Newsom’s Trans Godson Who's Actually a Girl: 33-Year-Old Nepo-Baby Heir Becomes Gavin’s Latest Credential

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on December 12, 2025
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

If you asked, 'Name a top Democratic contender for president in 2028 who has a nepo-baby, transgender godson,' pretty much everyone would immediately say Gavin Newsom… and they’d be correct. A few might throw out Tim Walz as a guess, but let’s be real—it’s Gavin, and the only real debate is which of these two is the bigger clown.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is a longtime supporter of the LGBTQ community — and that includes his trans godson, Nats Getty.

Newsom mentioned Getty, a designer, model and activist, as evidence of his empathy for the trans community even as he outraged many progressives for labeling trans participation in women’s sports “unfair.” Getty, 33, publicly came out as transgender in 2021 and uses he/him pronouns.

Apparently, this was actually a goddaughter who decided at 29 years old, she was going to be a boy. Maybe she should get a job in a factory, and she would have way less time on her hands to think about nonsense like this. 

“I have a trans godson — there’s no governor that’s signed more pro-trans legislation than and no one has been a stronger advocate for the LGBT community,” Newsom said on the Ezra Klein podcast in an episode published Wednesday. 

Nats Getty, a scion of the famed oil clan that bankrolled Newsom’s early political career, is the the great-grandchild of tycoon J. Paul Getty. His mother is Ariadne Getty, daughter of John Paul Getty and niece of Gordon Getty.

Yes, indeed it is.

He's a shape shifter. Alert the church.

The most predictable outcome imaginable. 

It's actually a woman pretending to be a man so there were no hanging chads to chop. Never fear.

