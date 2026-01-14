Ding Dong! The Witch Is Gone: Teacher's Union Leader Randi Weingarten Flees X...
History Teacher to Minnesota Republicans: Good Luck Winning... A State You Haven't Won Since Nixon

January 14, 2026
Twitchy

There is a man known as Mr. Beat on X, who apparently is a history teacher. He apparently doesn't know a whole lot about the history of politics in his own state.

That may be, but the others states don't have to value it and in fact, the rest of us are pretty sick of it. This is why the federal government needs to do some housekeeping in Minnesota. 

The threat really doesn't hit when Republicans haven't been in charge for quite a while.

Whatever will the GOP do now?

The GOP will have to continue to thrive without the help of Minnesota. Oh, well.

Maybe Mr. Beat should pop open a history book before he writes on this platform.

No one can come out and terrorize the rest of the country though. They all have to stay in the walls of their state since they won't follow the laws of our country. 

What a shocker!

Republicans will have to figure a way to cobble together national wins without Minnesota. Such is life.

