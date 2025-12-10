Jasmine Crockett Tells Jake Tapper the Exact Quote He Read About Latino Trump...
Atlantic’s James Surowiecki Defends 'Lightly Pushing' ICE Agents — Internet: 'Don’t Touch Cops', Bro

justmindy
justmindy | 1:50 PM on December 10, 2025
Meme screenshot

James Surowiecki is a contributing writer for 'The Atlantic'. He is very upset Alina Habba prosecuted a Congresswoman for 'lightly pushing' (his words), an ICE official. Um, what? 

First of all, don't even put your hands on law enforcement, ever. Any kind of law enforcement. They don't know your intentions, and they want to go home safely to their families at night. They deal with bad people very often so they are likely going to assume the worst. Certainly, don't push, even lightly, an ICE officer. That's never going to go well, and yes, you probably will be (rightly!) prosecuted. This isn't hard.

People who did nothing more than walk in a building and act like clowns spent time in jail, James.

Apparently, James thinks there is nothing wrong with a slight push among friends. 

That's an understatement. 

They don't operate in reality. 

Of course he does. People like him and Democrat politicians are the people he believes are the elite.

A distinction James would not be interested in had it been a conservative doing the pushing. 

Hope that makes James feel better. 

It's the phrase James is trying to ignore.

Well, look at that.

Yes, yes he does.

This only benefits Democrats, to be clear. If Republicans try this, they'll be arrested and James will cheer. 

