Tulsi Gabbard Goes Off on Islamism: A Brutal Wake-Up Call for America Before It's Too Late (WATCH)

This speech by Tulsi Gabbard is a must watch. It was full of truth and a needed wake up call.

🚨 JUST IN: Tulsi Gabbard is GOING OFF on Islamism. She's NAILING it!



"Patterson NJ is proud to call themselves the 'first Muslim city.' They are working to implement these Islamic principles forced on people through laws or violence."



"This is ALREADY UNDERWAY in places like… pic.twitter.com/tTd6VqDCHy — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 20, 2025

MY GIRL!!!! ALL OF THIS! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 https://t.co/kb6OHg1o4a — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 21, 2025

It was powerful stuff.

This is a Truth that is only taken seriously after it hits you square in the face.



People seem to think Islam is OK when it happens in other places and to other people.



But when it hits home, when you are forced to comply with the trauma and other bad effects of a barbaric… https://t.co/uVs8mOWlJ6 — Ews (@ews1948) December 21, 2025

In general, Americans try to be tolerant of others, specifically their religion. America was founded on the idea of allowing others to worship as they see fit. As a result, we sometimes don't take seriously enough when religious ideas morph into murderous agendas.

Sad being i was born and raised in Paterson. Please keep sounding the alarm. https://t.co/JmA2OMYUzP — Paul Portella (@LTGiantsFAN) December 21, 2025

THANK YOU for talking about this very dangerous problem. There’s no such thing as radical Islam. There’s only Islam and it needs to wiped off the face of the earth. https://t.co/ByEg8cPTCO — Jacquii DeMatteis (@jacquiipeters) December 21, 2025

"The threat of Islamism...there is no such THING as individual liberty. As Charlie said, it is fundamentally incompatible with our nation's foundation of freedom." https://t.co/gnPzRxz7Ja — XXXIII 🇳🇱 (@P33rd) December 21, 2025

It demands adherence to dangerous ideals and that is the opposite of liberty.

“I HAVE SWORN UPON THE ALTER OF GOD, ETERNAL HOSTILITY, TOWARD EVERY FORM OF TYRANNY OVER THE MIND OF MAN” — Thomas Jefferson



"When we understand our freedom comes from God, and no one else, we understand the seriousness of this Islamist ideology threat. Because it means they… https://t.co/8f2NT269lF — B.C. (@BC_SquadronOne) December 21, 2025

Tulsi is a great thinker and a bold leader speaking truth.

Tulsi Gabbard understands the moment better than Tucker Carlson. Imagine saying that six years ago. https://t.co/IzT5lYoCaL — Nate N 🦬 (@BaptizedAndFree) December 21, 2025

Down with the islamification of the United States and all of western civilization. @TulsiGabbard for the win here. https://t.co/IkLeBKciuk — George Santos (@Georgesantos) December 21, 2025

Intelligence sources cite that 15%-25% of Muslims are radical fundamentalists, equating to roughly 300-500 million Muslims. Up to 74%-84% in South Asia and the Middle East support Sharia as the official law—not great for assimilation. https://t.co/ZtEcYD0i1e — verkdaddy (@mverklin) December 21, 2025

It's time to wake up to reality.

Finally, someone in “Intelligence” who actually knows the ideology and isn’t playing the PC head-in-the-sand game. https://t.co/sLtl61R0oy — Ann Marie (@AnnMariegram15) December 21, 2025

Thank goodness for steady voices.

