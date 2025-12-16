VIP
Sorry, Leftists ... You Don't Get to Lecture Anyone About the 'Moral High...
VIP
Plan Down Under: Chuck Schumer Wants to Import Australia’s Liberty-Killing Gun Control Tyr...
Octopus’s Pardon: Naive British Man Survives Encounter With Blue-Ringed Tiny Tentacled Ter...
VIP
Dear Canada: Keep 'Boycotting' Florida. We're Still Packed and Winning Stanley Cups
Talarico Suave: Deceptive Young Democrat Says He’s Against Illegal Alien Amnesty While Pus...
MS MAO’s Katy Tur Lauds Australian PM's Vow to Further Restrict His Countrymen...
VIP
Trump Officially Sues BBC for Deceptively Editing His 'Stop the Steal' Speech
USA Today Journo Earns MASSIVE Ratio For Posting About a 'Controversial Christian National...
In Minneapolis, Postal Workers March to Protest ICE’s Presence on Port Office Grounds
The Asylum Seeker America Should Save: Brave Chinese Whistleblower Risks Death If Sent...
Matthew Yglesias, Adam Kinzinger Give ‘Worst Take Ever’ on Bondi Beach Shooting
Triggered Tyrant: Nancy Pelosi Regrets Not Doing More to Infringe on Americans’ Second...
Mamdani Goes Full Extremist: Taps Al Qaeda Defender for City's Most Powerful Legal...
Tom Homan Exposes HUGE Difference Between Biden and Trump on Border Security With...

James Woods Torches 'Slick Grifter' Gavin Newsom's Presidential Dreams Over Cali's 'Atrocious' Failures

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on December 16, 2025
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

James Woods believes Gavin Newsom is on a path to self-destruction.

Advertisement

Actor James Woods warned that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s rising national profile masks what he called an “atrocious” record in California, particularly regarding wildfire management, arguing that the Democrat’s early appeal as a future presidential candidate will not ultimately carry him to party leadership.

Woods said Newsom is filling a “power vacuum” within the Democratic ranks, dismissing other names being floated for party leadership as a “clown show.”

“They have no leader. I mean, Kamala Harris, AOC, all these people, they’re — I hate to use the expression, because it’s used so often, but they’re a clown show, and nature abhors a vacuum,” he said Sunday on “One Nation with Brian Kilmeade.”

He cautioned that Newsom’s growing national presence should not be mistaken for competence.


“This slick grifter, Gavin Newsom, whose record is atrocious, but people don’t pay a lot of attention to that fact. He’s filling in the slot, basically,” said Woods. “But, as fruit farmers always say, early ripe, early rotten.”

Woods pointed to the wildfires that swept through his neighborhood, asserting that state failures, not climate change, fueled the destruction.

Recommended

USA Today Journo Earns MASSIVE Ratio For Posting About a 'Controversial Christian Nationalist' Flag
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Basically, Woods believes the country will recognize Newsom is a con man with a terrible record.

California is a big red flashing flag.

He's gotten by on his good looks, hair and his silver tongue. Only time will tell if that can carry him to the White House. 

That is the cautionary tale for Republicans. 

Advertisement

Indeed, many people did vote for Kamala, but not enough. That is exactly what we need to happen with Gavin's bid.

Please reassure us. Our country can't tolerate four years of Gavin Newsom and his loathsome wife. My goodness, even her parents don't vote for Gavin. 

Your lips to God's ears.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY GAVIN NEWSOM JAMES WOODS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

USA Today Journo Earns MASSIVE Ratio For Posting About a 'Controversial Christian Nationalist' Flag
Grateful Calvin
Octopus’s Pardon: Naive British Man Survives Encounter With Blue-Ringed Tiny Tentacled Terror
Warren Squire
Tim Walz Says RACIST ICE Targeted Ilhan Omar's LAW-ABIDING Son By Pulling Him Over, Just 1 Big Problem
Sam J.
Sorry, Leftists ... You Don't Get to Lecture Anyone About the 'Moral High Ground' EVER
Grateful Calvin
Matthew Yglesias, Adam Kinzinger Give ‘Worst Take Ever’ on Bondi Beach Shooting
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

USA Today Journo Earns MASSIVE Ratio For Posting About a 'Controversial Christian Nationalist' Flag Grateful Calvin
Advertisement