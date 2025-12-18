Keir Starmer Weighs in on Program to Save Boys From the Influence of...
Eric Adams Fires Back at Harris Camp Over Hypocrisy in Prosecutions vs. Massive Undisclosed Donations

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on December 18, 2025
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

Eric Adams is sick of the hypocrisy and he is calling it out.

To start of with, there was a report of a non-profit giving tons of money to Kamala's campaign. Basically an individual gave the non-profit was given a large donation and then they passed that along to Kamala's super PAC. How convenient. 

Well, they certainly wasted a whole bunch of money. 

Eric Adams believes his charges were pretty unfair considering all the scams Kamala's donors were pulling (allegedly). 

That would be a fascinating expose. 

Spill it all Eric! America would buy that book. 

While this may be true, technically, everyone knows Biden was not even lucid, and as his second in command, she likely had plenty of pull about who was prosecuted and who was not. 

