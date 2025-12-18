Shocking Scandal: Chief Investigating Brown Shooting Has Nephew Jailed for 22 Years in Fentanyl Empire

The police chief leading the investigation into the Brown shooting directly off a cliff, has a family with some major skeletons in the closet.

This is INSANE: The Colombia-born Providence police chief leading the investigation into the Brown shooting has a nephew who was recently sentenced to 22 years in prison for running a fentanyl ring in Rhode Island as his uncle was rising through the ranks of the police… pic.twitter.com/hJs67sakIY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 18, 2025

Democrats create a society that is filled with criminality, death and destruction and all sorts of perversions, all while the leaders of their organizations steal more money, take more power and live extravagant peaceful lives away from all of the evil. https://t.co/wF8POnDdcY — Mick1776 (@DubMick1775) December 18, 2025

According to the prosecutors in the case, Providence police chief Oscar Perez's nephew "became one of the biggest traffickers in the city while his uncles were two of the highest-ranking police officers."https://t.co/YKiWgl6Pl8 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 18, 2025

A nephew of Providence police chief Col. Oscar Perez is one of the "biggest" and "most dangerous" drug kingpins to face sentencing in U.S. District Court, Boston, according to federal prosecutors. Jasdrual "Josh" Perez "likely sold hundreds of kilograms of fentanyl – the deadly drug most responsible for the opioid epidemic that has been ravaging New England," says a sentencing memorandum that prosecutors filed on Thursday in advance of an expected sentencing hearing on Monday. "Perez was one of the most prolific drug traffickers in Providence, if not all of Rhode Island," says the memo. The memorandum accuses the 36-year-old and his drug-trafficking organization of manufacturing millions of pills containing "potentially deadly doses of fentanyl." On their way to detailing the scope and brazenness of Josh Perez's trafficking operation, federal prosecutors pay plenty of attention to his connections to his two uncles in the Providence police department. But they do not accuse either the chief or his younger brother, Sgt. Andres Perez, of breaking any laws. The Providence Journal reached out to both men on Friday, and they did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Their family ties to Josh Perez were reported last year.

Societies rot from the head. If the leadership is corrupt, it creates the environment for the public to be corrupt.

Question: did you know your nephew was a drug dealer?



Answer: my nephew had a really hard upbringing.



It’s unbelievable. https://t.co/n0RArTWWrO — Trent Henkaline (@trenthenkaline) December 18, 2025

Unfortunately, that's not an excuse for trafficking fentanyl and killing Americans. Many people have had hard times.

And he hesitated and didn’t even answer the question if he knew about the crimes his nephew was doing — Shane Wyke (@ShaneWyke) December 18, 2025

It's a bit suspicious.

Research a few years back. Their were some issues when he became chief — JJ Andreoni (@JJAndreoni) December 18, 2025

What is going on in our country man, every major shooting or scandal has been under the watch of absolute idiot incompetent DEI hires. We’re bring ruined top down — Lord of the Coins ₿ (@CashMoney801) December 18, 2025

It sure seems that way.

