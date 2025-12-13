Federal Judge Disbars Philly Prosecutor for Lying to Free Man Who Murdered Parents, Abandoned Baby

Larry Krasner is Philly's very very soft on crime District Attorney. A supervisor in his office was just disbarred for lying multiple times to the court about a man who killed a couple and left their tiny infant alone to die. They didn't want him to get the death penalty so they just lied about the circumstances.

The entire Philly DA office is compromised. Krasner and his deputies consistently go out of their way to protect criminals over the citizens they are supposed to represent.



In this case, the office lied repeatedly to the court to try to help a murderer avoid the death penalty. pic.twitter.com/emn3rhOC4E — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 13, 2025

Krasner and company basically decided that since they don’t like the death penalty, they would mislead the court to try to get it overturned.



All of the people involved should be disbarred. https://t.co/TgqmRtODN0 pic.twitter.com/GQHJu2blJ7 — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 13, 2025

This is what these Soros funded prosecutors do. They figure out any and every way to let criminals off easy, even the very worst of them.

What a scum ball to lie on behalf of a man who took a tiny baby's parents away. Just sickening.

And I thought Boston was bad

And New York

And Los Angeles

And Chicago

And Portland

And Minn...hey you know, I'm starting to think neocommunists might not have been acting with good intent towards our cities all these years... — Cheesehead Snoopy 🇺🇲🇳🇿🇨🇦🇭🇲🇬🇧🇮🇱 (@WI_politics_now) December 13, 2025

Imagine that. They are trying to destroy America one big city at a time.

He has ruined my hometown — SSgt Snuffy (@SsgtSnuffy) December 13, 2025

These lawyers who use the court system to advance their commie ideals must be stopped.

And this is what Krasner's office is spending thousands of hours on instead of investigating and prosecuting actual crime in the city. Also very convenient to see this story come out 5 weeks after the election. 😠 — rockmom 🧑‍🎄 (@rockmom) December 13, 2025

The Corporate Media will always run cover for Leftists.

We don't need the death penalty anymore. Just send them to Canada and they will euthanize them as part of their "free health care" program. — Crosspatch-ish 🇺🇸 (@VictorishB123) December 13, 2025

Sounds fair.

