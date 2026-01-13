Leftist PA Brags About $200K and Degree — ICE Hero Responds: High School + $200K, and I'd Do It for Free

Sigh. Leftists really are the most self-important, arrogant people on the planet. A woman claiming to be a physician's assistant took it upon herself to let the ICE agent she has no regard for him. He's out keeping our country safe and having to deal with nasty hags like her.
ICE: “I love my job. I can't believe I get paid for this. I’d do this for free.”— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) January 13, 2026
PROTESTER: “I get $200k. I’m a physician assistant.”
ICE: “How long did you have to go to school?”
PROTESTER: “7 Years”
ICE: “I only went to high school and I make $200k.”pic.twitter.com/lD1HOi1MJe
Thank goodness the ICE officer held his ground and told her exactly what her thought of her taunts and insults.
LMFAO Burn 🔥 🤣 💀 pic.twitter.com/QEDXtNggSL— Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) January 13, 2026
It was a great comeback.
No way he makes 200k but still based— HowlingMutant (@Howlingmutant0) January 13, 2026
There are good signing bonuses and lots of overtime right now.
No offense but "physicians assistant" DOES NOT have prestige— Justin (Polysights Intern) 👾 (@joostienXD) January 13, 2026
i think shawty confused herself for a physician
They are helpful to society, but ICE agents keep us all safe. That's more important in the long run.
based pic.twitter.com/vKG6HmoAmZ— Gigachad (@gigachad) January 13, 2026
“ people regard me as someone valuable to society “— RÈBELs RÄÎDÈRs (@Rebels_Raiders) January 13, 2026
- physicians assistant
LMAO just prescribe the ketorolac and get to the next patient
She isn't allowed to prescribe Toradol in most places.
People who think they are better because they earn more are disgusting.— Moonwalker (@Simplymoon_1) January 13, 2026
LOVE IT!!! ICE Agent smacks these nut heads with harsh truth!!!— Santa Surfing (@SantaSurfing) January 13, 2026
“I went to high school, I make $200k!” pic.twitter.com/S4XggNz1RS
It really is glorious.
lol silly billy— Vegan Hippo (@Veganhippo21) January 13, 2026
He makes 60-70k with maybe some bonus max lol come on bro
The Left really doesn't want to believe ICE officers are making good money particularly with signing bonuses and overtime pay. They can't stand people putting their lives at risk are being compensated well.
why do these protestors always have whistles idgi— Downsin Jerome (@downsin) January 13, 2026
To be even more annoying.
I'm a physician assistant. That's why I'm out filming ICE on a weekday instead of at work.— Spank (@mentaldischarge) January 13, 2026
She should be at work doing her very important job.
$200k isn’t about degrees — it’s about scarcity, risk, and who’s willing to do the work others avoid.— TemiTrades📈 (@Talk2Temikola) January 13, 2026
Sometimes the highest pay goes to the person with grit, not credentials.
He has the grit. She has the big mouth.
dude’s serving his country right here at home 👍🏼🇺🇸— Catch the game last night? (@ManThatCrazy) January 13, 2026
That's how the world works— Victoria George (@cryptochiq_) January 13, 2026
Indeed it is.
These people literally have nothing better to do. pic.twitter.com/LabTFbX9ZU— XRPresso.io (@xrpresso_io) January 13, 2026
Friendly reminder for the Democrats:— gravy (@GravyGG) January 13, 2026
We wouldn’t have ICE on the streets if you respected the law.
All you had to do was NOT let in 30 million illegals. Take your pity party elsewhere.
There is that.
