From 'Elephants Are Not Birds' to 'Principles Are Not Permanent': Ashley St. Clair's Epic Grift Pivot

justmindy
justmindy | 7:50 PM on January 13, 2026
AngieArtist

Before Ashley St. Clair had an about face because she was mad at Elon Musk, she was touted as the author of a book titled 'Elephants Are Not Birds'. The book was a children's book hitting back against the notion boys could become girls and vice versa. It made her a darling of the right. Now, she is distancing herself from the book. Alrighty, then.

The right wing is fed up with her and getting an actual job is clearly not an option.

The Left will buy it to see what their new darling used to think.

Oh, she is definitely trying to get in good with the other Mothers who hate Elon.

Heavens no! She loves her fancy lifestyle.

Well, the competition is stiff.

It's all very transparent.

That poor kid.

Touche!

They are the worst. The very worst. 

