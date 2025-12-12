FOILED AGAIN! Dems Drop What They Call a 'Disturbing Pic' of Trump From...
Bragadocious Dem Strategist Brags for No Reason, Humiliates Self With 'Less Republicans' Gaffe

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on December 12, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

Ally Sammarco is a Democratic activist/strategist. She wants you to know she has a very low opinion of Republicans. Also, she can't express that notion without a major grammatical error. She just humiliated herself on Elon Musk's internet.

So, a bunch of right leaning folks corrected her grammar. Perhaps she could run her thoughts through Chat GPT (or Grok!) for some help, in the future. 

Apparently, Ally believes the only indicator of intelligence is a college degree and that is the basis of her belief system. Unfortunately, for her, many people filled with wisdom choose other tracks than college. 

Ally is the poster girl for this theory.

Ally is quite convinced of her own superiority.

Proof someone can be full of book knowledge, but very little common sense. 

Obviously.

All seven days a week and twice on Sunday. 

