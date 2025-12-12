Chickens Roost at Aisle 7: Jill Filipovic Stunned to Learn Soft-on-Crime Policies Have...
We Just HAD to Share the Biggest Most BAIT-IEST, Engagement-Farming Post From a...
What the US Attorney Investigating MASSIVE Minn. Fraud Told CBS News Should Make...

Obama’s ‘Most Transparent Ever’ Scam: No Library, Just a Private ‘Center’ to Hide & Control His Records

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on December 12, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Something many Americans may not realize is the Obama Presidential Library will not actually be a library in the truest sense. It will be a 'center' and run privately. Barack Obama made that very conscious choice so his people could control how much access the public and journalists have to his archives and records. Kind of strange, huh?

Here it is in black and white.

What is Obama hiding?

That's what they did to Trump.

If this was, say, Donald Trump trying to hide records post Presidency, the Left and the Corporate Media (we repeat ourselves) would be spiraling and calling for Congressional hearings. 

It seems very odd.

Journalists should not be.

Obama is going to Obama.

His people can continue to pretend his only 'scandal' was the tan suit. How nice for them!

So much hope and change!

