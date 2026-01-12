'It's Worse Than You're Seeing': Liberal-leaning Developer Claims ICE Terror in MN, Gets Ratio'd Big Time

Sean Sweeney is a Minneapolis, Minnesota real estate investor and developer with a pretty significant following on X. To get a good feel of what he does, this is his pinned tweet:

We are extremely proud to announce our successful closing of our acquisition of Hillcrest Place!



We spent months doing massive amounts of due diligence, then raised equity & secured a 10-year, fixed rate Freddie loan.



It was a battle, but all good deals are.



Extremely… pic.twitter.com/0VZzd8cI6n — Sean Sweeney (@seandsweeney) December 23, 2025

So, he's probably big mad Trump wants to limit how much housing corporations can buy so that everyday Americans can become homebuyers. Also, he is likely ticked he can't get cheap illegal labor to work his properties. Nevertheless, he tweeted this:

If any of you are wondering what it’s like in Minnesota right now…



It’s worse than what you are seeing.



People are being grabbed at random in stores, in cars & even at home.



Schools and businesses are staying closed out of fear.



I live here & am seeing it with my own eyes. — Sean Sweeney (@seandsweeney) January 12, 2026

If ICE is grabbing illegals in all those places, they are doing their jobs. Thanks for letting us know.

Amazing the amount of fake accounts and bots replying “Good!” to this post.



This app has fallen so far. — Sean Sweeney (@seandsweeney) January 12, 2026

Apparently, Sean is shocked people aren't mad at ICE for doing their jobs.

"at random." How would you know that? — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) January 12, 2026

His illegal flippers probably didn't show up for work.

Are the people “being grabbed” American citizens, or people who need to be deported and who shouldn’t be here? Because that makes all the difference.



Because from what I’ve seen and heard on the ground, it’s only people that should be deported and not actual Americans — C.Jay Engel 🌲 (@contramordor) January 12, 2026

Americans citizens. Tons of videos out there.



My friend’s white sister was detained. — Sean Sweeney (@seandsweeney) January 12, 2026

The fact Sean's friend's sister (who happens to be white) was detained doesn't clarify anything, other than showing agents are not racists. There are people who are in America illegally who are white. If she was detained, she likely had no paperwork and they had to prove it, or she was getting in the way of their operation and arrested her. Either way, they aren't deporting American citizens.

Illegals OUT. You allowed this to happen in your state. Be accountable. — Cephii (@Cephii1) January 12, 2026

We all agree on that.



It’s the assaulting and detained US citizens at random that I have a problem with. — Sean Sweeney (@seandsweeney) January 12, 2026

Again, they can detain US citizens interfering with their work. Citizens who aren't interfering with ICE have nothing to worry about.

What is the acceptable price of penalizing fraud, deporting fraudsters and illegals, and restoring trust in State government?



Do the ends justify the means? — Dylan Wiedman (@WiedmanDylan) January 12, 2026

Innocent American citizens have no problem proving their citizenship and staying out of the way.

So you are telling me it's much, much better than what I am seeing.



Thanks for the uplifting update! — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) January 12, 2026

Best news on this app today.

Editor's Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

