Utah Gov. Spencer Cox: 'Why Won’t Everyone Just Get Along?' The GOP: Because the Left Hates Us

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on December 12, 2025
AP Photo/Lindsay Wasson

Utah's Governor is a Republican named Spencer Cox. He's a kindly man who has stars in his eyes. He believes America should be united and it bothers him Trump doesn't work to 'unite' the country. He's exactly right. Trump doesn't work toward a goal of uniting. Some people can't come together. Most Republicans have no desire to unite with Democrats. That's what Governor Cox fails to understand. 

Uniting for the sake of saying you did it is worthless. To unite, people must share values and standards. The sad reality is today's Democrats and Republicans share very few. 

It's a real mystery.

To ask one group who is relatively sane to 'unite' with people who want open borders, castrated children, and wild amounts of welfare is just insane behavior. Also, pretty sure the Democrats don't want to unite with people they call 'Nazis'. 

Also, this is not just a Trump phenomenon. Joe Biden did nothing to 'unite' America. He was constantly disparaging Republicans. Hillary Clinton called Republicans 'deplorables'. Barack Obama said things like 'elections have consequences' and 'win elections'. He very clearly believed when they won, the other side best comply and they had no obligation to compromise. 

With Republicans like this, who needs Democrats? 

Cox may want to hug it out, but the rest of the party has decided the time for making nice is over. 

The sane people don't want to.

