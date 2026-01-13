From 'Elephants Are Not Birds' to 'Principles Are Not Permanent': Ashley St. Clair's Epic Grift Pivot

Before Ashley St. Clair had an about face because she was mad at Elon Musk, she was touted as the author of a book titled 'Elephants Are Not Birds'. The book was a children's book hitting back against the notion boys could become girls and vice versa. It made her a darling of the right. Now, she is distancing herself from the book. Alrighty, then.

In effort to make amends + in best interest of all parties, my name will be removed as author of Elephants Are Not Birds effective immediately — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) January 13, 2026

An obvious grift and pivot to becoming a liberal darling. She'll be invited on CNN and left-wing podcasts to promote a new book in which she bashes Musk. https://t.co/SXeQKVKoyu — Corey Walker 🇺🇸 (@CoreyWriting) January 14, 2026

The right wing is fed up with her and getting an actual job is clearly not an option.

Sorry Ashley, but being cringe and changing beliefs because you got scorned doesn't mean elephants can suddenly be birds. https://t.co/4S41GmIU2w pic.twitter.com/Y9QmlnBqby — Ghost 🐊 (@RushBaby1980) January 13, 2026

Pathetic grifter https://t.co/F05jgb8yqv — Mary Miller Stan (@MillerStanIL) January 14, 2026

Girl is going through a lot of effort to do PR on this book https://t.co/ktwEhvcJC1 — Raq (@raqisright) January 14, 2026

The Left will buy it to see what their new darling used to think.

Another level of attention seeking.



And evidence that Ashley is grifting towards Vivian. Hopefully Viv has enough savvy to see what Ashley is doing and won’t be used as a pawn in her games.



You would never see JK Rowling doing this with Harry Potter. https://t.co/Jp0LpjIv0c — Natasha-Lee (@Sexyscientist) January 14, 2026

Oh, she is definitely trying to get in good with the other Mothers who hate Elon.

But you're not giving the money you made back right? https://t.co/WoLK29p1V4 — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) January 13, 2026

Heavens no! She loves her fancy lifestyle.

She's gonna trans her kid https://t.co/7DWM5lBh1Y — John Willow (@JohnathonWillow) January 13, 2026

She is the most pathetic grifter on the internet. https://t.co/tlFQGzk6zj — Ryan (@RCAM_Media) January 13, 2026

Well, the competition is stiff.

Ladies and gentlemen this is a grifter looking for more money



She’ll hope this appeals to Anti-Musk woke TDS people



She’ll hope the Trans buy to support



She removed her name but still gets all the proceeds.



Pay Attention https://t.co/nKeGIngJGJ — Ciccio ₿ (Flip Gold Gang) 🌽 (@zio1897) January 13, 2026

It's all very transparent.

Why? You wrote it. Stand by it. https://t.co/y2voSUTjzg — Corey - First Ambassador to the Moon (@corysix6) January 13, 2026

Elon can’t get custody of that kid fast enough. https://t.co/5QniB1ey2q — Connor Lyons CSCS, ATC (@based_coach1) January 13, 2026

That poor kid.

It is clear Ashley has no principles and intends to to grift off the left now. Thus she doesn't want credit for her anti-trans book (but will still accept sales profits).



My take: Let her grift off the left, they deserve each other. https://t.co/EguOfYzRW6 — Jolly Roger (@JollyRogX) January 13, 2026

Touche!

This is just ridiculous. I hate grifters. https://t.co/6p4AU6fMUR — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) January 13, 2026

They are the worst. The very worst.

