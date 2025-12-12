Bragadocious Dem Strategist Brags for No Reason, Humiliates Self With 'Less Republicans' Gaffe

Ally Sammarco is a Democratic activist/strategist. She wants you to know she has a very low opinion of Republicans. Also, she can't express that notion without a major grammatical error. She just humiliated herself on Elon Musk's internet.
The more educated a population is, the less Republicans there are. That says everything you need to know.— Ally Sammarco (@Ally_Sammarco) December 11, 2025
https://t.co/BK2hONO8Dc pic.twitter.com/FaJo0Lf3Yn— PoIiMath (@politicalmath) December 12, 2025
*fewer https://t.co/dUBrxT8URL— Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) December 12, 2025
It’s “fewer” not less.— Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) December 12, 2025
How ‘bout that education?! https://t.co/60pfns8jUT
So, a bunch of right leaning folks corrected her grammar. Perhaps she could run her thoughts through Chat GPT (or Grok!) for some help, in the future.
education ≠ intelligence, and credentials ≠ wisdom. correlation isn’t causation, and anyone who was actually educated should know that.— Migz ☧ (@OgichidaaMN) December 12, 2025
also, grammar is important https://t.co/QeIWWvn3c4 pic.twitter.com/dPM7BSDDQF
me so educated. me think man is woman. me say billionaire bad. https://t.co/czo4QB3T7I— stepfanie tyler (@stepfanie) December 12, 2025
Notice she used educated and not intelligent, almost as if something is happening in higher education that affects this. https://t.co/9PXDMRee4x— Big Mark (@BigLifeMark) December 12, 2025
Apparently, Ally believes the only indicator of intelligence is a college degree and that is the basis of her belief system. Unfortunately, for her, many people filled with wisdom choose other tracks than college.
You can be the most intelligent person in the world and not have an ounce of humility or wisdom. https://t.co/0nmHZXzQ7V— just ben (@benkrake) December 12, 2025
Ally is the poster girl for this theory.
What it actually shows is that colleges indoctrinate students to become leftists.. https://t.co/4CjDr9XMlO— Jeffery Mead (@the_jefferymead) December 12, 2025
Well, there you have it, folks. Just take Ally's word for it. There's nothing more to say about it. 😆 https://t.co/Oqu75CARG9— Kelli Taylor (@UnoriginalTruth) December 12, 2025
Ally is quite convinced of her own superiority.
If the Left is so educated, why do you all fail to understand economics, history, science, biology, language, business, statistics, and basically every subject taught at every level of education, even at the most basic level? https://t.co/P2Q6R3Mcrp— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) December 12, 2025
Proof someone can be full of book knowledge, but very little common sense.
https://t.co/UMWXWFAVh6 pic.twitter.com/L5YPf5tncB— Barefoot Johnny Danielson (@realAppleJohn) December 12, 2025
Leftists: *Turn colleges into indoctrination centers*— Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) December 12, 2025
Also leftists: Most people who go to college agree with us. It must be because we're right 😏 https://t.co/BthC3P9S2I
Obviously.
I’ll take a trade school mechanic over a gender studies doctorate any day. https://t.co/iQpL6hcsfn— Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) December 12, 2025
All seven days a week and twice on Sunday.
