Mamdani Goes Full Extremist: Taps Al Qaeda Defender for City's Most Powerful Legal Role

justmindy
justmindy | 8:20 PM on December 15, 2025
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

The baby commie known as Zohran Mamdani elected to be New York City's next Mayor continues to make terrible choices. He was a terrible choice by the people of New York City, so that tracks. 

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has tapped a controversial lawyer who defended an al Qaeda terrorist and a radical anti-Israel campus leader at Columbia for a “high-ranking” position at City Hall, The Post has learned.

Ramzi Kassem, who is also a law professor at City University of New York and a member of Mamdani’s transition team for legal affairs, is the top candidate for Chief Counsel, the most important advisory role in the mayor’s office, according to a source close to the transition team.

Kassem, 47, was one of the attorneys who defended Mahmoud Khalil, a Syrian-born leader of the pro-Palestinian encampment at Columbia who was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and earmarked for deportation. However, after 104 days in a detention camp judges ruled he should be released. 

In addition to Khalil, Kassem helped to defend terrorist Ahmed al-Darbi, an al Qaeda member who was convicted in 2017 of bombing a French oil tanker, the Limburg, off the coast of Yemen in 2002.


“Kassem’s appointment to corp counsel wouldn’t sit well with the Jewish community,” said Ken Frydman, a Democratic political operative.

Mamdani hiring terror apologists is the least surprising news ever. 

To sum it up, he's a horrible person.

Exactly. This is who they are. 

Only the criminals are safe.

If they didn't know, they should have. 

2026 ELECTIONS COMMUNISM NEW YORK PRO-PALESTINIAN TERRORISM

