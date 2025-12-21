Surprise! Nicki Minaj Electrifies at AmFest, Standing Up for Trump and Global Christians
Tulsi Gabbard Goes Off on Islamism: A Brutal Wake-Up Call for America Before It's Too Late (WATCH)

justmindy
justmindy | 2:41 PM on December 21, 2025
AP Photo/John Locher

This speech by Tulsi Gabbard is a must watch. It was full of truth and a needed wake up call.

It was powerful stuff. 

In general, Americans try to be tolerant of others, specifically their religion. America was founded on the idea of allowing others to worship as they see fit. As a result, we sometimes don't take seriously enough when religious ideas morph into murderous agendas.

It demands adherence to dangerous ideals and that is the opposite of liberty. 

Tulsi is a great thinker and a bold leader speaking truth. 

It's time to wake up to reality. 

Thank goodness for steady voices. 

Tags:

ISLAM ISLAMIC TERRORISM NATIONAL SECURITY TERRORISM TULSI GABBARD

