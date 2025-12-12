Chickens Roost at Aisle 7: Jill Filipovic Stunned to Learn Soft-on-Crime Policies Have Consequences

Jill Filipovic, rabid advocate of abortion, went to CVS and is very shocked Democratic policies in blue cities have led to issues like stores having all the items available for sale under lock and key.

At a CVS in NYC and is the corporate strategy just… no one gets to buy anything anymore because it’s all locked up and like two people actually work here? — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) December 11, 2025

Here's the thing ... NYC and others have hamstrung the police, are not tough on crime, and give less than a slap on the hand to criminals so people feel free to rip off stores. Companies don't like losing money so they avail themselves of strategies like locking things up.

Well, well, well, if it isn’t the consequences of the policies I endorse. https://t.co/hFJT5TH4G4 — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) December 12, 2025

CVS bought Aetna several years ago and is focused on the pharmacy/health insurance business. They lock up the shampoo because they want to allocate as little labor costs as possible to "retail." So in some sense it is true that they actually don't want you to buy that stuff. https://t.co/iyWOgSiF6F — Martin (@Bregosaurus) December 12, 2025

Actually, they are happy for people to 'buy' it. It was the 'stealing' it that was the issue.

Jill Filipovic, welcome to the carceral urbanist community! Glad to see you get redpilled in real time. https://t.co/8j4hS8m2OX — Corey Walker (@CoreyWriting) December 12, 2025

Unfortunately, she is not that self-aware or frankly that smart. She's stay dumb and Leftist.

Even the Bible says so.

New meme format just dropped.



“At the DMV in my neighborhood and is the strategy that… everyone must wait 2 hours for the simplest service because there’s only one clerk and she’s been trying to talk to someone who speaks no English for the past 20 minutes.” https://t.co/H18d5dFS3q — Cooper MacBride (@CooperGMacBride) December 12, 2025

Now, make the meme a teacher trying to teach a class of 20 kids alone and half of them don't speak English and the other also need her help to learn to read. That's the reality of the American classroom under open borders.

You’re so close…just think it through a little further https://t.co/qLaPcABGL9 — Balakay (@fakeBalakay) December 12, 2025

There is no better illustration of the elite disconnect from mainstream facts of life than this post.



Next she’s gonna wonder why she needs a code to use the bathroom at Chipotle. https://t.co/H18d5dFS3q — Cooper MacBride (@CooperGMacBride) December 12, 2025

Or why gas stations give you a key to the bathroom with a big ol' keychain attached.

This is happening because the Progressive Criminal Justice system's mis classification of organized theft as "theft by necessity" in prosecutorial decisions emboldens retail theft rings to escalate, and that CVS will probably close one day to help mitigate these losses. https://t.co/lr0VLUttoZ — 86Veggiepizza (@Deplorable1520) December 12, 2025

Chickens coming home to roost, etc.

