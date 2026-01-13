Don Lemon Asks If This Is What You Voted For, MAGA, You 'F**king...
Leftist PA Brags About $200K and Degree — ICE Hero Responds: High School + $200K, and I'd Do It for Free

justmindy
justmindy | 5:30 PM on January 13, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

Sigh. Leftists really are the most self-important, arrogant people on the planet. A woman claiming to be a physician's assistant took it upon herself to let the ICE agent she has no regard for him. He's out keeping our country safe and having to deal with nasty hags like her.

Thank goodness the ICE officer held his ground and told her exactly what her thought of her taunts and insults.

It was a great comeback.

There are good signing bonuses and lots of overtime right now. 

They are helpful to society, but ICE agents keep us all safe. That's more important in the long run. 

She isn't allowed to prescribe Toradol in most places. 

It really is glorious.

The Left really doesn't want to believe ICE officers are making good money particularly with signing bonuses and overtime pay. They can't stand people putting their lives at risk are being compensated well. 

To be even more annoying.

She should be at work doing her very important job.

He has the grit. She has the big mouth.

Indeed it is.

There is that.

