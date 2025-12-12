Utah Gov. Spencer Cox: 'Why Won’t Everyone Just Get Along?' The GOP: Because the Left Hates Us

Utah's Governor is a Republican named Spencer Cox. He's a kindly man who has stars in his eyes. He believes America should be united and it bothers him Trump doesn't work to 'unite' the country. He's exactly right. Trump doesn't work toward a goal of uniting. Some people can't come together. Most Republicans have no desire to unite with Democrats. That's what Governor Cox fails to understand.

Advertisement

Utah Republican Governor Spencer Cox:



“Trump’s not interested in uniting the country and he would tell you that if he were sitting here with us tonight.”pic.twitter.com/DdGIkWDoZB — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) December 10, 2025

The goal is not to “unite the country” just to do it.



The Soviet Union was “united” at one point. Unity over bad policy doesn’t make bad policy good.



Cox has always been hopelessly naive at best, going back to his fluffing of transgenderism and transitioning kids. https://t.co/L0dDuyeGvv — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 11, 2025

Uniting for the sake of saying you did it is worthless. To unite, people must share values and standards. The sad reality is today's Democrats and Republicans share very few.

Utah needs to be studied for the kind of Republicans it produces https://t.co/ZnEl6EbmdL — Philip Reichert (@PhilipReichert) December 11, 2025

It's a real mystery.

The fact that these geniuses think we can ever “unite the country” with today’s completely unhinged left… shows the delusional nonsense that defines the GOP.



Just get stuff done and quit worrying about what the media thinks of you. They’ll never love you no matter what https://t.co/Undu3xBjYa — Dave McTooterson (@DCornpop) December 11, 2025

To ask one group who is relatively sane to 'unite' with people who want open borders, castrated children, and wild amounts of welfare is just insane behavior. Also, pretty sure the Democrats don't want to unite with people they call 'Nazis'.

Also, this is not just a Trump phenomenon. Joe Biden did nothing to 'unite' America. He was constantly disparaging Republicans. Hillary Clinton called Republicans 'deplorables'. Barack Obama said things like 'elections have consequences' and 'win elections'. He very clearly believed when they won, the other side best comply and they had no obligation to compromise.

Oh, neither am I.



The time for unity was 20yrs ago.



Now, only one side gets out alive. https://t.co/pirdJR983i — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) December 11, 2025

Kinda how you’re not interested in serving Utahns, @GovCox ? You’re an embarrassment and history will remember you as a spineless 💩 who refused to fight for conservatism. I will gleefully bear witness against you in the day of judgment https://t.co/xqL7LFOiKh — Jonathan Bingham (@jonjbing) December 11, 2025

Advertisement

With Republicans like this, who needs Democrats?

Good reminder that mass third worlder importation is a bipartisan effort https://t.co/R8oRHw7spk — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 11, 2025

Cox may want to hug it out, but the rest of the party has decided the time for making nice is over.

Why would the country want to unite with illegals and scammers and criminals? GTFO — 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐧 ~🎙️🇺🇸 (@RogueLou18) December 11, 2025

The sane people don't want to.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.