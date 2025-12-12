Obama’s ‘Most Transparent Ever’ Scam: No Library, Just a Private ‘Center’ to Hide & Control His Records

Something many Americans may not realize is the Obama Presidential Library will not actually be a library in the truest sense. It will be a 'center' and run privately. Barack Obama made that very conscious choice so his people could control how much access the public and journalists have to his archives and records. Kind of strange, huh?

Advertisement

As the NYT reported, the Obama Presidential Center is a "center" not a library, Obama privatized the archive and does not allow the National Archives and Records Admin to run it. https://t.co/1QfkwF92Sj https://t.co/Vbh41h97pp pic.twitter.com/37zEYKKoPF — Sam Haselby (@samhaselby) December 11, 2025

Here's the American Historical Association on the Obama Center decision not to have a library https://t.co/2JAFHVImX4 pic.twitter.com/PKbXEl5KmV — Sam Haselby (@samhaselby) December 11, 2025

Here it is in black and white.

I’m curios what the logic for this is. I can’t assess any since my general impression is these things are all ego/legacy plays — Adam Johnson (@adamjohnsonCHI) December 11, 2025

Presumably it is to limit researcher and media access to only certain documents — Sam Haselby (@samhaselby) December 11, 2025

What is Obama hiding?

Well, obviously the FBI must raid this place and get the documents for the archives because the archivist said so. — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) December 12, 2025

That's what they did to Trump.

It's odd that the man who hid all his records from before he was POTUS is now trying to hide his records from when he was POTUS. Too bad for us he's got that (D) beside his name or we'd have a media jumping all over that and calling BS. — Roper (@Roper70) December 12, 2025

If this was, say, Donald Trump trying to hide records post Presidency, the Left and the Corporate Media (we repeat ourselves) would be spiraling and calling for Congressional hearings.

So it's a money-laundering operation. ✔️ — Geldner (@Geldner) December 12, 2025

LOL, "privatized the archive." That means he's stashing all of the evidence in there so nobody can get to it, like how Biden took his cue and stashed his stuff at UPenn and they had to agree to keep it sealed until he died. — ObamaSucksAnus (@realObamaSucks) December 12, 2025

It seems very odd.

It’s almost like he’s afraid someone might discover something… — A #1, Emperor of the North Pole (@railboss) December 12, 2025

And…are you guys satisfied with that answer? — That Chick From Seattle (@burnedinseattle) December 12, 2025

Journalists should not be.

Gosh. The FBI should raid that place — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) December 12, 2025

How can an ex president unilaterally privatize government documents? — Lane Violator Deetz (@tahDeetz) December 12, 2025

Basically controlled information… like a good commie dictator. — Micheluzzo (@MaDCnj) December 12, 2025

Advertisement

Obama is going to Obama.

The only way to control the narrative is to have your own selected operative run the remnants of your administration. — Brian C (@MarketPlay1980) December 12, 2025

His people can continue to pretend his only 'scandal' was the tan suit. How nice for them!

Don't you love the transparency 🙄 — Randy Loves Curling 🇺🇸🥌 (@Damnoldguy) December 12, 2025

So much hope and change!

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.