Bernie Sanders: The Grinch Who Blocked a Pediatric Cancer Bill for Political Leverage

Senators and aides gathered this week to watch the passage of a historic Senate bill. The bill would assist pediatric cancer patients and was expected to pass with unanimous consent. Then, along came Bernie Sanders to screw it all up.

Bernie Sanders stopped unanimous passage of a pediatric cancer bill this week as families of cancer victims watched in the Senate gallery.



Not because he disagreed with the bill, but because he wanted to use it as leverage to pass other provisions.



Gross. pic.twitter.com/hrPBXjeCm7 — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 20, 2025

I understand using leverage to get what you want, but holding up a pediatric cancer bill to score points is beyond indefensible. https://t.co/vxJ7A0s6eN pic.twitter.com/KKqQvUeHgX — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 20, 2025

Once again proving, a commie activist may get old, but they never lose their heartlessness in dedication to the cause.

One of these days, we’re all going to get fed up with how our representatives (regardless of their affiliation) care more about posturing than legislating. They don’t want to accomplish anything, they just want the sound bite. #DoYourJob https://t.co/ih8Q6m65T8 — Brandon Braun (@brandon_braun) December 20, 2025

That day should be today.

LET THIS SETTLE ON YOUR BRAIN:

For all you Bernie Bros out there who think he’s some kind of saint. He isn’t. He’s a disturbed communist POS.



Fxck you @BernieSanders https://t.co/abcr3hZtdv — Rick (@Angry_Rick_68) December 20, 2025

He's a loser who lived off welfare until he finally got elected and now he still sponges off the taxpayers. If it was his kid or grandkid, he'd feel much differently about passing this bill. Then again, he failed to pay child support when his own child was growing up so maybe he just doesn't care.

Socialists would rather kids with cancer die than not be able to leech off them to be useless unproductive drags on society.



The absolute dregs of humanity, by deliberate choice. https://t.co/VE9AwTBrLN — Agathatopian (@MagisFuturum) December 20, 2025

Remember @TheDemocrats make a lot of noise about how they care about you. It's a lie. They manipulate your emotions so they can arrange bills to funnel more money to themselves and their donors. https://t.co/PHfcw4ZO0i — Ink Cowboy Saeger (@saegerart) December 20, 2025

Socialists care about the elites. The rest of the people are disposable.

The mentality of “some is worse than none” is such a plague on political thinking. Reminds me of when parking lots stay as parking lots because proposed housing over them“isn’t enough”. https://t.co/TWYgS6A0gX — Dave Stein (@DaveSteinSays) December 20, 2025

Bernie Sanders is a corrupted hypocritical grifter with no humanity or soul.



Good job, Democrats! 👏🏼



🙄 https://t.co/rzUduP2r6V — Amanda ⚖️🏛👩🏼‍💼🇺🇲 (@Amandalyzed) December 20, 2025

So, a typical Democrat.

