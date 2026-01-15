Ana Kasparian: Enforcing Borders = Prelude to Dictatorship. Reality: Lefty Protesters Are Creating Crisis

Ana Kasparian is convinced all of these ICE raids are setting the scene for Trump to declare martial law. So, law enforcement removing people from the United States who are here illegally is setting the stage for martial law? It seems people coming into this country illegally and then other people interfering with the police trying to arrest those illegals are actually way more lawless.

One side is enforcing the law in the United States as per their job description and the other is trying to keep law enforcement from enforcing the law. There's clearly one good side and it sure isn't the people Ana is defending.

.@JasonRantz on 'CNN NewsNight,' responding to Ana Kasparian claiming ICE's actions in Minneapolis are proof Trump is laying the groundwork for martial law....



"Who's asking folks to take to the streets right now in angry protests?"



"No, I know. But you're saying that they're… pic.twitter.com/S4Ch8awPqw — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 14, 2026

So let me get this straight. CNN will ban a conservative over a joke toward a guy *who actually supports terrorists.* Not indirectly, but directly.



But Ana Kasparian, an unhinged antisemitic lunatic who works for an outlet named after genocidal Turks, is good to go? https://t.co/wpLh0mTMFv — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 14, 2026

It's certainly a strange system they have going on over there at CNN.

How did an absolute nazi lunatic like Ana Kasparian end up as a CNN analyst? https://t.co/wpLh0mUkv3 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 14, 2026

Thanks @CNN finally got my parents to cancel the channel after they found out Ana Kasparian wants to kill Jews. https://t.co/3PpBlxzgIw — Michael Sherkin (@MSherkin) January 14, 2026

Well, that's some good news. Good to see people waking up.

"Let's also stop pretending that the folks who aren't turning up aren't the ones who are engaging in not just legal protests, but they're turning violent. Their intent is to create an action from ICE agents, so that they could film it, so they can post it online..." https://t.co/HSBHjtd2Du — The Burien Voice (@TheBurienVoice) January 14, 2026

The only people trying to start an uprising is the Left.

No longer have tens of thousands rushing the border. Had the Biden administration been competent handling the border it would not be necessary. How many new judges would be required to handle all the immigration cases Biden created? https://t.co/tb47wVa2PX — Allen Bragg (@allen_bragg) January 14, 2026

ICE is simply trying to clean up the massive mess left by the Joe Biden Administration.

Ana Kasparian is a dimwitted imbecile. https://t.co/U6ncvnPypA — JC (@cubanrican71) January 14, 2026

Typical Lying White sharp tonged liberal Woman @CNN. https://t.co/962vME0zSU — UKM (@TheRealUgom) January 14, 2026

Because CNN agrees with her.

No one was knocked to the ground for simply recording. Ana should stop lying. If they were knocked to the ground it's because they were blocking ICE agents — Yvette (@Yvette0531) January 14, 2026

Or spitting on them or putting their hands on them.

