Eric Adams Fires Back at Harris Camp Over Hypocrisy in Prosecutions vs. Massive Undisclosed Donations

Eric Adams is sick of the hypocrisy and he is calling it out.

One donor gave $97.5 million to a nonprofit that gave $250 million to Kamala Harris's super PAC.



You'll never know who the donor is.



Hello to our campaign-finance system!https://t.co/cOIhedO29Y — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) December 17, 2025

To start of with, there was a report of a non-profit giving tons of money to Kamala's campaign. Basically an individual gave the non-profit was given a large donation and then they passed that along to Kamala's super PAC. How convenient.

surely that donation was given by "mr & mrs straight-into-kamala's-purse" — Betty Rizzo (@rhymeswbuckit) December 19, 2025

Probably better that way to save the donor from utter ridicule and embarrassment 🫣 — musings (@musingsusa) December 17, 2025

Well, they certainly wasted a whole bunch of money.

Her Justice Department wanted to lock me up for more than 30 years for taking an upgraded airline seat 10 years ago. https://t.co/zWMLtRnvEB — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) December 18, 2025

Eric Adams believes his charges were pretty unfair considering all the scams Kamala's donors were pulling (allegedly).

Why did Kamala and the autopen administration dump a quarter of million illegal entrants to the US into NYC without any meaningful support? — Reza Chowdhury (@RezaC1) December 18, 2025

After you’re out of office I want to hear what the Biden administration said to you when you told them that NYC couldn’t handle any more migrants. — Thedas.Time.Machine (@ThedasTimeM) December 18, 2025

That would be a fascinating expose.

I have more respect for you after reading this. Where ya been, Eric? — Tara (@Tara_lyn1) December 19, 2025

Spill it all Eric! America would buy that book.

Who approved cash payments to illegals and put them in top tier hotels? — Alconaut05L (@Alconaut05L) December 19, 2025

Fck, Eric Adams is starting to make sense. https://t.co/YxZTwnRE4P — Moral Hazard, LLC (@evilgeniusnyc) December 19, 2025

Kamala Harris, never having been president, was never in charge of the Justice Department — and the charges against the outgoing mayor were supported by prosecutors with a range of political persuasions: https://t.co/0r0CACiwKk — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) December 19, 2025

While this may be true, technically, everyone knows Biden was not even lucid, and as his second in command, she likely had plenty of pull about who was prosecuted and who was not.

