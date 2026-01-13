Crying Woman Shaves Her Head to Protest Shooting of 'Renee Cook'
Apartment Manager Arrested for Voting Multiple Times by Filing Ballots for Former Tenants
Dashcam Video Shows Anti-ICE Agitator Being ‘Run Over’ by Police
OOPS! Joy Reid Says the Quiet Part Out Loud In Insanely Racist Rant...
Pete Hegseth's Response to Mark Kelly Whining About 'Finding Out' (After He Eff'd...
WHOA: Epstein Files MUST Be DAMNING for Bill and Hillary Clinton to Ditch...
CNN Pours Cold Water on Pathetic Anti-ICE Lawsuit
VIP
Chain-Wearing Skeeze I've Never Heard of Made the Dumbest Comparison Between ICE and...
Jessica Tarlov Jumps in the Renee Good DEBATE Because Gawd Knows She Can't...
People Magazine Allows Woke, Mouth-Breathing She/Her to Turn Scott Adams' Obit Into HATE-F...
Lollipop Guild Representative Robert Reich Gets Schooled on What a REAL Dictatorship Looks...
*SNORT* Zohran Mamdani Learns the Hard Way That ICE Doesn't GAF About Him...
Aww, Wassamatta, BUBBA? Bill Clinton Ghosts House Oversight Deposition (Does NOT Sound Goo...
'May He Rest in Eternal Glory and Peace': Scott Adams Has Passed Away...

Justice Alito Corners ACLU: 'What Is a Man or Woman?' — They Had No Answer

justmindy
justmindy | 4:20 PM on January 13, 2026
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments about boys claiming to be girls and demanding to participate in girl's sports. Justice Alito asked the ACLU to give them a definition of what exactly is a woman. They could not do it.

Advertisement

Well, that seems to be a problem.

Typical ACLU lawyer.

It's a shell of its former self.

Recommended

OOPS! Joy Reid Says the Quiet Part Out Loud In Insanely Racist Rant About Renee Good
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Democrats love moving the goalposts.

Genuine argumentative engagement is severely hampered when one party insists on defending a position that is intellectually indefensible on its face.

Prayers up the Supreme Court finally ends this farce once and for all. 

Advertisement

There is scientific evidence boys are stronger, have more endurance and are faster than girls. People can look around and observe that phenomenon for themselves. It was the whole reason a separate class of sports were create for women. It allows women to compete on a more level playing field. 

No matter how many ways the ACLU spins it, that's just the facts. There is no way to go before the Court and prove there are not differences between the genders.

There you have it.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CIVIL RIGHTS SUPREME COURT TITLE IX TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OOPS! Joy Reid Says the Quiet Part Out Loud In Insanely Racist Rant About Renee Good
Grateful Calvin
Crying Woman Shaves Her Head to Protest Shooting of 'Renee Cook'
Brett T.
Pete Hegseth's Response to Mark Kelly Whining About 'Finding Out' (After He Eff'd Around) Is PERFECTION
Sam J.
WHOA: Epstein Files MUST Be DAMNING for Bill and Hillary Clinton to Ditch and Write a Letter Like THIS
Sam J.
Dashcam Video Shows Anti-ICE Agitator Being ‘Run Over’ by Police
Brett T.
Apartment Manager Arrested for Voting Multiple Times by Filing Ballots for Former Tenants
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

OOPS! Joy Reid Says the Quiet Part Out Loud In Insanely Racist Rant About Renee Good Grateful Calvin
Advertisement