Ana Kasparian: Enforcing Borders = Prelude to Dictatorship. Reality: Lefty Protesters Are Creating Crisis

justmindy
January 15, 2026
Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Ana Kasparian is convinced all of these ICE raids are setting the scene for Trump to declare martial law. So, law enforcement removing people from the United States who are here illegally is setting the stage for martial law? It seems people coming into this country illegally and then other people interfering with the police trying to arrest those illegals are actually way more lawless. 

One side is enforcing the law in the United States as per their job description and the other is trying to keep law enforcement from enforcing the law. There's clearly one good side and it sure isn't the people Ana is defending. 

It's certainly a strange system they have going on over there at CNN.

Well, that's some good news. Good to see people waking up.

The only people trying to start an uprising is the Left.

ICE is simply trying to clean up the massive mess left by the Joe Biden Administration.

Because CNN agrees with her. 

Or spitting on them or putting their hands on them.

