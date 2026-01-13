Justice Alito Corners ACLU: 'What Is a Man or Woman?' — They Had No Answer

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments about boys claiming to be girls and demanding to participate in girl's sports. Justice Alito asked the ACLU to give them a definition of what exactly is a woman. They could not do it.

ALITO: To decide if there is discrimination on the basis of sex under Title IX, we need to define what sex is, right?



ACLU: Yes.



ALITO: What does it mean to be a man or woman, boy or girl?



ACLU: We do not have a definition for the Court. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 13, 2026

Well, that seems to be a problem.

What an absolute clown show https://t.co/EbSBuXIfXI — EfBothSides (@AprilinTheMidle) January 13, 2026

This inconsistency right here is the heart of not just this case, but the entire trans movement.



If sex means nothing, then what even does it mean to be trans? Conversely if sex means anything, then trans is just a fabrication. https://t.co/VzVMZOFqcD — Kev Silver🥈 and 5 others (@liberty33_1_3) January 13, 2026

Typical ACLU lawyer.

ACLU has outlived its usefulness. It doesn’t resemble what it once was. Time for them to go away. — T.J. Moe (@TJMoe28) January 13, 2026

It's a shell of its former self.

This exchange sums up the absolute absurdity of gender ideology. “No discrimination based on sex”. How is sex defined? “We can’t say”.



Sophistry. — Wartime Consigliere (@1991Spartan) January 13, 2026

That’s why Biden wanted to change the definition to gender. — Solveig283 (@solveig283) January 13, 2026

Democrats love moving the goalposts.

That was a shockingly bad argument top-to-bottom by the ACLU here. — Sean T at RCP (@SeanTrende) January 13, 2026

Genuine argumentative engagement is severely hampered when one party insists on defending a position that is intellectually indefensible on its face.

How do they claim discrimination when they can’t even define what they’re talking about — GINGERSKOL💜💛 (@GlowSurfing) January 13, 2026

The inevitable, logical contradictions of wokism crashed head-on with reality. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) January 13, 2026

Clowns wasting the Court's time. — Serena (@Serena_Partrick) January 13, 2026

hahaha, ACLU is such a joke. — Jon Del Arroz | Pop Culture & Gaming 🎮 (@jondelarroz) January 13, 2026

This is truly freaking stupid pic.twitter.com/nKFYtZdrrc — Smoke yer Joyful Cheap Fake (@Jlisa42067) January 13, 2026

Prayers up the Supreme Court finally ends this farce once and for all.

That is quite hilarious.



Did those clowns not anticipate they would be asked that exact question, since it is at the very heart of the matter being heard? — E__Strobel (@E__Strobel) January 13, 2026

There is scientific evidence boys are stronger, have more endurance and are faster than girls. People can look around and observe that phenomenon for themselves. It was the whole reason a separate class of sports were create for women. It allows women to compete on a more level playing field.

No matter how many ways the ACLU spins it, that's just the facts. There is no way to go before the Court and prove there are not differences between the genders.

Yes...I thought this was a key moment. I don't see how you can have a remedy for a class that cannot be clearly defined. She said that someone could not compete if they merely self-identified. — Brian Knotts (@brianknotts) January 13, 2026

There you have it.

