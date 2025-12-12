Amanda Seyfried Says Socialism Is a Gorgeous Idea Because She’ll Never Actually Have to Live Under It

Amanda Seyfried is a Hollywood actress. She was in Mamma Mia and Ted 2 to name a few of her projects. She should stick to acting because her political opinions are garbage.

Amanda Seyfried says “socialism is a gorgeous idea” as she grapples with the current state of America:



"How about we all don’t have any kind of agendas? How about our agenda is take care of each other? I know [socialism] doesn’t work perfectly, or that people understand what… pic.twitter.com/qWnGTCg0tr — Variety (@Variety) December 12, 2025

How about our agenda is take care of each other? Socialism is a gorgeous idea, and I know it doesn’t work perfectly, or that people understand what the word actually means. For me, it’s taking care of each other. If I have more money, I can spend more money on other people.”

Not sure what is keeping her from using her wealth right now to take care of people.

Her voice rises with frustration and hopes in equal measure: “We all want to be seen, we all want to be loved, we all want to be desired. We all want to win at things. We all love money. We all love our children. That’s right. Both sides, all sides. So, what is the greed? How does the greed help you? How does the defensiveness help you? How do our egos work against us?”

Amanda seems to forget the Left killed a conservative icon just months ago and then a whole bunch of them celebrated it so they really didn't care about how he loved his kids.

Petition for all celebrities to stop talking https://t.co/cCC5N2ztNP — Meghan Murphy (@MeghanEMurphy) December 12, 2025

Endorsed.

that’s not what socialism means, karen https://t.co/kI3GnjrTw2 — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) December 13, 2025

Apparently, she thinks everyone being happy, healthy, happy and rich is 'socialism' and we should just do that.

The US fed income tax is at the top of the western world, progressively.



What the US doesn’t have, which European countries do that people like her want, are VAT taxes.



Flat national sales taxes that everyone pays equally. A “regressive tax” which pays for the social programs. https://t.co/cYqYEqF9oN pic.twitter.com/whoSP51nUm — Caleb Hammer (@sircalebhammer) December 13, 2025

That's many big words for Amanda.

Is the movie she’s (presumably) in that’s coming out…bad? Because this seems like a PR strategy. https://t.co/1YjbYgyP8K — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) December 13, 2025

Her new movie is about the woman who founded the 'Shakers' so, maybe they loved Socialism or something.

I too advocate an economic system where people are allowed to accumulate more money than others so they can then help the less fortunate https://t.co/k1GFeE5cwN — Robert P. Murphy (@BobMurphyEcon) December 13, 2025

That's not Socialism, though. No one tell Amanda.

I mean socialism IS a gorgeous idea, same way Santa and Narnia are. Unfortunately human beings are greedy and self-serving and violent https://t.co/ocWSngGNJ3 — Sarah 🍌📟 (@sarahlol1863603) December 12, 2025

It's the human sin nature, after all.

“How about we have no agenda” after arguing for an agenda. Real smart. https://t.co/vqUICjA9N4 — iMatt (@iRevMatt) December 12, 2025

When Amanda voluntarily hands 90% of her $ to the federal government, then she can have the credibility to actually make this stupid argument. It’s like a 4 year old writing economic policy before they realize how complicated the world actually is. https://t.co/kQbklhGASF — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 13, 2025

I always wondered why this chick despite being so pretty and in a few extremely popular movies was never able to attain true superstar status and it's because she has leftist mindset and it seeps through https://t.co/i0MgWvCump — Jack (@lotus__point) December 12, 2025

This is why she is so insanely jealous of Sydney Sweeney.

