired enough to get out and vote.

We didn't, for example, send ICE door-to-door asking people to share the location of their Asian neighbors:



"'They specifically asked me if I knew where the Hmong families lived on my street and in the neighborhood.”

Lugert-Thom responded, “I don’t know anything about that” and… — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) January 14, 2026

Oh and Jon is mad ICE asked neighbors if there were any illegals in the neighborhood. Why is that a problem? Many people want their neighborhoods free from riff-raff.

Noticeable how you didn't respond to his main point - you juiced up your deportation numbers by counting turnaways — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) January 14, 2026

Advertisement

Typical of folks from the Barak Obama administration. It's all a bunch of double talk.

You’re comparing apples to giraffes, but of course you can’t be honest about the differences…



Sad, but not surprising. — MissUSA1776 (@real_miss_kim) January 14, 2026

Don't expect anyone in or around the Obama Administration to ever tell the truth.

No political party mobilized agitators/protestors to oppose Obama’s deportations - most people did not know it was happening. At one point Unicef was trying to get journalists to do stories on how many children the Obama admin had locked up in immigrations jails - I could not get… — Lara Logan (@laralogan) January 15, 2026

They let border patrol do their job under Obama. What difference that makes!