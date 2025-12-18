Eric Adams Fires Back at Harris Camp Over Hypocrisy in Prosecutions vs. Massive...
Shocking Scandal: Chief Investigating Brown Shooting Has Nephew Jailed for 22 Years in Fentanyl Empire

justmindy
justmindy | 7:40 PM on December 18, 2025
imgflip

The police chief leading the investigation into the Brown shooting directly off a cliff, has a family with some major skeletons in the closet. 

A nephew of Providence police chief Col. Oscar Perez is one of the "biggest" and "most dangerous" drug kingpins to face sentencing in U.S. District Court, Boston, according to federal prosecutors.

Jasdrual "Josh" Perez "likely sold hundreds of kilograms of fentanyl – the deadly drug most responsible for the opioid epidemic that has been ravaging New England," says a sentencing memorandum that prosecutors filed on Thursday in advance of an expected sentencing hearing on Monday.

"Perez was one of the most prolific drug traffickers in Providence, if not all of Rhode Island," says the memo.

The memorandum accuses the 36-year-old and his drug-trafficking organization of manufacturing millions of pills containing "potentially deadly doses of fentanyl." 

On their way to detailing the scope and brazenness of Josh Perez's trafficking operation, federal prosecutors pay plenty of attention to his connections to his two uncles in the Providence police department. But they do not accuse either the chief or his younger brother, Sgt. Andres Perez, of breaking any laws.

The Providence Journal reached out to both men on Friday, and they did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Their family ties to Josh Perez were reported last year.

Societies rot from the head. If the leadership is corrupt, it creates the environment for the public to be corrupt. 

Unfortunately, that's not an excuse for trafficking fentanyl and killing Americans. Many people have had hard times. 

It's a bit suspicious.

It sure seems that way.

CRIME FENTANYL RHODE ISLAND

