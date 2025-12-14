Elder Abuse on the 50-Yard Line: Confused Biden Escapes His Handlers, Invades Eagles...
CNN’s Dana Bash Assists Dem Chris Murphy in Blaming Trump for Brown University...
Aussie Cops at Bondi: Fierce Against Maskless Beachgoers During COVID, Frozen Against Jiha...
Bondi Beach's 'Chanukah by the Sea' Becomes Terror Target as Armed Jihadist Slaughters...
Sen. Tim Scott: 'An Act of Antisemitic Hatred Turned a Moment of Celebration...
VIP
Krystal Ball Says It's a GOOD THING There Are Fewer White Peeps Posting...
Seems IMPORTANT: Brown Classroom Where Gunman Opened Fire Belongs to THIS Teacher Teaching...
Liz Warren ALREADY Exploiting Brown Shooting to Push Gun Control and Dana Loesch...
Rashida Tlaib Claims Congress Has ALL THE MONEY to Feed and Give FREE...
Sexist, Racist Newsom Press Office TOOL DRAGGED for Literally Trashing Nicki Minaj for...
ABC Hypes Up Scary Polar Bears Study Complete With Climate Alarmism Tropes
VIP
Here's Further Proof That 'Jingle Bells' Is Racist
Sen. Patty Murray Wants Immediate Release of 'Constituent' Mauled by DHS K9
Illegal Who Entered 7 Times and Sexually Assaulted Woman Praised by Judge for...

Global Intifada Hits Hanukkah: Jews Targeted from Bondi Beach to Brown Uni Bullets and CA Drive-By Hate

justmindy
justmindy | 4:45 PM on December 14, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Baker

According to journalist Eve Barlow, there has been at least three attacks against Jewish people this weekend and it's important to call it what it is.

Advertisement

An attack at Brown University, the Bondi Beach shooting and a shooting in a private home. What did they all have in common? They were Jewish. Seems very important to note. It would also be nice for governments to stop pretending they can't figure out a motive. 

Reportedly, there may be fourth attack in Amsterdam, as well. There is a huge Anti-Semitism problem and it's time to recognize it. 

Recommended

Elder Abuse on the 50-Yard Line: Confused Biden Escapes His Handlers, Invades Eagles Game
justmindy
Advertisement

It is absolutely disgusting the Jewish population can't look forward to their shared holidays with excitement because too many want to pretend there isn't an anti-Semitism problem in the world. 

It is meant to steal Jewish people of their joy. It's monstrous behavior. 

If people refuse to even name the problem, it can't be solved.

And people wonder why Israel being a Jewish state is so important.

Advertisement

This is what has motivated many people to return to Israel. 

Prayers to all who have been terrorized today and who now must live in fear themselves. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM HOLOCAUST ISRAEL JUDAISM TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Elder Abuse on the 50-Yard Line: Confused Biden Escapes His Handlers, Invades Eagles Game
justmindy
Seems IMPORTANT: Brown Classroom Where Gunman Opened Fire Belongs to THIS Teacher Teaching THESE Subjects
Sam J.
Aussie Cops at Bondi: Fierce Against Maskless Beachgoers During COVID, Frozen Against Jihadists Today
justmindy
CNN’s Dana Bash Assists Dem Chris Murphy in Blaming Trump for Brown University Mass Shooting
Warren Squire
Liz Warren ALREADY Exploiting Brown Shooting to Push Gun Control and Dana Loesch Ain't HAVIN' Any of It
Sam J.
Rashida Tlaib Claims Congress Has ALL THE MONEY to Feed and Give FREE Healthcare to Everyone and YEAH No
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Elder Abuse on the 50-Yard Line: Confused Biden Escapes His Handlers, Invades Eagles Game justmindy
Advertisement