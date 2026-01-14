Ding Dong! The Witch Is Gone: Teacher's Union Leader Randi Weingarten Flees X for Safer Echo Chambers

It's a sad, sad day for those who love to troll Randi Weingarten on X because she is such a hypocrite liar. She's decided to take her ball and go home.
BREAKING: Randi Weingarten ran away from X. pic.twitter.com/onTQwwlodI— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) January 13, 2026
The lady who hasn't left her comments open (on purpose) since 2021 complains this is no longer a "vibrant public square" 🤣— Jeff Park 🐗 (@JParkYYC) January 13, 2026
The lady who constantly spreads disinformation about her manipulation of the CDC cries "disinformation & manipulation" 🤣 https://t.co/8ajk9Czld8 pic.twitter.com/lV0jZ47USF
The lady, she doth protest too much.
A lot of disinformation will leave this glorious platform when @rweingarten leaves.— Kevin Thames (@kevin_thames) January 14, 2026
Peace out homey! https://t.co/Wv0BVSEKdt
Substack?? But there's evil badthinkers there, too! https://t.co/tEm5yds7mT— quodscripsi is doing grand, how about you? (@thoughtsofquod) January 14, 2026
She'll just close her comments, as usual.
https://t.co/itBJoGGyf2 pic.twitter.com/835DdAH62C— Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) January 14, 2026
January 14, 2026
@DeAngelisCorey Id like to think I contributed. Maybe not as much as you but every little but helps 🤣— BartonBella (@BartonBella1) January 14, 2026
It was a group effort.
Notice @rweingarten hasn't deleted her X account, so apparently it's not that bad that she still wants her account to remain active.— RoadMN (@RoadMN) January 14, 2026
Recommended
She's so vain, so she can't quite X. She has to know what is being said about her.
Randi Weingarten is a coward who disables comments because she can’t handle accountability. No one has done more damage to students, teachers, and education than Randi Weingarten.— Nicholas Giordano (@PasReport) January 14, 2026
Running from open debate is exactly on brand.
I feel like I am in the Wizard of Oz and one of the munchkins singing "Ding Dong the Wicked Witch is Gone."— Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) January 14, 2026
It does feel like the house fell on the bad lady.
January 14, 2026
She couldn’t handle the fact that we corrected her spelling.— Lady Hairball (@LadyHairball) January 14, 2026
Vile cow.
Undisputed Champion of championing School Choice. Bon Voyage @rweingarten and the AFT. pic.twitter.com/OfIPadDK59— Timmy Mac (@TimMacdowall) January 14, 2026
If you have Facebook, Insta or threads, keep up the pressure on her.— RAGE!!! (@RetiredCrimeDog) January 14, 2026
Marginalize her by confining her to BlueSky and substack where @rweingarten can preach to her echo chamber
She needs to be accountable to the public since she has so much control over the government school system and she makes a very healthy salary off the backs of hard working teachers.
How would she know if it was having a decline, she never allowed comments.— WW (@Theurb) January 14, 2026
No one wants to “find @rweingarten on Bluesky, or frankly ANYWHERE. Be gone lady.— Maryellen is Wise (@maryellenonebay) January 13, 2026
Math, reading skills, history and logic are the enemies of the modern Democrat Party.— Doug Ross (@directorblue) January 14, 2026
True that.
Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.
Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member