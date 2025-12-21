The Rot in California: Jury Says It's OK to Tow Federal Vehicles During Active Investigations

Several months ago, ICE was in the middle of a raid arresting illegals. Along came a tow truck driver and towed their federal vehicle away for 'illegal parking'. Who knew law enforcement had to follow parking regulations whilst catching criminals? As expected, the tow truck driver was arrested. What was unexpected is a jury just found him not guilty.

33-year-old Bobby Nuñez found not guilty by a federal jury Friday of illegally towing away a federal SUV in August outside a downtown Los Angeles apartment complex.



Federal authorities were deporting an illegal when Nuñez tried to obstruct them.



The rigged LA jury cleared him. https://t.co/kbDL6uN8NP pic.twitter.com/kGLHfCg3cV — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 21, 2025

Imagine the danger this put ICE officers in.

BREAKING - A leftist jury in Los Angeles has acquitted Bobby Nunez, a South LA tow truck driver who in November towed away an ICE vehicle from an active investigation.



You can steal federal officials’ vehicles in California and get away with it now.



Incredible. pic.twitter.com/L3rMkYVKcr — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) December 21, 2025

In California, the law is whatever you can get an idiot jury to wish it is. https://t.co/Nix5hFn2BD — Julie Ponzi (@JuliePonzi) December 21, 2025

That should terrify Americans, honestly.

Another example of blatant jury nullification in a blue city. The justice system depends on a jury of peers with a shared system of interests and values. Mass migration tribalizes the entire legal system. https://t.co/SJYlSWwqz7 — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) December 21, 2025

Apparently, the laws in California are whatever a jury decides someone can get away with, including basically stealing federal vehicles while they are working.

Dem leftists have NO sense of basic RIGHT and WRONG https://t.co/Rfaoj3vZ2r — markd (@ddddmarkd) December 21, 2025

None at all.

So, so gone.

The rot is here. https://t.co/lbEVlZpVxq — Mises Jones (@8808_c) December 21, 2025

Why wasn’t it a federal court. https://t.co/5o9FvxvlLW — Papá (@andresval) December 21, 2025

Great question.

When does the civil war start??

That or America needs a divorce.

This can't continue,..#America https://t.co/jc00lNvEO5 — Nose Hair (@hair_nose37880) December 21, 2025

And I guess he’s legal so we can’t deport him? https://t.co/OKm8ALPPtQ — Sarah Mom (@SarahMom123) December 21, 2025

Unfortunately.

Wow, this is insane!



So it's okay to steal an ICE vehicle while it's doing an investigation?



This is wrong on so many levels!

I'm actually speechless! https://t.co/oRL7ODOwCR — NWRain-Judi (@RYboating) December 21, 2025

This is absolutely disgusting. We the people have to do something! Keep voting democrat though… https://t.co/7RWpRxT5h7 — moo (@moo_grandma) December 21, 2025

Please do anything that isn't that.

Without justice there can be no society.



We are watching the erosion of our society in real time and it makes me so so sad for the future.



If people are not held accountable for real, true crimes…how do we have a country? — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) December 21, 2025

It's not looking good.

