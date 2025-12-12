Chickens Roost at Aisle 7: Jill Filipovic Stunned to Learn Soft-on-Crime Policies Have Consequences

Obama’s ‘Most Transparent Ever’ Scam: No Library, Just a Private ‘Center’ to Hide...
justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 PM on December 12, 2025
AP Photo/Chris Carlson

Jill Filipovic, rabid advocate of abortion, went to CVS and is very shocked Democratic policies in blue cities have led to issues like stores having all the items available for sale under lock and key. 

Here's the thing ... NYC and others have hamstrung the police, are not tough on crime, and give less than a slap on the hand to criminals so people feel free to rip off stores. Companies don't like losing money so they avail themselves of strategies like locking things up. 

Actually, they are happy for people to 'buy' it. It was the 'stealing' it that was the issue. 

Unfortunately, she is not that self-aware or frankly that smart. She's stay dumb and Leftist. 

Even the Bible says so.

Now, make the meme a teacher trying to teach a class of 20 kids alone and half of them don't speak English and the other also need her help to learn to read. That's the reality of the American classroom under open borders. 

Or why gas stations give you a key to the bathroom with a big ol' keychain attached. 

Chickens coming home to roost, etc. 

