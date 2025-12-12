SICK: Rep. Johnson (D-TX) Says Soldiers Shot in Head Because People Are Channeling Their Frustration

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox: 'Why Won’t Everyone Just Get Along?' The GOP: Because...
justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on December 12, 2025
Twitter

Julie Johnson is a Congresswoman from Texas. She believes our National Guardsmen are being shot and attacked because people are 'frustrated'.

The woman vigorously shaking her head in agreement behind her is the cherry on top of this mess.

And that's why there can't be uniting or an understanding between the parties.

People should be frustrated with any elected official who excuses violence. 

Texas is not sending their best. 

That's really not hyperbole.

Bingo!

As they should be!

They should have sent someone to treat Rep. Johnson.

That justification can be used for the behavior of many bad people. If everyone acted out when they were angry, the world would be lawless. 

The lack self-awareness.

Only God can fix it.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

CONGRESS DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN VIOLENCE TEXAS

