From 'Not for Sale' to White House Talks: Trump's Greenland Power Play Goes...
Mike Johnson Makes Massive Prediction for Republican Chances in the Midterms
Try to Spot the Difference in How CNN and NYT Reported Inflation Under...
ICE Agent's Internal Bleeding Proves Refrigerator Doors Are NOT, in Fact, Deadlier Than...
Jacob Frey Says Agitators Committing Federal Crimes and Attacking ICE Are Standing Up...
VIP
Midterm Pivots Detected! Dems Commence Election Year Effort to Distance Themselves From Th...
JD Vance TROUNCES Unemployed Terry Moran For Dishonest Post About Obama's Deportations
MAZE Found a Positive CNN Story on ICE Arresting Criminal Illegals (NOT During...
USSS Suspends Agent on JD Vance's Detail Who Revealed Sensitive Information to James...
History Teacher to Minnesota Republicans: Good Luck Winning... A State You Haven't Won...
Ding Dong! The Witch Is Gone: Teacher's Union Leader Randi Weingarten Flees X...
CBS Ditches Trans Journalists Association Guide, Mandates 'Biological Sex at Birth' — No...
VIP
Dem Ilhan Omar Demands Evidence of Criminal Illegal Alien Arrests in MN Days...
Tragic Spell: Chicago Teachers Union Deletes Post Asking ‘Governer’ JB Pritzker to Tax...

Trans Activist Rallygoer Solves Women's Sports Inequality: Just Practice More, Ladies

justmindy
justmindy | 2:30 PM on January 14, 2026
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Here's the thing about buying into Leftism ... you're going to look stupid when asked to defend it. Now, most Democrats are pretty dumb people so they don't mind sounding dense because they're used to being mocked. Every once in a while, one of them is caught saying something so inflammatory and reckless about women it exposes how much they all actually hate women. Even worse? This quote CAME from a woman. 

Advertisement

Why didn't women think of that? They should just practice more! 

If she gained a few, she could be a linebacker.

Start by having college softball players on and telling them they could have been in the MLB if they worked harder. See how that goes!

Recommended

From 'Not for Sale' to White House Talks: Trump's Greenland Power Play Goes Live
justmindy
Advertisement

Again, they really hate women.

Better inject a whole bunch of testosterone, too.

She should head down to her neighborhood rec club or park and join the guys in a pick up game. She'll quickly see the difference between even amateur men and women. 

Advertisement

Lots of women waking up to how lazy they apparently have been. Heh.

Sounds like a good test of her theory!

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

SPORTS SUPREME COURT TRANSGENDER LGBTQ+ WOMEN'S SPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

From 'Not for Sale' to White House Talks: Trump's Greenland Power Play Goes Live
justmindy
JD Vance TROUNCES Unemployed Terry Moran For Dishonest Post About Obama's Deportations
Grateful Calvin
ICE Agent's Internal Bleeding Proves Refrigerator Doors Are NOT, in Fact, Deadlier Than SUVs
justmindy
Try to Spot the Difference in How CNN and NYT Reported Inflation Under Biden vs. Trump
Doug P.
USSS Suspends Agent on JD Vance's Detail Who Revealed Sensitive Information to James O'Keefe
Grateful Calvin
Jacob Frey Says Agitators Committing Federal Crimes and Attacking ICE Are Standing Up for Their Neighbors
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

From 'Not for Sale' to White House Talks: Trump's Greenland Power Play Goes Live justmindy
Advertisement