Dead Men Renting: $5B+ in Taxpayer Cash Went to Deceased and Non-Citizens in Biden-Era Giveaway

Fraud, fraud everywhere. Now, a HUD report reveals housing assistance to dead tenants and illegals.
HUD report reveals $5B in ‘questionable’ rental assistance under Biden — including to 30K ‘deceased tenants’ and ‘thousands’ of non-citizens https://t.co/fWET1oLTYB pic.twitter.com/SgEJD657i9— New York Post (@nypost) December 30, 2025
WASHINGTON — A US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) report found more than $5 billion in taxpayer funds went to “questionable” rental assistance recipients during the final year of the Biden administration — including around 30,000 “deceased tenants” and “thousands” of potential non-citizens, The Post can reveal.
HUD officials said a “large concentration” of the suspicious payments went to New York, California and Washington, DC, with dead recipients getting at least some funds in all 50 states — in what federal officials are calling widespread abuse of taxpayers’ dollars under the Biden administration.
“A massive abuse of taxpayer dollars not only occurred under President [Joe] Biden’s watch, but was effectively incentivized by his administration’s failure to implement strong financial controls resulting in billions worth of potential improper payments,” HUD Secretary Scott Turner said in a statement.
“HUD will continue investigating the shocking results and will take appropriate action to hold bad actors accountable. Additionally, the Department is advancing efforts made under President Trump’s first administration to strengthen program integrity and ensure taxpayer-funded assistance serves the vulnerable communities it was intended for.”
HUD’s Office of the Chief Financial Officer uncovered $5.8 billion of the “questionable” payments out of nearly $50 billion in total federal rental assistance to public housing authorities, contractors, landlords and other non-federal entities in fiscal year 2024, the 183-page report disclosed.
Of course, most of the payments are happening in blue states.
Cmon people, D or R should bet at ropes end by now with this egregious abuse and waste of our tax dollars. One fraudulent scam after another by those we entrusted. Both sides may do it but it appears the Ds have made it an Olympic sport. ENOUGH https://t.co/FeZ3R4Ecld— Sam Solomon (@samsolomon1) December 30, 2025
Would this have been discovered under Kamala? https://t.co/ze6x4ceWum— VALL (@VallChristopher) December 30, 2025
No way!
There’s so much Democrat fraud, one has to wonder if they ever do a single honest thing. https://t.co/ft29IbWUOR— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 30, 2025
Probably not!
Now do WA state. Medicaid, homelessness, day cares, down payments on homes for only certain races. Oh, and do voting, as well!!! https://t.co/S67PopS47Q— WA Leg Watch (@360GOP) December 30, 2025
It’s everywhere. https://t.co/E43eqmCZzm— Andrew Beck (@AndrewBeckUSA) December 30, 2025
As I've said, democrats wake up with one thing on their mind, how can I lie, cheat and steal today. https://t.co/JggaoIsucT— DOUG E FRESH (@Dwats_) December 30, 2025
Whole country has been getting fleeced https://t.co/ZxIp9HXVqp— Kevin W. Farmer, MD (@kevinfarmermd) December 30, 2025
And the Democrats laugh in our faces.
Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.
Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member