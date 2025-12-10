Not One. Not a Single One. Columbia Confirms Its Entire Middle East Faculty Is Anti-Zionist

Shocking to no one other than apparently the Columbia tax force, all their Middle Eastern staff, yes, all of them, are anti-Zionist.

BREAKING @J_Insider via @HaleyCohen19: "Columbia antisemitism task force report finds all its Middle East faculty is anti-Zionist"https://t.co/WLnUTldzaE — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) December 9, 2025

Not even one of them believes in the right to a Jewish state.

Every single one of them.

Color me shocked…



Anti-Zionism is antisemitism in another form. Israel exists. The Israeli people exist. Anti-Zionism seeks to deny Israel’s existence. https://t.co/cI3Q8di4tN — Virginia Foxx (@virginiafoxx) December 9, 2025

🚨 House Republicans have worked tirelessly to expose and eradicate the vile antisemitism that Democrats allowed to take hold in our institutions.



Today’s report is further proof for why we are continuing to hold antisemitic actors and institutions accountable. https://t.co/SvLCEtAyWn — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) December 10, 2025

Columbia’s task force confirmed what my colleagues and I uncovered almost 2 years ago: antisemitism runs deep in higher education.



Columbia MUST act.



If not, we WILL hold them accountable.



EVERY student deserves the freedom to practice their religion without worry. https://t.co/c1ywhiqBwN — Chairwoman Lisa McClain (@RepLisaMcClain) December 10, 2025

It's rampant and disgraceful.

Least surprising finding ever. While anti-Israel fanatics wildly exaggerate threats to their free speech and academic freedom rights, they have taken over Middle Eastern studies and have made it impossible to get a job at the vast majority of such departments if you thought to be… https://t.co/E2LN0Lz0NS — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) December 10, 2025

EVERY Middle East faculty member @Columbia rejects the Jewish right to self determination. EVERY. SINGLE. ONE. https://t.co/EuwHdcBuJO — e_michael 🔵🇨🇿 (@e_michael1) December 10, 2025

Clearly, there is not diversity of thought on the faculty and that should be seen as a huge problem.

There's nothing wrong with a private academy specifically designed to indoctrinate people in hate. There is a First Amendment after all. But academic programs such as this should not be accredited, and should not receive government funding or a tax exemption. https://t.co/aEGwJcOmYP — Gary Weiss (@gary_weiss) December 9, 2025

This is true of faculty in all Middle East studies departments at research universities across the country. The Glenn Greenwald claim of the bias going the opposite direction is intended for the totally uninformed about American higher education. https://t.co/RgkwDMQi6L — Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) December 9, 2025

It's absolutely not an isolated problem at Columbia.

This means all of its faculty is anti semitic https://t.co/mFKbEveiwe — Farley (@FarleyIWeiss) December 10, 2025

There are male anti-Zionist professors and female anti-Zionist professors.



There are elderly anti-Zionist professors and young.



There are fat anti-Zionist professors and skinny ones.



Who says there's no diversity in the Middle Eastern Studies departments at major universities? https://t.co/iOuyB2687p — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) December 10, 2025

Let me put on my shocked face for you… https://t.co/0Ym9ol5eWO pic.twitter.com/qC7StBHoIG — Compute Resistance™️🍉 (@MixtUpMixy) December 10, 2025

There you go!