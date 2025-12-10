Atlantic’s James Surowiecki Defends 'Lightly Pushing' ICE Agents — Internet: 'Don’t Touch Cops', Bro

James Surowiecki is a contributing writer for 'The Atlantic'. He is very upset Alina Habba prosecuted a Congresswoman for 'lightly pushing' (his words), an ICE official. Um, what?

You indicted a Democratic congresswoman for assault for lightly pushing an ICE agent in the middle of a chaotic scrum. pic.twitter.com/3NdfwVIOSF — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) December 9, 2025

First of all, don't even put your hands on law enforcement, ever. Any kind of law enforcement. They don't know your intentions, and they want to go home safely to their families at night. They deal with bad people very often so they are likely going to assume the worst. Certainly, don't push, even lightly, an ICE officer. That's never going to go well, and yes, you probably will be (rightly!) prosecuted. This isn't hard.

Libs like James never considered the shoe being on the other foot while they were charging grandmothers with felonies for taking selfies in the Capitol rotunda on January 6th. https://t.co/pprZnsWRtn — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) December 10, 2025

People who did nothing more than walk in a building and act like clowns spent time in jail, James.

James is a very dumb person.



James is apparently unaware that "lightly pushing" is actually, legally, more than assault. https://t.co/BK4wduhrYI — RBe (@RBPundit) December 10, 2025

Do you think James gets into "scrums" with the police often or ever? https://t.co/NV7Z17e2LL — Hiddley (@hiddley) December 10, 2025

Apparently, James thinks there is nothing wrong with a slight push among friends.

James is lightly touched in the head. https://t.co/6RKjkauUOc — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) December 10, 2025

That's an understatement.

This is an actual post from the left. “How could you arrest someone for shoving a cop?!”



I’m never shocked anymore. They’re either completely retarded or purposely denying reality because they know their followers are retarded. https://t.co/8iIULWBViP — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 10, 2025

They don't operate in reality.

Admitting you think some people should be above the law is kind of wild. https://t.co/ZqhexLJ4Au — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 10, 2025

Of course he does. People like him and Democrat politicians are the people he believes are the elite.

Just a light assault. — David Frank Writes (@David_N_Frank) December 10, 2025

A distinction James would not be interested in had it been a conservative doing the pushing.

She was lightly indicted. — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) December 9, 2025

Hope that makes James feel better.

“Assaulting an officer” is the phrase you are looking for. — Mary Fernandez 🦖🦕💜🤍💚 MMIW #GC (@MaryFernandez) December 10, 2025

It's the phrase James is trying to ignore.

Well, look at that.

So you think some people ARE above the law. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 10, 2025

Yes, yes he does.

The continuing saga of "your words are violence, my physical battery of you isn't" https://t.co/hqUAzDlXtD — Sunny (@sunnyright) December 10, 2025

This only benefits Democrats, to be clear. If Republicans try this, they'll be arrested and James will cheer.

