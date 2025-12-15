Matthew Yglesias, Adam Kinzinger Give ‘Worst Take Ever’ on Bondi Beach Shooting
The Asylum Seeker America Should Save: Brave Chinese Whistleblower Risks Death If Sent Back

justmindy
justmindy | 9:20 PM on December 15, 2025
imgflip

This is what an actual refugee looks like. Hopefully ICE will recognize this and allow him to stay in the country. The Left certainly won't fight for him.

This brave man documented and exposed Uyghur camps in China and he will be killed if he is returned to China. The United States should protect him. 

A Chinese citizen who fled the country after gathering evidence of alleged human-rights violations against the nation’s Uyghur population is at risk of being returned there after being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, his supporters said. 
Heng Guan is jailed in upstate New York awaiting an immigration hearing on Monday that could lead to his removal from the U.S. and ultimately land him back in China, according to his lawyer and a New York-based activist group, Human Rights in China. The group says the 38-year-old arrived in the U.S. illegally in 2021 and was detained in August during an ICE operation targeting his roommate. 
Guan’s name appears through an online portal of ICE detainees, indicating he was held in New York state. The agency and the Broome County jail where his supporters say Guan is being held didn’t respond to questions. 
A native of north-central China, Guan had embarked on a citizen-journalism project in 2020 to check Western media reports that ethnic Uyghurs were being imprisoned in huge numbers at camps around the Xinjiang region. 
Guan posted videos that were viewed by many human-rights watchers as confirming earlier reports, including findings by BuzzFeed News, about the camps.
“If he is deported, he will certainly face a very severe prison sentence due to the social impact of this incident,” said Zhou Fengsuo, executive director of HRIC. 

If he doesn't, hopefully people might see this article who can help.

These are the kinds of people we should welcome into the United States. 

Let's hope AG Bondi sees this case and helps this man. 

People like this are who the system was created to help. 

