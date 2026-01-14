History Teacher to Minnesota Republicans: Good Luck Winning... A State You Haven't Won Since Nixon

There is a man known as Mr. Beat on X, who apparently is a history teacher. He apparently doesn't know a whole lot about the history of politics in his own state.

Good luck winning future elections in Minnesota, Republicans. — Mr. Beat (@beatmastermatt) January 13, 2026

"We up here value our illegal aliens, fraud and lawlessness!" — John Tammes (@john_tammes) January 14, 2026

That may be, but the others states don't have to value it and in fact, the rest of us are pretty sick of it. This is why the federal government needs to do some housekeeping in Minnesota.

We're going to do a land swap for Alberta anyway. — Covfefe4U (@Covfefe4U2) January 13, 2026

Hey, history guy, quick question: when’s the last time a Republican won Minnesota in a presidential election? — Todd The Fox (@ToddFoxtrot) January 14, 2026

As if they were winning any there to begin with. When was the last time MN voted red in a presidential election? — quitdrinkingfluoride (@potsofgold123) January 13, 2026

The threat really doesn't hit when Republicans haven't been in charge for quite a while.

ICE is in the process of deporting the democrat base in Minnesota and the Justice Department will get the rest for fraud. — Brandon Hannibal Donkey (@BrandonDonkey2) January 14, 2026

Ah yes, Minnesota. The well documented Republican stronghold that definitely hasn’t voted for the GOP since Nixon was on the ballot — Wyatt Buckingham (@BuckinghamWyatt) January 14, 2026

Whatever will the GOP do now?

they haven't won many past elections in Minnesota either — pukelidstaxivomitry (@pukelidt) January 14, 2026

How did Reagan do there again in 84? Let's see. He won 49 states that year. All except one. — CD74 (@ComputerDad74) January 14, 2026

The GOP will have to continue to thrive without the help of Minnesota. Oh, well.

You are historically illiterate. — Cash McCarty (@cash_mccarty) January 14, 2026

When the entire state becomes effectively uninsurable, the MN will have bigger problem than election republicans.



A state that let a handful of Somalians steal billions of dollars cannot afford two riots within 6 years. It's hilarious to see a leper colony try to clown someone. — Joseph Lee (@J95leeLee) January 14, 2026

Republicans haven’t won Minnesota in a presidential election since 1972 — Nave0819 🇺🇸 (@Nave_usa) January 14, 2026

Maybe Mr. Beat should pop open a history book before he writes on this platform.

Building a wall around it and calling it a gated community sounds fine with me. It's a win-win. The insiders feel special and the outside can go about normal life — Nicely ist ein Geist (@NicelysLeagues) January 14, 2026

No one can come out and terrorize the rest of the country though. They all have to stay in the walls of their state since they won't follow the laws of our country.

The rent a riots are solely a thing to cause disruption and distraction from the fraud — SMOKE PIT (@SMOKEPIT_) January 14, 2026

Weirdo history teacher thinks MN might be now turning blue — WRB (@billboyd1967) January 14, 2026

What a shocker!

Hey history guy, have republicans won a lot of elections in Minnesota lately?



Minnesotans have voted left in every election since 1976. The last Republican to win Minnesota’s electoral votes was Richard Nixon in 1972 — Chris Braly (@chrisbraly) January 14, 2026

Republicans will have to figure a way to cobble together national wins without Minnesota. Such is life.

