Leftist PA Brags About $200K and Degree — ICE Hero Responds: High School + $200K, and I'd Do It for Free

Sigh. Leftists really are the most self-important, arrogant people on the planet. A woman claiming to be a physician's assistant took it upon herself to let the ICE agent she has no regard for him. He's out keeping our country safe and having to deal with nasty hags like her.

Advertisement

ICE: “I love my job. I can't believe I get paid for this. I’d do this for free.”



PROTESTER: “I get $200k. I’m a physician assistant.”



ICE: “How long did you have to go to school?”



PROTESTER: “7 Years”



ICE: “I only went to high school and I make $200k.”pic.twitter.com/lD1HOi1MJe — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) January 13, 2026

Thank goodness the ICE officer held his ground and told her exactly what her thought of her taunts and insults.

LMFAO Burn 🔥 🤣 💀 pic.twitter.com/QEDXtNggSL — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) January 13, 2026

It was a great comeback.

No way he makes 200k but still based — HowlingMutant (@Howlingmutant0) January 13, 2026

There are good signing bonuses and lots of overtime right now.

No offense but "physicians assistant" DOES NOT have prestige



i think shawty confused herself for a physician — Justin (Polysights Intern) 👾 (@joostienXD) January 13, 2026

They are helpful to society, but ICE agents keep us all safe. That's more important in the long run.

“ people regard me as someone valuable to society “

- physicians assistant



LMAO just prescribe the ketorolac and get to the next patient — RÈBELs RÄÎDÈRs (@Rebels_Raiders) January 13, 2026

She isn't allowed to prescribe Toradol in most places.

People who think they are better because they earn more are disgusting. — Moonwalker (@Simplymoon_1) January 13, 2026

LOVE IT!!! ICE Agent smacks these nut heads with harsh truth!!!

“I went to high school, I make $200k!” pic.twitter.com/S4XggNz1RS — Santa Surfing (@SantaSurfing) January 13, 2026

It really is glorious.

lol silly billy

He makes 60-70k with maybe some bonus max lol come on bro — Vegan Hippo (@Veganhippo21) January 13, 2026

The Left really doesn't want to believe ICE officers are making good money particularly with signing bonuses and overtime pay. They can't stand people putting their lives at risk are being compensated well.

why do these protestors always have whistles idgi — Downsin Jerome (@downsin) January 13, 2026

To be even more annoying.

I'm a physician assistant. That's why I'm out filming ICE on a weekday instead of at work. — Spank (@mentaldischarge) January 13, 2026

She should be at work doing her very important job.

$200k isn’t about degrees — it’s about scarcity, risk, and who’s willing to do the work others avoid.



Sometimes the highest pay goes to the person with grit, not credentials. — TemiTrades📈 (@Talk2Temikola) January 13, 2026

Advertisement

He has the grit. She has the big mouth.

dude’s serving his country right here at home 👍🏼🇺🇸 — Catch the game last night? (@ManThatCrazy) January 13, 2026

That's how the world works — Victoria George (@cryptochiq_) January 13, 2026

Indeed it is.

These people literally have nothing better to do. pic.twitter.com/LabTFbX9ZU — XRPresso.io (@xrpresso_io) January 13, 2026

Friendly reminder for the Democrats:



We wouldn’t have ICE on the streets if you respected the law.



All you had to do was NOT let in 30 million illegals. Take your pity party elsewhere. — gravy (@GravyGG) January 13, 2026

There is that.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.