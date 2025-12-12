Newsom’s Trans Godson Who's Actually a Girl: 33-Year-Old Nepo-Baby Heir Becomes Gavin’s Latest Credential

If you asked, 'Name a top Democratic contender for president in 2028 who has a nepo-baby, transgender godson,' pretty much everyone would immediately say Gavin Newsom… and they’d be correct. A few might throw out Tim Walz as a guess, but let’s be real—it’s Gavin, and the only real debate is which of these two is the bigger clown.

Meet Newsom’s trans godson Nats Getty, the clothing designer heir to a billionaire’s fortune https://t.co/VmkLWsnJpc pic.twitter.com/FGLb244zwG — New York Post (@nypost) December 11, 2025

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is a longtime supporter of the LGBTQ community — and that includes his trans godson, Nats Getty. Newsom mentioned Getty, a designer, model and activist, as evidence of his empathy for the trans community even as he outraged many progressives for labeling trans participation in women’s sports “unfair.” Getty, 33, publicly came out as transgender in 2021 and uses he/him pronouns.

Apparently, this was actually a goddaughter who decided at 29 years old, she was going to be a boy. Maybe she should get a job in a factory, and she would have way less time on her hands to think about nonsense like this.

“I have a trans godson — there’s no governor that’s signed more pro-trans legislation than and no one has been a stronger advocate for the LGBT community,” Newsom said on the Ezra Klein podcast in an episode published Wednesday. Nats Getty, a scion of the famed oil clan that bankrolled Newsom’s early political career, is the the great-grandchild of tycoon J. Paul Getty. His mother is Ariadne Getty, daughter of John Paul Getty and niece of Gordon Getty.

The number one cause of gender dysphoria seems to be a lack of any real problems https://t.co/2rWoznM0Ci — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 12, 2025

Her real name is Natalia Williams and she's a biological woman https://t.co/KRyHHu9S9a — Cee Cee (@Cee_Ceelicious) December 12, 2025

Yes, indeed it is.

He suddenly has a trans god son when he wants to appeal to the left after pissing them off with his comments last year that they shouldn’t be able to compete in sports



Everything about this guy is fake



His political values and stances will change with what’s currently… https://t.co/FDYo8wCYAS — MAGA 4 Life (@MAGA4Life_62) December 11, 2025

He's a shape shifter. Alert the church.

Newsoms “godson” is a 33 year old female nepobaby https://t.co/qKml245QER — WestCoast_Life (@westcoast_lyfe) December 12, 2025

What are the odds?



This is the most obvious social contagion in history. https://t.co/k8coRU5l3e — Mike South - Adult Industry News - MikeSouth.com (@MikeSouthXXX) December 12, 2025

I wonder if he has a bumper sticker about his trans godson https://t.co/OgJFOaUmml — Myk Saiten 🕸️ (@MykSaiten) December 11, 2025

It's not surprising that children of narcissistic parents are seriously starved for attention and self worth. — James ✝️🇺🇸 (@wjamesawill) December 12, 2025

The most predictable outcome imaginable.

Imagine cutting your balls off to look like the lead singer of Green Day. — Michelle (@10milesTillE) December 12, 2025

It's actually a woman pretending to be a man so there were no hanging chads to chop. Never fear.

