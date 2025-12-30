Amazon’s Drone Nightmare Hits Dallas – Constant Buzz, Zero Privacy, and Incoming Lawsuits
Dead Men Renting: $5B+ in Taxpayer Cash Went to Deceased and Non-Citizens in Biden-Era Giveaway

justmindy
justmindy | 3:35 PM on December 30, 2025
imgflip

Fraud, fraud everywhere. Now, a HUD report reveals housing assistance to dead tenants and illegals. 

WASHINGTON — A US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) report found more than $5 billion in taxpayer funds went to “questionable” rental assistance recipients during the final year of the Biden administration — including around 30,000 “deceased tenants” and “thousands” of potential non-citizens, The Post can reveal.

HUD officials said a “large concentration” of the suspicious payments went to New York, California and Washington, DC, with dead recipients getting at least some funds in all 50 states — in what federal officials are calling widespread abuse of taxpayers’ dollars under the Biden administration.

“A massive abuse of taxpayer dollars not only occurred under President [Joe] Biden’s watch, but was effectively incentivized by his administration’s failure to implement strong financial controls resulting in billions worth of potential improper payments,” HUD Secretary Scott Turner said in a statement. 

“HUD will continue investigating the shocking results and will take appropriate action to hold bad actors accountable. Additionally, the Department is advancing efforts made under President Trump’s first administration to strengthen program integrity and ensure taxpayer-funded assistance serves the vulnerable communities it was intended for.”

HUD’s Office of the Chief Financial Officer uncovered $5.8 billion of the “questionable” payments out of nearly $50 billion in total federal rental assistance to public housing authorities, contractors, landlords and other non-federal entities in fiscal year 2024, the 183-page report disclosed.

Of course, most of the payments are happening in blue states.

No way!

Probably not!

And the Democrats laugh in our faces.

