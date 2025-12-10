Not One. Not a Single One. Columbia Confirms Its Entire Middle East Faculty Is Anti-Zionist

Shocking to no one other than apparently the Columbia tax force, all their Middle Eastern staff, yes, all of them, are anti-Zionist.
BREAKING @J_Insider via @HaleyCohen19: "Columbia antisemitism task force report finds all its Middle East faculty is anti-Zionist"https://t.co/WLnUTldzaE— Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) December 9, 2025
Not even one of them believes in the right to a Jewish state.
This is my shocked face. https://t.co/Ydtuj2Piz6 pic.twitter.com/cfTrb8Vxrx— Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) December 9, 2025
December 10, 2025
Every single one of them.
Color me shocked…— Virginia Foxx (@virginiafoxx) December 9, 2025
Anti-Zionism is antisemitism in another form. Israel exists. The Israeli people exist. Anti-Zionism seeks to deny Israel’s existence. https://t.co/cI3Q8di4tN
🚨 House Republicans have worked tirelessly to expose and eradicate the vile antisemitism that Democrats allowed to take hold in our institutions.— House Republicans (@HouseGOP) December 10, 2025
Today’s report is further proof for why we are continuing to hold antisemitic actors and institutions accountable. https://t.co/SvLCEtAyWn
Columbia’s task force confirmed what my colleagues and I uncovered almost 2 years ago: antisemitism runs deep in higher education.— Chairwoman Lisa McClain (@RepLisaMcClain) December 10, 2025
Columbia MUST act.
If not, we WILL hold them accountable.
EVERY student deserves the freedom to practice their religion without worry. https://t.co/c1ywhiqBwN
Recommended
It's rampant and disgraceful.
Least surprising finding ever. While anti-Israel fanatics wildly exaggerate threats to their free speech and academic freedom rights, they have taken over Middle Eastern studies and have made it impossible to get a job at the vast majority of such departments if you thought to be… https://t.co/E2LN0Lz0NS— David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) December 10, 2025
EVERY Middle East faculty member @Columbia rejects the Jewish right to self determination. EVERY. SINGLE. ONE. https://t.co/EuwHdcBuJO— e_michael 🔵🇨🇿 (@e_michael1) December 10, 2025
Clearly, there is not diversity of thought on the faculty and that should be seen as a huge problem.
There's nothing wrong with a private academy specifically designed to indoctrinate people in hate. There is a First Amendment after all. But academic programs such as this should not be accredited, and should not receive government funding or a tax exemption. https://t.co/aEGwJcOmYP— Gary Weiss (@gary_weiss) December 9, 2025
This is true of faculty in all Middle East studies departments at research universities across the country. The Glenn Greenwald claim of the bias going the opposite direction is intended for the totally uninformed about American higher education. https://t.co/RgkwDMQi6L— Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) December 9, 2025
It's absolutely not an isolated problem at Columbia.
This means all of its faculty is anti semitic https://t.co/mFKbEveiwe— Farley (@FarleyIWeiss) December 10, 2025
There are male anti-Zionist professors and female anti-Zionist professors.— Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) December 10, 2025
There are elderly anti-Zionist professors and young.
There are fat anti-Zionist professors and skinny ones.
Who says there's no diversity in the Middle Eastern Studies departments at major universities? https://t.co/iOuyB2687p
Let me put on my shocked face for you… https://t.co/0Ym9ol5eWO pic.twitter.com/qC7StBHoIG— Compute Resistance™️🍉 (@MixtUpMixy) December 10, 2025
There you go!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member