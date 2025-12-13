China Taxes Condoms to Spark a Baby Boom – Protection Now Comes at a Price

'WIPEOUT!' Video of ICE Vehicle Knocking Over Protester Amid Laughter Isn't Generating Sym...
justmindy
justmindy | 2:00 PM on December 13, 2025
Twitchy

Long gone are the days when China had a one child policy for its citizens, apparently. Now, they need their people to get busy, literally. 

It’s a taxing time for sweethearts in China.

After a 30-year exemption, the country is slapping a 13% sales tax on condoms, birth control pills and devices, hoping to boost its declining birth rates and offset the long-term impact of an aging population and declining workforce. 

And with contraception more expensive under the new law, which takes effect Jan. 1, 2026, officials are hoping other financial incentives help usher in a baby boom.

So, it's going to get a whole lot more expensive to not have babies in China with these new taxes.

Changes include making childcare services, elder care institutions and disability service providers tax exempt; offering extended maternity leave, which varies across the country but has gone from 128 days to 158 days in big cities like Beijing, along with a proposed 30-day paid paternity leave. 


On Jan. 1, 2025, each family became eligible to receive a cash allowance of 3,600 yuan, or about $500, per year for each child born after that date, Bloomberg reported.

A tough job market and the skyrocketing price of raising a child through age 18, an estimated 538,000 yuan or $76,000, also has young adults blowing off the bedroom.

They are offering new Moms longer leave and even giving Dad a whole month off. Also, they are giving baby bonuses. Perhaps, that'll do the trick. 

Oh, be nice.

The poor guy was caught in the act for infamy.

Only time will tell.

It wasn't so long ago. 

It might be funny if it wasn't likely true. 

They can't count only on rich people to have babies. They need children in the working class to help care for their elders and to well, work, in the future, as well. 

