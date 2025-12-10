Steve Herman Discovers Nazis Also Had a Favorite Font, Declares Marco Rubio Literally...
Not One. Not a Single One. Columbia Confirms Its Entire Middle East Faculty...
Political Prey: Elon Musk Says Charlie Kirk’s Murder Means He Can’t Risk Going...
Dem Jasmine Crockett Cluelessly Says Zohran Mamdani’s Big Apple Win Shows She Can...
Scott Jennings Smirks as CNN Panel Lies That Dem Pols Accused Obama of...
Fruit of the Loons: JD Vance Rips AI-Generated Pic of Him Wearing a...
VIP
Stars and Tripe: Dem Jasmine Crockett Plans a Patriotic Pivot to Win Over...
Ellen Barkin Says Trump Lives in Their Heads for the Same Reason Hitler...
VIP
Texas Woman: Don’t Dare Scare Women With Lies About Miscarriage
Elon Musk Lives Rent-Free in Yet Another Botoxed Chardonnay Socialist’s Head ... Ahem,...
Tim Walz Tells Gavin Newsom He Scares Conservatives Because He Can Fix a...
Joy Reid Says America Was Founded by Killers and Leeches
I Must, I Must, I Must Increase My Bust—“Now Try Forgetting Me, Losers”...
Sen. John Fetterman Defends Erika Kirk Against Jennifer Welch's Claim She's a 'Grifter'

H-1B Tears: ‘I Flew 20 Hours for a Visa Interview’ Meets ... Cool Story, Bro—Train an American or GTFO

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on December 10, 2025

Atal Agarwal is a self-described 'immigrant angel' and spends time helping people on H1-B visas figure out how to keep working in America. That's not so easy right now because Americans are mad and want jobs going to other Americans. 

Advertisement

So, there's an easy solution. Read the room. Realize America is pushing back on foreigners taking jobs for very low wages and leaving Americans jobless. It's not cool.

Not going to happen. 

Great idea! Then, America won't have to send financial aid all over the world.

Americans are sick of it. People leaving college want those jobs and they are tired of competing with people who will do the work for next to nothing. 

Recommended

'You're Going to Blame Whitey?' Bill Maher EMBARRASSES Ana Kasparian Over the Middle East and Israel
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Not only is there zero sympathy, but Americans are also actually actively resentful at this point and happy to see things going poorly for foreigners trying to take their jobs.

One can fly from one side of America to the other in 5 or 6 hours so clearly nowhere in the United States. That means it's a foreign worker and well, Americans need those jobs. 

Advertisement

Find an American to do the job. If there isn't one who can do it, train them to do it. 

That about sums it up.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ECONOMY JOBS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'You're Going to Blame Whitey?' Bill Maher EMBARRASSES Ana Kasparian Over the Middle East and Israel
Grateful Calvin
Steve Herman Discovers Nazis Also Had a Favorite Font, Declares Marco Rubio Literally Hitler
justmindy
Not One. Not a Single One. Columbia Confirms Its Entire Middle East Faculty Is Anti-Zionist
justmindy
Scott Jennings Smirks as CNN Panel Lies That Dem Pols Accused Obama of ‘War Crimes’ for Drone Strikes
Warren Squire
Fruit of the Loons: JD Vance Rips AI-Generated Pic of Him Wearing a White Undershirt at Restaurant
Warren Squire
University Administrator Attempts to Block ICE From Arresting Registered Sex Offender
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'You're Going to Blame Whitey?' Bill Maher EMBARRASSES Ana Kasparian Over the Middle East and Israel Grateful Calvin
Advertisement