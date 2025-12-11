Uber’s ‘Safe’ Teen Rides: Illegal Immigrant Driver Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Minor Passenger

GOP Accepts Jasmine Crockett’s Democrat Video Violence Challenge and Creates an Ad With...
justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on December 11, 2025
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File

Uber is a ride share app and they have a new service called 'Uber Teen'. Ostensibly, this is the service for minors and the drivers would be very vetted. They are driving around children, after all. Apparently, that was a bad assumption.

The only encouraging part of this story is it happened in Florida so at least this illegal will be willingly handed over to ICE. 

One would think the baseline would be 'American citizen', but apparently that is too much to ask. 

If those companies were suddenly criminally charged if they hired illegals, they would quickly figure out a way to stop it. They just need some incentive, apparently. 

They're interested in power.

Because taxis aren't much better.

They must do better.

This is basically every Uber driver. They aren't even trying to vet their independent contractors. 

If the law starts holding the companies accountable, things will change. 

Less likely to happen in Florida, thank goodness. 

