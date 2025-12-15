The Asylum Seeker America Should Save: Brave Chinese Whistleblower Risks Death If Sent Back

This is what an actual refugee looks like. Hopefully ICE will recognize this and allow him to stay in the country. The Left certainly won't fight for him.

“If he gets deported, he’s really dead."



Guan Heng risked his life exposing China's Uyghur camps, taking on-the-ground videos that served as evidence for investigators around the world.



Now, after fleeing to the US, he's been detained by ICE and is facing deportation to China. pic.twitter.com/HTv4jKUBRf — Kareem Rifai 🌐 (@KareemRifai) December 13, 2025

Advertisement

This brave man documented and exposed Uyghur camps in China and he will be killed if he is returned to China. The United States should protect him.

We give China concession after concession, we flood them with our chips, and now we're set to deport Chinese dissidents back into the hands of Beijing.



Are we in competition with China or unilateral surrender?https://t.co/w5qBVWoC8o — Kareem Rifai 🌐 (@KareemRifai) December 13, 2025

A Chinese citizen who fled the country after gathering evidence of alleged human-rights violations against the nation’s Uyghur population is at risk of being returned there after being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, his supporters said. Heng Guan is jailed in upstate New York awaiting an immigration hearing on Monday that could lead to his removal from the U.S. and ultimately land him back in China, according to his lawyer and a New York-based activist group, Human Rights in China. The group says the 38-year-old arrived in the U.S. illegally in 2021 and was detained in August during an ICE operation targeting his roommate. Guan’s name appears through an online portal of ICE detainees, indicating he was held in New York state. The agency and the Broome County jail where his supporters say Guan is being held didn’t respond to questions. A native of north-central China, Guan had embarked on a citizen-journalism project in 2020 to check Western media reports that ethnic Uyghurs were being imprisoned in huge numbers at camps around the Xinjiang region. Guan posted videos that were viewed by many human-rights watchers as confirming earlier reports, including findings by BuzzFeed News, about the camps. “If he is deported, he will certainly face a very severe prison sentence due to the social impact of this incident,” said Zhou Fengsuo, executive director of HRIC.

I hope he has a good lawyer. He has what seems like an easy asylum and convention against torture claim based on the WSJ article.@ckuck @gsiskind — Daniel Di Martino 🇺🇸🇻🇪 (@DanielDiMartino) December 13, 2025

If he doesn't, hopefully people might see this article who can help.

@SenTomCotton and @EzraACohen, do you want to do something that could save someone’s life while flying the bird to China? If so I have the case for you. — Secrets and Laws (@secretsandlaws) December 15, 2025

that man needs to stay



if they can't be convinced for basic asylum reasons (the chinese absolutely will kill him)..



then he is an asset to national security based on nuanced cultural knowledge and his ties of loyalty to the chinese state being forever severed — H.E. MIC (🤖,🤖) ⚔️ (@MIC_btc) December 14, 2025

These are the kinds of people we should welcome into the United States.

This is what an actual political refugee looks like. But something tells me he's not going to become a cause celebre. https://t.co/EwtSdmqnkW — Benjamin Domenech (@bdomenech) December 15, 2025

Protesters showed up in freezing temperatures to support Guan Heng outside of his ICE hearing in upstate New York.



Free him now! https://t.co/Pvn5ReVrPT pic.twitter.com/uvWZo45XCl — Kareem Rifai 🌐 (@KareemRifai) December 15, 2025

Let's hope AG Bondi sees this case and helps this man.

Unlike millions of fake refugees coached by Biden-admin-funded NGOs to lie to get in, Guan Heng sounds like a real one.



I am in favor of USA protecting actual honorable refugees from authoritarians. https://t.co/iNwQmUwJ7p — Joe Lonsdale (@JTLonsdale) December 14, 2025

Advertisement

People like this are who the system was created to help.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.