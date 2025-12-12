Minnesota Journo: If Brother-Marriage Claim Is Libel, Ilhan Omar Should Sue and Cash In Like Trump Did

Jenna, a Minnesota based journalist, has an excellent question for Ilhan Omar.

If Rep. Ilhan Omar says the brother-marriage allegation is false, why hasn’t she pursued libel claims against high-profile figures & outlets that repeat it?



Worth noting: ABC recently paid President Trump $15M to settle a defamation lawsuit. — Jenna Gloeb (@JennaReports) December 12, 2025

If the marriage allegations are indeed a lie, and that is easily provable, sue some folks and set the record straight. Also, receive a nice little payday.

I've wondered this myself... lots of opportunities for her to sue anyone saying anything untrue. Weird. https://t.co/V18FWl98J4 — John B. (@JohnB13307021) December 12, 2025

Very weird, indeed.

Louder for the people in the back! https://t.co/am3UWH5qbV — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 12, 2025

Because that would bring out the RECEIPTS!! — Mz Barnes ❤️ (@SchnauzerMom40) December 12, 2025

Indeed, but what receipts is she afraid of? People who have non-fraudulent marriages have no problem with people researching the circumstances of said marriage. Also, people who don't marry their brothers, have no issue proving they don't share DNA.

Ilhan Omar and her second (or third ?) husband could simply get a '23 and Me' and quickly dispel the rumors.

Huh I never thought about that. — drhan (@Derrick85963796) December 12, 2025

Really makes you think.

If it’s true why hasn’t there been any movement to hold her accountable. So tired of the talking about it and not seeing any action. — WHO DAT (@JDB81887) December 12, 2025

This is another great question. If this is true, what is holding Republicans back from pursuing the case? Why wait?

I thought she married him to protect him because he is gay. https://t.co/Jc4akWf48u — GlampyCamper (@CGlampy) December 12, 2025

There are many theories. Many of them claim she did it to help him get citizenship more quickly.

Because Ilhan knows what would happen in the discovery phase of the lawsuit. pic.twitter.com/K33Z4V5MZu — Caleb Jephunneh (@CalebJephu61938) December 12, 2025

she could put it to rest in one second, but chooses not to — The Mohm 🐊 (@Easterngirl77) December 12, 2025

And why is that?

Never even though about that. All she claims is racism — Jesse Johnson (@Jesse_Johnson83) December 12, 2025

That is always an easy card to play to immediately shut people up.

Because that would mean discovery and then we would get the real truth. — Jester (@JestersDead13) December 12, 2025

People with nothing to hide, hide nothing. People with something to hide play victim and shout 'racist'.

