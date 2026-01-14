History Teacher to Minnesota Republicans: Good Luck Winning... A State You Haven't Won...
Ding Dong! The Witch Is Gone: Teacher's Union Leader Randi Weingarten Flees X for Safer Echo Chambers

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on January 14, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

It's a sad, sad day for those who love to troll Randi Weingarten on X because she is such a hypocrite liar. She's decided to take her ball and go home. 



The lady, she doth protest too much.

She'll just close her comments, as usual.

It was a group effort. 



She's so vain, so she can't quite X. She has to know what is being said about her.

It does feel like the house fell on the bad lady.



She needs to be accountable to the public since she has so much control over the government school system and she makes a very healthy salary off the backs of hard working teachers. 

True that. 





