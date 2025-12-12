SICK: Rep. Johnson (D-TX) Says Soldiers Shot in Head Because People Are Channeling Their Frustration

Julie Johnson is a Congresswoman from Texas. She believes our National Guardsmen are being shot and attacked because people are 'frustrated'.

SICK: Rep. Julie Johnson says National Guard members were shot in the head in a terror attack "because people are frustrated and they are channeling that frustration." pic.twitter.com/ayw1K3R9tf — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 11, 2025

The woman vigorously shaking her head in agreement behind her is the cherry on top of this mess.

Democrats believe violence is an appropriate response to frustration.



Realize where we are. https://t.co/iy2S4kfcbD — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) December 11, 2025

And that's why there can't be uniting or an understanding between the parties.

People should be frustrated with any elected official who excuses violence.

Representative Johnson cannot justify murdering soldiers carrying out orders.

Select more qualified individuals to serve the people. https://t.co/U0Zq1OSATz — Terrie Lake (@terrielake) December 12, 2025

Texas is not sending their best.

We have monsters in Congress. https://t.co/2DPubTBVgc — Chris McKeever 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealMcKeever) December 12, 2025

That's really not hyperbole.

I could care less what side of the isle you sit on, these politicians are defending literal terrorists. Peacefully protest all you want, but shooting an NG in the head, is terrorism. https://t.co/dj9Dw6DPO3 — GenXFatBastard (@GenXFatBastard) December 11, 2025

Bingo!

The people are really frustrated with idiotic politicians... https://t.co/lBt5RvGamP — sarainitaly 🌷🌷🌷 (@sarainitaly) December 11, 2025

As they should be!

Did the American Psychiatric Association send a representative to testify? https://t.co/052W9N6vUY — Kim Thurman (@MtnkatKim) December 12, 2025

They should have sent someone to treat Rep. Johnson.

Hey @RepJulieJohnson- what you said is despicable! “People are frustrated”??!



You are vile. https://t.co/SVVmrgCd0L — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) December 12, 2025

There's no reason to think @RepJulieJohnson wouldn't say the same thing about any terrorists. Hamas, Al Qaeda, any of them. https://t.co/fKdUi4ViWW — Jon (@faroutmadman) December 12, 2025

That justification can be used for the behavior of many bad people. If everyone acted out when they were angry, the world would be lawless.

Can these people honestly hear themselves? https://t.co/geEn1sEN6D — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) December 11, 2025

The lack self-awareness.

WTF is this insane lady talking about? https://t.co/iTKsQRYG1g — Sandra Holly (@Sholly1Holly) December 12, 2025

We have sick, soulless ghouls in leadership. Pray for our country. https://t.co/Mh5zaKr7Do — 🇺🇸 MSQUARED🇺🇸 🗽 (@melissamiller33) December 12, 2025

Only God can fix it.

