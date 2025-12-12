Walking Schtick: Cane-Waving Al Green’s Trump Impeachment Stunt Fails (Again) but Other De...
Minnesota Journo: If Brother-Marriage Claim Is Libel, Ilhan Omar Should Sue and Cash In Like Trump Did

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on December 12, 2025
Twitter

Jenna, a Minnesota based journalist, has an excellent question for Ilhan Omar.

If the marriage allegations are indeed a lie, and that is easily provable, sue some folks and set the record straight. Also, receive a nice little payday. 

Very weird, indeed.

Indeed, but what receipts is she afraid of? People who have non-fraudulent marriages have no problem with people researching the circumstances of said marriage. Also, people who don't marry their brothers, have no issue proving they don't share DNA. 

Ilhan Omar and her second (or third ?) husband could simply get a '23 and Me' and quickly dispel the rumors. 

Really makes you think.

This is another great question. If this is true, what is holding Republicans back from pursuing the case? Why wait?

There are many theories. Many of them claim she did it to help him get citizenship more quickly. 

And why is that?

That is always an easy card to play to immediately shut people up.

People with nothing to hide, hide nothing. People with something to hide play victim and shout 'racist'. 

