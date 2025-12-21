Christmas Came Early: Andrew Tate Finally Meets a Man Who Hits Back –...
The Rot in California: Jury Says It's OK to Tow Federal Vehicles During Active Investigations

justmindy
justmindy | 4:20 PM on December 21, 2025
imgflip

Several months ago, ICE was in the middle of a raid arresting illegals. Along came a tow truck driver and towed their federal vehicle away for 'illegal parking'. Who knew law enforcement had to follow parking regulations whilst catching criminals? As expected, the tow truck driver was arrested. What was unexpected is a jury just found him not guilty. 

Imagine the danger this put ICE officers in.

That should terrify Americans, honestly. 

Apparently, the laws in California are whatever a jury decides someone can get away with, including basically stealing federal vehicles while they are working.

None at all.

So, so gone.

Great question.

Unfortunately. 

Please do anything that isn't that.

It's not looking good.

CALIFORNIA CRIME ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LOS ANGELES

