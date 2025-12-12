Get on the Jet Ski, Gavvy Pooh: Nicki Minaj Just Destroyed Gavin Newsom...
Mollie Hemingway's Wake-Up Call: Ilhan Omar's Alleged Brother-Marriage & Fraud Must Be Investigated Now

justmindy
justmindy | 9:35 PM on December 12, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

It's easy to make jokes about Ilhan Omar's fraudulent marriage to her brother, but Mollie Hemingway wants America to get serious and recognize this is a very serious issue.

Omar is a member of Congress and has access to people in the highest levels of American government. This issue needs to be either proven or put to bed. 

Absolutely! This should not have gone on this long.

The problem is all the fraud. She is (allegedly) lying on home loans and now she is (allegedly) lying about her marriage to perpetuate marriage fraud. They are both a huge deal. 

It sure seems that way. Particularly, if they have a (D) after their name.

Apparently, there was an investigation, but right before the investigators when public, they were charged by the Biden Administration with some unrelated charges and the website was brought down. Hmmmm ...

Meaning she knows some state secrets the rest of us don't know. 

It shouldn't matter what side does it. It should matter if any elected official engages in fraud. 

Also, a good question.

