RFK Delivered More Vaccine Clarity Than We Could've Ever Hoped for

'It's Worse Than You're Seeing': Liberal-leaning Developer Claims ICE Terror in MN, Gets Ratio'd Big Time

justmindy
justmindy | 9:35 PM on January 12, 2026
ImgFlip

Sean Sweeney is a Minneapolis, Minnesota real estate investor and developer with a pretty significant following on X. To get a good feel of what he does, this is his pinned tweet:

So, he's probably big mad Trump wants to limit how much housing corporations can buy so that everyday Americans can become homebuyers. Also, he is likely ticked he can't get cheap illegal labor to work his properties. Nevertheless, he tweeted this:

If ICE is grabbing illegals in all those places, they are doing their jobs. Thanks for letting us know.

Apparently, Sean is shocked people aren't mad at ICE for doing their jobs.

His illegal flippers probably didn't show up for work.

The fact Sean's friend's sister (who happens to be white) was detained doesn't clarify anything, other than showing agents are not racists. There are people who are in America illegally who are white. If she was detained, she likely had no paperwork and they had to prove it, or she was getting in the way of their operation and arrested her. Either way, they aren't deporting American citizens. 

Again, they can detain US citizens interfering with their work. Citizens who aren't interfering with ICE have nothing to worry about. 

Innocent American citizens have no problem proving their citizenship and staying out of the way.

Best news on this app today.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

