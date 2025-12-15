Tom Homan Exposes HUGE Difference Between Biden and Trump on Border Security With...
Star Tribune Finds the Connection Between ICE Arrest and George Floyd
Rep. Greg Casar Reminds Us That Tom Homan Was Caught Taking a Bribe...
CNN's Jake Tapper Says He Constantly Covers Trump's Missteps Because He Dropped the...
No Lessons Learned: Kamala Harris Reportedly Prepping for Another Expensive, Failed Presid...
Hot Take: Zionist Networks Staged Bondi Beach Shooting to Justify New Antisemitism Laws
Tim Walz Says RACIST ICE Targeted Ilhan Omar's LAW-ABIDING Son By Pulling Him...
WHOOPS! Gavin Newsom Trips All Over Himself in Rush to Pin This Lefty...
NBC News: Many Black People Finding Joy in Activities Once Inaccessible Due to...
Michigan Professor Faceplants While Trying to Dunk on Thoughts and Prayers After Bondi...
VIP
Tara Palmeri Claims President Whose Cabinet Is 1/3 Women Does Not Value Women
FBI Announces Arrests In NYE Mass Casualty Plot From a Terror Group With...
Just How Connected Were Top MN Dems to the Somali Fraud? THIS Connected...
Terror Attack Thwarted: FBI Announcement As Violence Erupts Worldwide

Heated Blowup at Conan O'Brien's Star-Studded Party: Rob Reiner's Final Days Before Alleged Murder by Son

justmindy
justmindy | 7:40 PM on December 15, 2025
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

New details emerged of the days leading up to the murder of Rob Reiner and his wife allegedly by his son. 

Advertisement

Apparently, the last days of the Reiner's lives were in complete upheaval because of their son's behavior. 

LOS ANGELES — Rob Reiner’s drug-addicted son Nick hacked his beloved director dad and mom Michele to death after a massive blow-up at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party Saturday — where the nepo baby “freaked out” everyone and left Reiner terrified of what he would do next, pals said.

The trio reportedly ended up in a “very loud argument’’ — possibly because Nick was back on drugs and refusing yet another go at treatment after at least 17 stints in rehab since age 15, sources told The Post on Monday.

“Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous,’’ a source told People magazine.  

The embarrassingly bitter blowout occurred fewer than 24 hours before ne’re-do-well Nick allegedly fatally slit his parents’ throats and stabbed them multiple times in the family’s Los Angeles mansion.

Just a terrible nightmare all around for their family and friends. 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

In their attempt to rehabilitate the murderer at the expense of the victims. Just like they did with the Menendez Brothers. 

Perhaps he showed up uninvited?

It goes to show money doesn't fix everything including relationship issues and mental health struggles.

Pray for all those that loved them, specifically their daughter.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME ENTERTAINMENT GUN VIOLENCE LOS ANGELES MENTAL HEALTH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Tim Walz Says RACIST ICE Targeted Ilhan Omar's LAW-ABIDING Son By Pulling Him Over, Just 1 Big Problem
Sam J.
WOW: John Kennedy Reads From MN AG's Office Internal Memo About WHY They Didn't Stop Somali Fraud (VID)
Sam J.
Star Tribune Finds the Connection Between ICE Arrest and George Floyd
Brett T.
Rep. Greg Casar Reminds Us That Tom Homan Was Caught Taking a Bribe and They Covered It Up
Brett T.
No Lessons Learned: Kamala Harris Reportedly Prepping for Another Expensive, Failed Presidential Run
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement