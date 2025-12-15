Mamdani Goes Full Extremist: Taps Al Qaeda Defender for City's Most Powerful Legal Role

The baby commie known as Zohran Mamdani elected to be New York City's next Mayor continues to make terrible choices. He was a terrible choice by the people of New York City, so that tracks.

Zohran Mamdani eyeing lawyer who defended al Qaeda terrorist for top City Hall job: source https://t.co/gB8G8YvD9M pic.twitter.com/sZzOwxnsYg — New York Post (@nypost) December 15, 2025

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has tapped a controversial lawyer who defended an al Qaeda terrorist and a radical anti-Israel campus leader at Columbia for a “high-ranking” position at City Hall, The Post has learned. Ramzi Kassem, who is also a law professor at City University of New York and a member of Mamdani’s transition team for legal affairs, is the top candidate for Chief Counsel, the most important advisory role in the mayor’s office, according to a source close to the transition team. Kassem, 47, was one of the attorneys who defended Mahmoud Khalil, a Syrian-born leader of the pro-Palestinian encampment at Columbia who was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and earmarked for deportation. However, after 104 days in a detention camp judges ruled he should be released. In addition to Khalil, Kassem helped to defend terrorist Ahmed al-Darbi, an al Qaeda member who was convicted in 2017 of bombing a French oil tanker, the Limburg, off the coast of Yemen in 2002.

“Kassem’s appointment to corp counsel wouldn’t sit well with the Jewish community,” said Ken Frydman, a Democratic political operative.

Hey New York, it keeps getting better and better doesn't it you f****** morons https://t.co/zRGbRC0Pir — call it ump (@playball8000) December 16, 2025

I would not surprised one bit. https://t.co/vV07Bdz5pQ — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) December 15, 2025

Mamdani hiring terror apologists is the least surprising news ever.

Mamdani's pattern of empowering extremists is on full display again. First he mocked Jewish traditions, faked black identity, and now he's pushing Aber Kawas—who openly defended al Qaeda terrorist Syed Fahad Hashmi—into City Hall. This isn't "advocacy," it's betrayal.



While… — CityDeskNYC (@CityDeskNYC) December 15, 2025

To sum it up, he's a horrible person.

NYC: You deserve everything you get. And I hope Trump chokes federal funds. — Awakened (@kindness369) December 15, 2025

Oy vey — Henry Jones Jr. (@hnryjonesjr) December 15, 2025

His team is already comprised of people who’s entire personality is defunding the police & a convicted armed robber



This is who he is



He campaigned on absolute bullsh@t he can’t enact & the transplants who will be gone before his term ends screwed nyc over for years — logicallydumb (@logicallydumbb) December 15, 2025

Exactly. This is who they are.

Of course he is. Did you not listen when he told you what he was? — Gregg W Garcia (@3712gregg) December 15, 2025

No one is safe in nyc if this pos is sworn in — Amallama@53 (@Amallama53) December 15, 2025

Only the criminals are safe.

Hamas supporter may hire terrorist lawyer? where's the news? you knew this going into the election — full pro (@realfullpro) December 16, 2025

If they didn't know, they should have.

