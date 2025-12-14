Global Intifada Hits Hanukkah: Jews Targeted from Bondi Beach to Brown Uni Bullets and CA Drive-By Hate

According to journalist Eve Barlow, there has been at least three attacks against Jewish people this weekend and it's important to call it what it is.

There was more than one terror attack today. There were three. A Jewish home in California. A Jewish classroom at Brown. A Jewish celebration at Bondi. It’s beginning to look a lot like a globalized intifada. pic.twitter.com/lWv5cjxDeO — Eve Barlow (@Eve_Barlow) December 14, 2025

An attack at Brown University, the Bondi Beach shooting and a shooting in a private home. What did they all have in common? They were Jewish. Seems very important to note. It would also be nice for governments to stop pretending they can't figure out a motive.

Chanukah gathering in Amsterdam attacked as well — Faye Hausendorff (@FayeH321) December 14, 2025

Reportedly, there may be fourth attack in Amsterdam, as well. There is a huge Anti-Semitism problem and it's time to recognize it.

Nova Festival, Simchat Torah 2023

Bondi Beach, Hanukkah 2025



The victims are the same victims, the murderers the same murderers, the motive the same motive, and the hatred the same hatred. — Amit Segal (@AmitSegal) December 14, 2025

After Yom Kippur incident in Manchester UK, months ago, the Bondi Beech horror is another reminder: we must confront antisemitism and violent extremism — Nervana Mahmoud (@Nervana_1) December 14, 2025

I have always smiled as I look forward to our Jewish holidays, albeit with requisite police presence at the venue. Now we wonder if we’ll make it home 😠 — Rosanne Stein (@rstein18) December 14, 2025

It is absolutely disgusting the Jewish population can't look forward to their shared holidays with excitement because too many want to pretend there isn't an anti-Semitism problem in the world.

And still some people, including prime ministers of big countries, have problem to name it. We are going to hear a lot of word salad these days. But the identity of victims will be suppressed. — Miha (@mihasch) December 14, 2025

Always on our holidays. Always

Look up historically. — JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@AdlerJoelle) December 14, 2025

It is meant to steal Jewish people of their joy. It's monstrous behavior.

When will the people who care draw a line in the sand and say enough, no more, and help put an end to these attacks? Sadly, I think that day is still over the horizon. — David Kovsky (@dKovsky) December 14, 2025

If people refuse to even name the problem, it can't be solved.

Not to mention the complete HATE spread on Jewish ppl is more then ever in the 2 year period — 🤷‍♂️ (@Rjdhd90) December 14, 2025

And people wonder why Israel being a Jewish state is so important.

I know if I were a jew I would flee to Israel where I am protected and cherished by people that represent and share my values.



I’d tell all my jewish friends and family that they too should pack up and head to Israel.



Mass migration back to the homeland.



It would solve it all — HowlingWhiteman (@notyourwhiteman) December 14, 2025

This is what has motivated many people to return to Israel.

They went to celebrate channukah.



They were just trying to live their lives as Jews.



My heart breaks https://t.co/P7USHnRvOq — Ariella 💛🤘 (@ariellakimmel) December 14, 2025

Prayers to all who have been terrorized today and who now must live in fear themselves.

