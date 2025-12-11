Uber’s ‘Safe’ Teen Rides: Illegal Immigrant Driver Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Minor Passenger

Uber is a ride share app and they have a new service called 'Uber Teen'. Ostensibly, this is the service for minors and the drivers would be very vetted. They are driving around children, after all. Apparently, that was a bad assumption.

Advertisement

🚨BREAKING: Democrats allowed this Illegal Alien into the U.S. @Uber hired him and now he’s been arrested for sexually assaulting a child in Miami during a ride she requested through the Uber Teens app.



ICE Hold now on Jose Miguel Perez-Molina—

a Democrat imported pedophile. pic.twitter.com/gY6IrtneBM — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) December 10, 2025

The only encouraging part of this story is it happened in Florida so at least this illegal will be willingly handed over to ICE.

In case you were EVER tempted to trust the Uber Teens app to even *adequately* vet the drivers they entrust with your children... https://t.co/tqSjTdaqrV — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) December 11, 2025

One would think the baseline would be 'American citizen', but apparently that is too much to ask.

Remove the enemy from our country 😡 https://t.co/xBwb8U6127 — Todd (@ToddHar09539927) December 11, 2025

UBER, LYFT, Door dash all the rest of the services need to be shutdown until everyone can be verified, because evidently their systems are flawed and covered with illegals https://t.co/2XjAMaYch3 — Johnny Chesney (@JChesney1657) December 11, 2025

If those companies were suddenly criminally charged if they hired illegals, they would quickly figure out a way to stop it. They just need some incentive, apparently.

#Democrats allowed and facilitated violent criminals to infiltrate the US. They obviously are not interested in the well-being of Americans. https://t.co/zJ5NJYdcI3 — Horse and Hound (@MagicWaltz2002) December 11, 2025

They're interested in power.

I don't understand how people are so trusting using a @Uber, when most drivers in major cities are seedy looking men who don't speak any english. https://t.co/rGQLyXXW2Y — Libby M (@libbyanm) December 10, 2025

Because taxis aren't much better.

It seems that Uber hires illegals putting unsuspecting customers at risk@USDOL @USDOTRapid Uber Lyft & DoorDash need to be investigated for hiring illegals who have been given DL by sanctuary cities

While some have no licenses & will use a DL of someone they know to work https://t.co/dZNoJhK8E6 — End1913 (@End1913) December 11, 2025

They must do better.

Omg how many times I had taken uber and my driver could not speak a word of English. I could tell he was illegal. — Sangeeta Nukala (@NukalaSangeeta) December 10, 2025

Advertisement

This is basically every Uber driver. They aren't even trying to vet their independent contractors.

It has been abundantly clear for the past few years that Uber’s screening is an absolute joke. More often than not the drivers don’t even speak English. They started showing as hearing impaired or hide their lack of English skills. — DubiousDoc (@dubious_doc) December 11, 2025

If the law starts holding the companies accountable, things will change.

Let's hope he doesn't get in front of a democrat judge or he will be turned loose. — Rob (@highiq168) December 11, 2025

Less likely to happen in Florida, thank goodness.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.