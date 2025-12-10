H-1B Tears: ‘I Flew 20 Hours for a Visa Interview’ Meets ... Cool Story, Bro—Train an American or GTFO

Atal Agarwal is a self-described 'immigrant angel' and spends time helping people on H1-B visas figure out how to keep working in America. That's not so easy right now because Americans are mad and want jobs going to other Americans.

Imagine flying 20 hours to renew your visa.



Then getting an email: "appointment cancelled."



No refund on flights. No alternative locations. No answers.



Just wait 6 months.



That's H-1B life right now. — Atal Agarwal 💜🚐🌍 (@atalovesyou) December 9, 2025

So, there's an easy solution. Read the room. Realize America is pushing back on foreigners taking jobs for very low wages and leaving Americans jobless. It's not cool.

They want you to cry when their attempts to replace you doesn’t work out for them. https://t.co/oHhOrRI3rd — Welcome to Wolf Nation (@NationWulf) December 10, 2025

Not going to happen.

Use your talents to fix your own country. https://t.co/bW9nM7aFiX — Too Big (@toobigtomail) December 10, 2025

Great idea! Then, America won't have to send financial aid all over the world.

Imagine spending 4 years and $100K on a degree and being told “learn to code”



You do.

You graduate.

Then the jobs go offshore or to visa labor.



No placement. No protection. No priority.



Just compete harder.



That’s the American new-grad system right now. https://t.co/aIKincKv8B — Hany Girgis (@SanDiegoKnight) December 9, 2025

Americans are sick of it. People leaving college want those jobs and they are tired of competing with people who will do the work for next to nothing.

Imagine being an American told to get into tech, spending thousands on a degree for a tech job, in which that job is outsourced via H1B visa recipients.



There are no refunds

No way to feed your family

No way to pay your rent

No sympathy

Cc @JobsNowPR @mattforney https://t.co/CrW1nD8Py0 — Herefortheshitshow (@hereforthething) December 10, 2025

Not only is there zero sympathy, but Americans are also actually actively resentful at this point and happy to see things going poorly for foreigners trying to take their jobs.

The entitlement of H1Bs is astounding.



Who said you deserved a visa in the first place? Who told you it was a given? https://t.co/f6alOor41W — Jackson Rowell (@JacksonRowellFL) December 10, 2025

I love that for us 🥰 https://t.co/ng5OAkE3kY — Certainly Not Betty (@NoBettyInHere) December 10, 2025

Hey, thats a long flight, where are you coming from? https://t.co/JKFecD1yJn — Taylor Day (@TABYTCHI) December 10, 2025

One can fly from one side of America to the other in 5 or 6 hours so clearly nowhere in the United States. That means it's a foreign worker and well, Americans need those jobs.

This is nothing. We have to make things much more onerous for H-1B holders. Their lives should be nightmares. https://t.co/rBFaPsm9lk — Meatz (@MrMeatz) December 10, 2025

Find an American to do the job. If there isn't one who can do it, train them to do it.

Imagine having to train your low wage, low trust society replacement so a CEO can see his stock go up a nickel.



That’s what H1-b people did to our citizens and we’re done with it. https://t.co/ihFDG7O7u6 — Churchillis1 (@Churchillis11) December 10, 2025

Imagine going to college for 4 years and getting a degree then applying for 100 entry level jobs in your field.



Then getting 100 emails: “position is unavailable/filled”



No refund on college, no work other than minimum wage, no hope of owning a home



Just work retail and rent.… https://t.co/0Pbmlpu92O — Refresh4Gaming (@Refresh4gaming) December 10, 2025

That about sums it up.

