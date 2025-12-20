Sen. Van Hollen Vows to End Trump's Desecration (Then Maybe Rename It the...
Bernie Sanders: The Grinch Who Blocked a Pediatric Cancer Bill for Political Leverage

justmindy
justmindy | 3:20 PM on December 20, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Senators and aides gathered this week to watch the passage of a historic Senate bill. The bill would assist pediatric cancer patients and was expected to pass with unanimous consent. Then, along came Bernie Sanders to screw it all up. 

Once again proving, a commie activist may get old, but they never lose their heartlessness in dedication to the cause. 

That day should be today.

He's a loser who lived off welfare until he finally got elected and now he still sponges off the taxpayers. If it was his kid or grandkid, he'd feel much differently about passing this bill. Then again, he failed to pay child support when his own child was growing up so maybe he just doesn't care.

Socialists care about the elites. The rest of the people are disposable. 

So, a typical Democrat. 

