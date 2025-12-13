Federal Judge Disbars Philly Prosecutor for Lying to Free Man Who Murdered Parents, Abandoned Baby

Larry Krasner is Philly's very very soft on crime District Attorney. A supervisor in his office was just disbarred for lying multiple times to the court about a man who killed a couple and left their tiny infant alone to die. They didn't want him to get the death penalty so they just lied about the circumstances.
The entire Philly DA office is compromised. Krasner and his deputies consistently go out of their way to protect criminals over the citizens they are supposed to represent.— AG (@AGHamilton29) December 13, 2025
In this case, the office lied repeatedly to the court to try to help a murderer avoid the death penalty. pic.twitter.com/emn3rhOC4E
Krasner and company basically decided that since they don’t like the death penalty, they would mislead the court to try to get it overturned.— AG (@AGHamilton29) December 13, 2025
All of the people involved should be disbarred. https://t.co/TgqmRtODN0 pic.twitter.com/GQHJu2blJ7
This is what these Soros funded prosecutors do. They figure out any and every way to let criminals off easy, even the very worst of them.
A veteran lawyer in the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has been disbarred in the region’s federal courts after a panel of judges concluded he “lied repeatedly” while seeking to overturn the death sentence of a man who killed an East Mount Airy couple in their home and left their infant daughter inside to die.Paul George, an assistant district attorney who handles appellate cases, was a key player in his office’s attempts to have Robert Wharton’s death penalty reversed so he could serve a life sentence instead.U.S. District Judge Mitchell Goldberg denied that request, but not before finding that District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office had provided incomplete and misleading information in its efforts to free Wharton from death row.After Goldberg made his decision, George and a colleague who handled the case faced federal disciplinary proceedings to examine whether their conduct — which was also criticized by an appeals court — was intentionally deceptive.
What a scum ball to lie on behalf of a man who took a tiny baby's parents away. Just sickening.
And I thought Boston was bad— Cheesehead Snoopy 🇺🇲🇳🇿🇨🇦🇭🇲🇬🇧🇮🇱 (@WI_politics_now) December 13, 2025
And New York
And Los Angeles
And Chicago
And Portland
And Minn...hey you know, I'm starting to think neocommunists might not have been acting with good intent towards our cities all these years...
Imagine that. They are trying to destroy America one big city at a time.
He has ruined my hometown— SSgt Snuffy (@SsgtSnuffy) December 13, 2025
These lawyers who use the court system to advance their commie ideals must be stopped.
And this is what Krasner's office is spending thousands of hours on instead of investigating and prosecuting actual crime in the city. Also very convenient to see this story come out 5 weeks after the election. 😠— rockmom 🧑🎄 (@rockmom) December 13, 2025
The Corporate Media will always run cover for Leftists.
We don't need the death penalty anymore. Just send them to Canada and they will euthanize them as part of their "free health care" program.— Crosspatch-ish 🇺🇸 (@VictorishB123) December 13, 2025
Sounds fair.
