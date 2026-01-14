VIP
Dem Ilhan Omar Demands Evidence of Criminal Illegal Alien Arrests in MN Days...
Tragic Spell: Chicago Teachers Union Deletes Post Asking ‘Governer’ JB Pritzker to Tax...
'Abolish ICE' on Ice? Political Group Advises Dem Party to Pretend NOT to...
VIP
Liberal Influencer Says She’s at the Firing Range Training to Kill ‘MAGA F**ks’
ICE Allegedly Shut Down the Oldest Mexican Restaurant in Aaron Rupar’s Hometown
Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill Banning Presidents From Naming Buildings After Themselves
Media Spins Mass Exodus Over ICE Shooting—Shipwreckedcrew Drops the Truth: It's All About...
NYT: MN Prosecutors Resign After Push to Investigate Renee Good’s Wife
From 'Elephants Are Not Birds' to 'Principles Are Not Permanent': Ashley St. Clair's...
VIP
From 'I'm Not a Biologist' to 'CisGINGER' Queen: KBJ Just Gave Redheads the...
Vigil Held for Father of Two Killed by Off-Duty ICE Agent
Don Lemon Asks If This Is What You Voted For, MAGA, You 'F**king...
VIP
Lee Zeldin Calls Out the Gaslighting New York Times For Fake Story About...
Leftist PA Brags About $200K and Degree — ICE Hero Responds: High School...

CBS Ditches Trans Journalists Association Guide, Mandates 'Biological Sex at Birth' — No Quotes Needed

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on January 14, 2026
meme

CBS News standards is now officially calling a spade, a spade and apparently some people don't like it.

Advertisement

A senior standards director at CBS News told staffers on Tuesday to use the term “biological sex at birth” without quotations when referring to a case before the Supreme Court challenging state bans on transgender athletes from competing in women’s and girls’ sports, a break from its prior newsroom guidance.

Tom Burke, the network’s senior director of standards and practices, wrote in Tuesday’s memo that CBS News “will use the term biological sex at birth” with “no quotes needed” when describing arguments from West Virginia and Idaho defending their law that bans trans athletes. The company has been without a formal head of standards since October after Claudia Milne left.

CBS News declined to comment. 

This new guidance reflects the latest shift in CBS News coverage under Bari Weiss, the co-founder and editor of the right-leaning Free Press, who was appointed the network’s editor in chief in October after CBS-Paramount acquired her site.

The network’s relaunch of “CBS Evening News” included laying out five “simple values” ahead of anchor Tony Dokoupil’s takeover, prompting criticism online. Weiss came under fire last month for holding a hard-hitting “60 Minutes” segment on the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown just hours before broadcast. In defending the move, Weiss told staffers that the newsroom needed to make changes if it wanted to earn back its audience’s trust.

Recommended

Tragic Spell: Chicago Teachers Union Deletes Post Asking ‘Governer’ JB Pritzker to Tax the Rich
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Fair point.

What the CBS News room looks like right now.

Short and sweet!

It's slow, but it is a start.

Advertisement

It shouldn't be, but unfortunately, the Left is insane. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CBS NEWS SUPREME COURT TRANSGENDER LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tragic Spell: Chicago Teachers Union Deletes Post Asking ‘Governer’ JB Pritzker to Tax the Rich
Warren Squire
Media Spins Mass Exodus Over ICE Shooting—Shipwreckedcrew Drops the Truth: It's All About Breonna Taylor
justmindy
ICE Allegedly Shut Down the Oldest Mexican Restaurant in Aaron Rupar’s Hometown
Brett T.
'Abolish ICE' on Ice? Political Group Advises Dem Party to Pretend NOT to Be Extremist to Win Midterms
Warren Squire
Vigil Held for Father of Two Killed by Off-Duty ICE Agent
Brett T.
NYT: MN Prosecutors Resign After Push to Investigate Renee Good’s Wife
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Tragic Spell: Chicago Teachers Union Deletes Post Asking ‘Governer’ JB Pritzker to Tax the Rich Warren Squire
Advertisement