Federal Judge Disbars Philly Prosecutor for Lying to Free Man Who Murdered Parents, Abandoned Baby

justmindy
justmindy | 2:35 PM on December 13, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Larry Krasner is Philly's very very soft on crime District Attorney. A supervisor in his office was just disbarred for lying multiple times to the court about a man who killed a couple and left their tiny infant alone to die. They didn't want him to get the death penalty so they just lied about the circumstances. 

This is what these Soros funded prosecutors do. They figure out any and every way to let criminals off easy, even the very worst of them.

What a scum ball to lie on behalf of a man who took a tiny baby's parents away. Just sickening. 

Imagine that. They are trying to destroy America one big city at a time.

These lawyers who use the court system to advance their commie ideals must be stopped. 

The Corporate Media will always run cover for Leftists.

Sounds fair. 

CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM GEORGE SOROS JUDGES LAW AND ORDER

