Mollie Hemingway's Wake-Up Call: Ilhan Omar's Alleged Brother-Marriage & Fraud Must Be Investigated Now

It's easy to make jokes about Ilhan Omar's fraudulent marriage to her brother, but Mollie Hemingway wants America to get serious and recognize this is a very serious issue.

It’s actually a huge deal that sitting member of Congress and Democrat Star Ilhan Omar apparently committed marriage and immigration fraud, even a bigger deal than who she committed marriage fraud with. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 12, 2025

Omar is a member of Congress and has access to people in the highest levels of American government. This issue needs to be either proven or put to bed.

Do not forget tax fraud!



She filed jointly with her actual spouse while legally married to her brother. 🥴 https://t.co/5Io9XKrtdb — The Rogue Courant (@RogueCourant) December 12, 2025

The biggest deal is no one is bringing charges against her. https://t.co/2xIuPNsEKn — Chris P (@Luckeytiger14) December 12, 2025

Absolutely! This should not have gone on this long.

I can't tell anymore. Is it a bigger deal than mortgage fraud? https://t.co/8iNVcTXc3q — Mark Robbins (@Buck_er_out) December 12, 2025

The problem is all the fraud. She is (allegedly) lying on home loans and now she is (allegedly) lying about her marriage to perpetuate marriage fraud. They are both a huge deal.

Oh, who among us hasn't defrauded the government and claimed a sibling as their spouse in order to skip the line for immigration?



Besides, our lawmakers are SPECIAL and don't have to follow the rules like us! That's the way it is SUPPOSED to be! https://t.co/uP6zwrCC4L — Tom Steele (used to be blue check famous 😢) (@tsteele93) December 12, 2025

It sure seems that way. Particularly, if they have a (D) after their name.

I’ve heard Rep Omar deny these accusations but to my knowledge she’s never actually produced any evidence to refute the claims.



It seems like it should be fairly easy to prove one way or the other.



Let’s investigate and see the facts. https://t.co/Bdx1RzcNmV — Fact Seeker (@Kirk01405395) December 12, 2025

The Biden Administration really didn't want anyone to know that DNA test results found a 99.999998 percent chance that Omar and her second husband, Ahmed Elmi, now her ex-husband, are siblings. https://t.co/dSRTjIr8Nm — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) December 12, 2025

Apparently, there was an investigation, but right before the investigators when public, they were charged by the Biden Administration with some unrelated charges and the website was brought down. Hmmmm ...

Someone who sat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, mind you — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) December 12, 2025

Meaning she knows some state secrets the rest of us don't know.

This is it - I don’t care who it was with, I care that it happened — Courtney O’Dell (@sweetcsdesigns) December 12, 2025

It shouldn't matter what side does it. It should matter if any elected official engages in fraud.

And an equally huge deal that apparently zero investigative authorities have decided the fraud is worth doing anything about — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 12, 2025

There is no statute of limitations on immigration fraud. What is @AGPamBondi waiting for to prosecute this foreign agent? — ValerieAnn 🇺🇸 (@ProudUSPatriot1) December 12, 2025

Huge deal that this has been known for years and no one ever did anything. I’m glad people are finally starting to look into it.



Also, it’s time to start asking where the huge jump in money for her and her husband came from. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) December 12, 2025

Also, a good question.

