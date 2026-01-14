Trans Activist Rallygoer Solves Women's Sports Inequality: Just Practice More, Ladies

Here's the thing about buying into Leftism ... you're going to look stupid when asked to defend it. Now, most Democrats are pretty dumb people so they don't mind sounding dense because they're used to being mocked. Every once in a while, one of them is caught saying something so inflammatory and reckless about women it exposes how much they all actually hate women. Even worse? This quote CAME from a woman.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments on transgender athlete bans. I interviewed trans activists on the steps of the high court.



One rallygoer wasn’t sure “why we split up sports” at all.



“I’m pretty sure a woman could play basketball as well as a man if she practiced.” pic.twitter.com/FowP8MhrBr — Brecca Stoll (@breccastoll) January 13, 2026

Why didn't women think of that? They should just practice more!

If she lost a few pounds I bet she could play for the Celtics — 9FootCouch (@9FootCouch) January 14, 2026

If she gained a few, she could be a linebacker.

A sports podcast but only this bats**t take on every sport https://t.co/H96wbxrCHS pic.twitter.com/fAmPycXSfQ — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) January 14, 2026

Start by having college softball players on and telling them they could have been in the MLB if they worked harder. See how that goes!

“I’m pretty sure a woman could play basketball as well as a man if she practiced.” https://t.co/Y6TS0VPQK7 pic.twitter.com/mI2S0ZTOZj — Kelley K (@KelleyKga) January 14, 2026

New misogyny just dropped: women don’t practice basketball as much as men and that’s why they’re bad https://t.co/m3VpX1sBrS — Halee🛩 (@hllaa16) January 14, 2026

Again, they really hate women.

Girls in training for gender neutral basketball https://t.co/kCcktYgaZP pic.twitter.com/g1tR4C8bo9 — cmpopper (@cmpopper) January 14, 2026

Better inject a whole bunch of testosterone, too.

Imagine LeBron James vs Caitlyn Clark



Just imagine it for a second



6’9 , 250 lbs vs 6’0 154 lbs



She’s not setting a pick or getting a single rebound.



Listen to the science they said. https://t.co/uCW5pn7Tzd — jeremy morales (@Qoetzylquotal) January 14, 2026

Reminder if you want men in women's sports then you are on the devils team. The upside down pentagram is the card . https://t.co/XlORS5aG5S — Taylor Gross (@TaylorGross24) January 14, 2026

People who don't understand sports are expressing their opinions on sports and... it's going about as well as one imagines. I'm guessing she'd never seen either men's or women's basketball. https://t.co/azNoSAG1qa — Punter Every Day (@PunterNavarre) January 14, 2026

She should head down to her neighborhood rec club or park and join the guys in a pick up game. She'll quickly see the difference between even amateur men and women.

So, this low IQ activist thinks women basketball players just don’t practice enough??? Mental illness is spreading… https://t.co/7oHi5RSx69 — AZ48 (@Bespormarwri) January 14, 2026

You’re telling me all we would have to do is practice harder?! 🤯 who knew?!! https://t.co/TfokTWoWdo — Grace Cuthbertson (@Grac3Al3xandria) January 14, 2026

Lots of women waking up to how lazy they apparently have been. Heh.

Queer ideology rots the brain. At one time this woman knew which end is up. Now she hasn't a clue. https://t.co/lfGEv50IpM — Kim Nicoll/Neacail (@kimnicoll3) January 14, 2026

Ok let’s see how the best WNBA team does against the best NBA team then https://t.co/eM9yEqzhnN — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) January 14, 2026

Sounds like a good test of her theory!

