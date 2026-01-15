White Middle-Class Homeowners Are the Enemy: Mamdani's Housing Czar Drops Bombshell in Resurfaced Rant

The hits keep coming about the past of Cea Weaver, the housing advocate for the Mamdani mayorship.

During a 2021 podcast appearance, Cea Weaver said that white middle-class people were a "huge problem" for her vision of housing justice



"White, middle-class homeowners are a huge problem for a renter justice movement." pic.twitter.com/nCB25aWw2r — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 14, 2026

Oof, she's a mess.

That's a hell of a self report about the renters' justice movement https://t.co/WQ28Q5P6qg — The Highland Knight (@KnightHighland) January 15, 2026

It's comprised of crazy people, for example.

This woman is vile. She is straight up racist. I don't own property, but I don't begrudge people who do and who are good landlords (like mine). https://t.co/PYnSuQEyTy — Amy 🇺🇸 ♀️ (@amy_likes_owls) January 15, 2026

Reminder: Mamdani knows this is what she thinks. ***It is why he picked her.*** https://t.co/CMqacYWlUl — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) January 15, 2026

Correct! He did this on purpose because he agrees with her. No matter how New Yorkers who voted for Mamdani want to spin it, this is what he believes, it is what he always believed, and he'll do his best to move this forward as Mayor.

Seems like a good person to be leading housing in NYC! https://t.co/SFNTG7I3Wh — Jb 1902 (@1902Jb) January 15, 2026

POV: When the white middle class family moves in up the block from your mom’s $1.6M home https://t.co/NT1HBuJFKu pic.twitter.com/kcKLXpmNMJ — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) January 15, 2026

Her Mom is literally the problem she describes.

I'm expected to take this person seriously or at least have opinions about her of some kind and to me that is the very definition of psychological warfare. https://t.co/oyrWCdRbZW — Walter Kirn (@walterkirn) January 15, 2026

Another crazy White Woke Woman. https://t.co/wRvT7fAQRk — Kenneth M Hand (@kenhand1964) January 15, 2026

She’s a crazy upspeaking Commie. https://t.co/opwSJsCE78 — Just Karen (@KPBeachGirl) January 15, 2026

Most Commies are nuts.

If you know someone who owns rental property — even one unit — ask them what they have to go through to evict a tenant. Property rights are severely infringed in many jurisdictions, and every landlord or property manager can tell you stories about the Bad Tenant. https://t.co/ILcT73iVGr — The Patriarch Tree (@PatriarchTree) January 15, 2026

Being a landlord is a massive pain and any profit they make is probably not worth the aggravation.

Ms. Weaver seems to be the real problem. https://t.co/GJE7S8FmUu — Robert Jamison (@rjamison6) January 15, 2026

There is something intoxicating about the belief that you are more intelligent and more moral than people on the other side of this issue.



The problem is history, which shows Ms. Weaver's ideas always cause horror.



"That wasn't real socialism" has done the heavy lifting for… https://t.co/rPiqtUm9Oj — Brad Lemley (@BradCLemley) January 15, 2026

It's the thinking of a narcissist who is delusional.

Every white middle class New Yorker that voted, Zohan needs a mental evaluation. https://t.co/u5sY1kIP84 — Henry Lewis (@MidwestHenrylou) January 15, 2026

I wish New York City good luck with Cea Weaver, especially home owners. https://t.co/iv1HZbIkZ4 — Puzzled (@FLRouleau) January 15, 2026

They're going to need it.

