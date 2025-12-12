Get on the Jet Ski, Gavvy Pooh: Nicki Minaj Just Destroyed Gavin Newsom...
Amanda Seyfried Says Socialism Is a Gorgeous Idea Because She’ll Never Actually Have to Live Under It

justmindy
justmindy | 10:10 PM on December 12, 2025
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Amanda Seyfried is a Hollywood actress. She was in Mamma Mia and Ted 2 to name a few of her projects. She should stick to acting because her political opinions are garbage.

 How about our agenda is take care of each other? Socialism is a gorgeous idea, and I know it doesn’t work perfectly, or that people understand what the word actually means. For me, it’s taking care of each other. If I have more money, I can spend more money on other people.”

Not sure what is keeping her from using her wealth right now to take care of people.

Her voice rises with frustration and hopes in equal measure: “We all want to be seen, we all want to be loved, we all want to be desired. We all want to win at things. We all love money. We all love our children. That’s right. Both sides, all sides. So, what is the greed? How does the greed help you? How does the defensiveness help you? How do our egos work against us?”

Amanda seems to forget the Left killed a conservative icon just months ago and then a whole bunch of them celebrated it so they really didn't care about how he loved his kids.

Endorsed.

Apparently, she thinks everyone being happy, healthy, happy and rich is 'socialism' and we should just do that.

That's many big words for Amanda.

Her new movie is about the woman who founded the 'Shakers' so, maybe they loved Socialism or something. 

That's not Socialism, though. No one tell Amanda. 

It's the human sin nature, after all. 

This is why she is so insanely jealous of Sydney Sweeney. 

