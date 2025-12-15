Heated Blowup at Conan O'Brien's Star-Studded Party: Rob Reiner's Final Days Before Alleged Murder by Son

New details emerged of the days leading up to the murder of Rob Reiner and his wife allegedly by his son.

Apparently Nick Reiner attended an "A List" holiday party with Reiner and Michele Saturday night at Conan O' Brien's house and got into a 'very loud argument' with his parents before they left.



'Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were… — Stand & Speak (@LadDilgard) December 15, 2025

Apparently, the last days of the Reiner's lives were in complete upheaval because of their son's behavior.

Inside Rob, Nick Reiner’s fight at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party that left parents terrified before murders https://t.co/CDMV23TyfH pic.twitter.com/ps5CxKvYCQ — New York Post (@nypost) December 15, 2025

LOS ANGELES — Rob Reiner’s drug-addicted son Nick hacked his beloved director dad and mom Michele to death after a massive blow-up at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party Saturday — where the nepo baby “freaked out” everyone and left Reiner terrified of what he would do next, pals said. The trio reportedly ended up in a “very loud argument’’ — possibly because Nick was back on drugs and refusing yet another go at treatment after at least 17 stints in rehab since age 15, sources told The Post on Monday. “Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous,’’ a source told People magazine. The embarrassingly bitter blowout occurred fewer than 24 hours before ne’re-do-well Nick allegedly fatally slit his parents’ throats and stabbed them multiple times in the family’s Los Angeles mansion.

Just a terrible nightmare all around for their family and friends.

I’m sure sooner or later they’ll be a Netflix series blaming the Reiners and Kim Kardashian will be insisting Nick is innocent — Lady Chance (@Cel2828) December 16, 2025

In their attempt to rehabilitate the murderer at the expense of the victims. Just like they did with the Menendez Brothers.

So very sad. — 🇺🇸 Divvy Allure 🇺🇸 (@divvyallure) December 15, 2025

Why TF was he at this party — Austin Russell (@stateofdeepness) December 15, 2025

Perhaps he showed up uninvited?

What is it with Brentwood 1st OJ now Nick Reiner. — Ronnie’s (@RonniesJon94196) December 15, 2025

It goes to show money doesn't fix everything including relationship issues and mental health struggles.

This is unfortunately a relevant example of why and how the Second Amendment protects life.... from imminent harm and could have saved their lives from being murdered by their demented son. pic.twitter.com/f3WaMGaM6B — Luna The Alpha (@LunaTheAlpha1) December 15, 2025

Pray for all those that loved them, specifically their daughter.

