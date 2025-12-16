James Woods Torches 'Slick Grifter' Gavin Newsom's Presidential Dreams Over Cali's 'Atrocious' Failures

James Woods believes Gavin Newsom is on a path to self-destruction.

James Woods warns ‘Slick grifter’ Gavin Newsom’s ‘atrocious’ California record will eventually tank his presidential appeal https://t.co/sIjiZEY0RQ pic.twitter.com/3aevQPaYHk — New York Post (@nypost) December 16, 2025

Advertisement

Actor James Woods warned that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s rising national profile masks what he called an “atrocious” record in California, particularly regarding wildfire management, arguing that the Democrat’s early appeal as a future presidential candidate will not ultimately carry him to party leadership. Woods said Newsom is filling a “power vacuum” within the Democratic ranks, dismissing other names being floated for party leadership as a “clown show.” “They have no leader. I mean, Kamala Harris, AOC, all these people, they’re — I hate to use the expression, because it’s used so often, but they’re a clown show, and nature abhors a vacuum,” he said Sunday on “One Nation with Brian Kilmeade.” He cautioned that Newsom’s growing national presence should not be mistaken for competence.

“This slick grifter, Gavin Newsom, whose record is atrocious, but people don’t pay a lot of attention to that fact. He’s filling in the slot, basically,” said Woods. “But, as fruit farmers always say, early ripe, early rotten.” Woods pointed to the wildfires that swept through his neighborhood, asserting that state failures, not climate change, fueled the destruction.

Basically, Woods believes the country will recognize Newsom is a con man with a terrible record.

James Woods blasts Newsom’s record. Media hypes him anyway. Voters know California is a cautionary tale. https://t.co/9zaH366wu9 — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) December 16, 2025

California is a big red flashing flag.

Yep. We've all been saying that.

I've had a bookmark folder devoted solely to Gavin's incompetence.

He's the WOAT. — EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) December 16, 2025

He's gotten by on his good looks, hair and his silver tongue. Only time will tell if that can carry him to the White House.

This is the common view on the right. It all depends on the state of the economy in 2027-2028. — Tyler G. Page (@moderationwins) December 16, 2025

That is the cautionary tale for Republicans.

newsom’s track record ain’t exactly presidential material tbh



james woods calling it out is straight facts — Belle🍡 (@Cryptobabe5969) December 16, 2025

It would be great if that were true, but it isn’t. There are a lot of stupid people here in this country and the press would be behind him 100%. Look at how many people voted for, Kamalamadingdong. — Tony F., the aerospace doctor (@TonyAirplane) December 16, 2025

Advertisement

Indeed, many people did vote for Kamala, but not enough. That is exactly what we need to happen with Gavin's bid.

Assure us instead of warning us. That squid will never get out of California. He's no Ronald Reagan. — Alan Dell (@agent000seven) December 16, 2025

Please reassure us. Our country can't tolerate four years of Gavin Newsom and his loathsome wife. My goodness, even her parents don't vote for Gavin.

When the rest of the country learns about Gavin Newsom's tenure as Governor, he will be as rejected as Kamala Harris was. — Doctor Memester (@DoctorMemester) December 16, 2025

Your lips to God's ears.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.